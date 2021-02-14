Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$11.99 ($11.99 / Count)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery Tuesday, April 12 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Friday, April 8. Order within 5 hrs 3 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$11.99","priceAmount":11.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"11","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"ie0g0xgy2L%2B1NRylT1Vu9%2ByyqJJUih893ICUWfGrLwom9RWvjxQPVCdKa3LgvbXOf%2FQurc7rYLce4W%2FxF%2FTtD358xu05tqEgGg8c6%2BKsgtC%2FkVn%2BI9MWF9K45B3Z2FmyI%2FHXxGjGKQzYCXVF%2F4mDjdVIqeR6plT7W5Xq2kDNQch2QYCbTyzqp6q0otvquS55","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$11.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$11.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
WorldGiftShop
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
WorldGiftShop
Return policy: Eligible for Refund or Replacement
This item is non-returnable, but if the item arrives damaged or defective, you may request a refund or replacement.
Read full return policy
Kit Kat chocolate special... has been added to your Cart
New (3) from
$11.99  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$24.79 ($24.79 / Count)
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: world bridge from Japan
Sold by: world bridge from Japan
(2098 ratings)
97% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Kit Kat chocolate special Japanese Dagashi Box 20 pieces w/ AKIBA KING Sticker

4.1 out of 5 stars 392 ratings
-39% $11.99 ($11.99 / Count)
Was: $19.79
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime

Enhance your purchase

Flavor Chocolate
Brand AKIBA KING
Package Weight 0.26 Kilograms
Package Type Pouch
Item Form Bar, Wafer

About this item

  • You can try to eat Japanese Kit Kat mini chocolate!! Please put it in the refrigerator immediately after the product arrives.
  • Dagashi refers to cheap candies and snack foods. Dagashi are comparable to American penny candy. The word "dagashi" is derived from the Japanese words "da" ("futile" or "negligible") and "kashi" (snacks).
  • The low price and fun packaging is designed to attract children with small allowances, and "dagashi" came to be known as the small candies that children can afford with pocket money.
  • Most dagashi are packaged in bright, childish wrapping and sometimes come with a small toy or prize. The toys are often small figurines, and a common prize is a randomized prize that will allow the holder to claim a second free snack. Dagashi used to be sold in stores specializing primarily in dagashi called "dagashiya" .
  • Box size: 165×120×30(mm) with AKIBA KING Sticker!
New (3) from $11.99 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.

Frequently bought together

  • Kit Kat chocolate special Japanese Dagashi Box 20 pieces w/ AKIBA KING Sticker
  • +
  • SHOGUN CANDY Japanese snacks assortment 30pcs , full of dagashi.
  • +
  • 40 Japanese Candy & snack set POPIN COOKIN and other popular sweets
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Product Description

This picture is as image but you can get 20 kit kat chocolate! While the modern dagashi was developed after World War 2, dagashi has been around since the Edo period (1603-1868), though the region of origin is unknown. "Dagashi", made from starch or corn, was the commoner equivalent of the more expensive "jōgashi", which was higher quality and made from white sugar. Modern dagashi experienced its greatest popularity from the 1950s to the early 1980s in Japan when dagashiyas were common and a staple after-school hangout spot for younger students. However, in the early to mid- 1980s, dagashiya stores began to diversify their products or were replaced by convenience stores. As of 2016, dagashi can still be found in the occasional dagashiya or ordered online. Culture expos in Japan (especially for schools) sometimes include dagashi and dagashiya displays.

Product information

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
392 global ratings
5 star
60%
4 star
13%
3 star
14%
2 star
5%
1 star
9%

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Not as pictured, ittty bitty
Reviewed in the United States on February 14, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Not as pictured, ittty bitty
Reviewed in the United States on February 14, 2021
This product is deceptively marketed. It does not come in a nice gift box but in a clear plastic bag (see pic). Entire set of 20 candy bars ws the size of my hand (and I have very small hands). I liked the variety of flavors (ten different options) but SO not worth the price.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Stefan Evjen
3.0 out of 5 stars Miniature versions of Kit Kat
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Good but small
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rufina Housand
1.0 out of 5 stars Awful and melted
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
nancy monteleone
5.0 out of 5 stars Good flavors need improvement on shipping
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
nancy monteleone
5.0 out of 5 stars Good flavors need improvement on shipping
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2020
Got these for my Dad who loves them. My only issue is that this time they came like the picture. The last time they were sealed and secured. Hopefully this was just an issue with the shipping department.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Beware: Bite sized bars
Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Eric
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun
Reviewed in the United States on July 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Coffeeboy
5.0 out of 5 stars Very good!
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
SMG
2.0 out of 5 stars Soggy biscuit.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Phantom Queen
4.0 out of 5 stars Sweet gift.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Audrey Goudie
1.0 out of 5 stars Rip off. Not even in a box !!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 14, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Audrey Goudie
1.0 out of 5 stars Rip off. Not even in a box !!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 14, 2022
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse
Kindle-Kunde
5.0 out of 5 stars I love Japan
Reviewed in Germany on December 1, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Kate
3.0 out of 5 stars If you're up for something new
Reviewed in Canada on July 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.