By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Description Practice a language hands-free, from the comfort of your home - using our quizbot, which will test your understanding of Spanish, French or German. More than 3000 questions available!



To start practicing, just say "Alexa, launch busuu quizbot". You will then be guided to setup your test preferences (language, level and number of questions). When you’re ready, start the test and get your language muscles flexing! You can do as many tests as you want - all for free.

Invocation Name: busuu quiz bot