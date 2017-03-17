Can I receive in-home delivery if I live in an apartment complex or have a front gate?

Yes, as long as the delivery driver can access and enter your front door. For example, you can provide your building or gate code in the Amazon Key App, which can be securely shared with drivers and guests.

Can I receive in-home delivery if I have a pet?

We do not recommend using in-home delivery if your pet can access the front door on delivery day.

What is the Happiness Guarantee?

All in-home deliveries are backed by Amazon Key Happiness Guarantee. If an in-home delivery was not completed to your satisfaction, we’ll work with you to correct the problem.

Are there special drivers for in-home delivery?

Amazon Key in-home deliveries are carried out by some of the same professional drivers who you trust to deliver your Amazon orders today. These individuals are thoroughly vetted, with comprehensive background checks and motor vehicle records reviews.

What happens if someone is home on delivery day?

On delivery day, the driver will knock before requesting access. You can also select “Block Access” in the Amazon Key App at any time up until the package is delivered. The delivery driver will then follow your standard Amazon delivery process.