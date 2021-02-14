Not Added
Kit Kat chocolate special Japanese Dagashi Box 20 pieces w/ AKIBA KING Sticker
|Flavor
|Chocolate
|Brand
|AKIBA KING
|Package Weight
|0.26 Kilograms
|Package Type
|Pouch
|Item Form
|Bar, Wafer
About this item
- You can try to eat Japanese Kit Kat mini chocolate!! Please put it in the refrigerator immediately after the product arrives.
- Dagashi refers to cheap candies and snack foods. Dagashi are comparable to American penny candy. The word "dagashi" is derived from the Japanese words "da" ("futile" or "negligible") and "kashi" (snacks).
- The low price and fun packaging is designed to attract children with small allowances, and "dagashi" came to be known as the small candies that children can afford with pocket money.
- Most dagashi are packaged in bright, childish wrapping and sometimes come with a small toy or prize. The toys are often small figurines, and a common prize is a randomized prize that will allow the holder to claim a second free snack. Dagashi used to be sold in stores specializing primarily in dagashi called "dagashiya" .
- Box size: 165×120×30(mm) with AKIBA KING Sticker!
Product Description
This picture is as image but you can get 20 kit kat chocolate! While the modern dagashi was developed after World War 2, dagashi has been around since the Edo period (1603-1868), though the region of origin is unknown. "Dagashi", made from starch or corn, was the commoner equivalent of the more expensive "jōgashi", which was higher quality and made from white sugar. Modern dagashi experienced its greatest popularity from the 1950s to the early 1980s in Japan when dagashiyas were common and a staple after-school hangout spot for younger students. However, in the early to mid- 1980s, dagashiya stores began to diversify their products or were replaced by convenience stores. As of 2016, dagashi can still be found in the occasional dagashiya or ordered online. Culture expos in Japan (especially for schools) sometimes include dagashi and dagashiya displays.
Reviewed in the United States on February 14, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on February 14, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2020
He's very happy with them. Some flavours are unusual and weird but most are good.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 14, 2022
Nachdem mein Paket als zugestellt angezeigt wurde und bei Dhl als vom Empfänger abgeholt
angezeigt wurde lag nach 3 Tagen eine Benachrichtigungskarte im Briefkasten ,der Brief könne nach Zahlung von Zoll und Auslagegebühren abgeholt werden ( 9,44 Euro).
Da ich zuerst dachte das Paket sei hier in Deutschland irgendwo verschütt gegangen ,habe ich die Firma Akiba King via Amazon über das Problem (des Verschwindens )informieren wollen.
Obwohl es klar war das das ein Problem in der Zustellung war, bzw. die 3 Tage zu spät eingeworfene Abholkarte.
Akiba King möchte nun die 9,44 Euro erstatten um das Problem ,was offenbar unverständlich geschildert wurde , zu beheben.
Das ist wirklich sehr freundlich .
Diese Höflichkeit ist einfach herzerwärmend !
Danke Schön !
...die Kit Kat sind toll ,die Schokolade schmeckt sehr gut.
Julia
