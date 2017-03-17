How in-home delivery works
Get packages just inside your front door
Shop on Amazon and select “FREE in-home delivery” at checkout. On delivery day, we’ll notify you just before the delivery. Amazon will authorize the delivery and unlock your door. You can watch the delivery live in the Amazon Key App or see a video of it later. We’ll notify you once the delivery is complete and your door is relocked.
Let guests in when you're away
No more hiding keys under the mat
Amazon Key lets you grant access to the people you trust. Schedule permanent access for your family members or give temporary access to recurring visitors like dog walkers, house cleaners, or out-of-town guests. You’ll be notified any time your guest locks or unlocks your door.
Plus, Amazon Key for professional service providers
In the coming months, Amazon Key will provide customers with a convenient way to provide unattended access to professional service providers. This includes services from home cleaning experts Merry Maids and pet sitters and dog walkers from Rover.com, as well as over 1,200 services from Amazon Home Services.
What’s in the Amazon Key In-Home Kit
The Amazon Key In-Home Kit comes with an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and an Amazon Key-compatible smart lock. Get the kit installed by a professional or do it yourself.
Includes a security camera, smart lock, and app
Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) indoor security camera features 1080p Full HD, night vision, and two-way audio.
Choose an Amazon Key-compatible smart lock from leading lock manufacturers, Kwikset and Yale.
Use the Amazon Key App to watch deliveries, check in anytime via live view, and lock and unlock your front door from anywhere.
Get the In-Home Kit installed for free
Get the Amazon Key In-Home Kit installed by a professional or do it yourself. Select at checkout. Learn more
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I receive in-home delivery if I live in an apartment complex or have a front gate?
Yes, as long as the delivery driver can access and enter your front door. For example, you can provide your building or gate code in the Amazon Key App, which can be securely shared with drivers and guests.
Can I receive in-home delivery if I have a pet?
We do not recommend using in-home delivery if your pet can access the front door on delivery day.
What is the Happiness Guarantee?
All in-home deliveries are backed by Amazon Key Happiness Guarantee. If an in-home delivery was not completed to your satisfaction, we’ll work with you to correct the problem.
Are there special drivers for in-home delivery?
Amazon Key in-home deliveries are carried out by some of the same professional drivers who you trust to deliver your Amazon orders today. These individuals are thoroughly vetted, with comprehensive background checks and motor vehicle records reviews.
What happens if someone is home on delivery day?
On delivery day, the driver will knock before requesting access. You can also select “Block Access” in the Amazon Key App at any time up until the package is delivered. The delivery driver will then follow your standard Amazon delivery process.
Is Amazon Key compatible with my front door?
Amazon Key-compatible smart locks are compatible with standard deadbolts mounted separately from the handle and standard doors between 1-3/8 and 2 inches in thickness.
How do I select in-home delivery at checkout?
After you register your Amazon Key In-Home Kit and delivery address in the Amazon Key App, you will see the “FREE in-home delivery” shipping option at checkout for eligible Prime items.
What if I already own a Cloud Cam or smart lock?
In order to activate Amazon Key In-Home, you need an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and an Amazon Key-compatible smart lock
Where do I need to install Cloud Cam?
To record your in-home delivery, Cloud Cam needs to be installed inside your home within 25 feet of your smart lock and facing your front door.
What if I have a home security system?
Amazon Key is not integrated with home security systems. On the day of delivery, you will need to disarm your home security alarm. We do not recommend using in-home delivery if you are not comfortable disarming your security system on delivery day.
What happens on delivery day?
On delivery day, you’ll receive a notification in the morning with a 4-hour delivery window for when the delivery driver will arrive at your home. Right before the driver arrives at your door, you will receive an “Arriving Now” notification and you can optionally watch the delivery happening live. The driver will knock first and then request to unlock your door with their Amazon handheld scanner. Amazon verifies that the package belongs to the address and the driver is near the door, turns on Amazon Cloud Cam and unlocks your door. No special codes or keys are given to the driver. The driver will then place the package just inside your door and request to relock the door. Once the delivery is complete and your door is relocked, you’ll get a final notification and can watch a video clip of the delivery.
Want to learn more?
Speak with a customer service representative today to get answers for any remaining questions. Contact customer service