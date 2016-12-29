KEEN Men's Durand Polar Hiking Boot
Size: 9.5 M US
Color: Cascade Brown/Gargoyle
- 100% Leather/Synthetic
- Made in the USA or Imported
- Rubber sole
- Shaft measures approximately 7.5" from arch
- Rugged waterproof boot featuring quick-lace system, thick padded collar, and two pull-on loops at entry
- 400g KEEN Warm insulation
- Direct-attach polyurethane midsole
- Dual-climate non-marking rubber outsole
Product description
Is the weather outside frightful? No worries. This warm winter boot has heavy-duty insulation, waterproof protection, and a grippy sole for snow and ice. American Built with materials from around the world. Weighs 25 oz (708.7 g).
- Product Dimensions: 16 x 14 x 6 inches
- Shipping Weight: 4.1 pounds
- ASIN: B00RM1691E
- Item model number: Durand Polar-M
- Date first listed on Amazon: September 9, 2015
- Average Customer Review:
December 29, 2016
Size: 12 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
I wear a size 12 & ordered a size 12. They fit perfectly. Been wearing them every day (but I think Keen's marketing department has stretched things a bit by labeling them as "hiking boots"). Haven't had problems with sweaty or cold feet. I walk the dog for an hour or so every day and haven't had any discomfort. The shoe laces even stay tied. In essence these are the same things as Sorels. If you're expecting a good grip on ice then you should probably think about adding a pair of Yaktrax ice traction ice cleats to go over these boots. All-in-all these are good looking warm, well made comfortable boots.
UPDATE: 12/22/2017 - Almost one year later and I had the hardware on one of the speed lace hooks break. And it doesn't sound as if Keen's warranty is going to cover it. Not good. And this customer isn't going to be happy about it if they don't recognize this as a manufacturing defect. See my photo.
UPDATE: 12/28/2017 - Holy smokes! Keen approved my warranty request. Wow! They gave me a $200 store credit which I've used on their website to replace my boots. Thank you, Keen Footware! 😊
October 1, 2015
Verified Purchase
I would joyfully have given this boot five stars on comfort and fit alone. We love Keens in our family.
February 21, 2017
Size: 9.5 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
Folks, I wear Keen footwear, so the sizing was a slam dunk for me. I used my Austin shoes for the sizing, and relied on the other reviews to aid in my size selection. There is a slight size adjustment however that most folks might miss.
1. My Keen Austin everyday shoe size is a 9D.
2. My feet are slightly wide across the bridge of the foot, while my heel is very narrow. Keen shoes typically fit me absolutely perfect because of the slightly wider toe box
3. This boot is slightly more narrow than the Austin and I chose .5 size larger to compliment the difference. However, the length is also slightly smaller than the regular sizing
4. My toes are right at the end of this boot with thick ski socks, and perfectly set with a regular sock. So my warning is to compensate a full size if you like a little room in the boot.
5. These fit me perfectly because I like a snug fit. If you like more room, and a relaxed comfort fit, then buy 1 size larger than your regular shoe
6. If you will use thick socks and run large in the foot, definitely go 1 size larger
7. If you're like me, snug with a thick sock, +.5 should be good.
Other than that, these are awesome. 5 stars because I used them over the weekend in sleet/rain/snow, was dry and warm. 👍
January 21, 2016
Size: 10.5 M USColor: Cascade Brown/GargoyleVerified Purchase
I've been a Keen fan for a couple of reasons, and the fact that I have a narrow heel and wide instep means many shoes/boots don't fit well, and my Keens tend to fit well enough. Not perfect, but very comfortably.
The arch support is excellent, and these boots went against two other potential boots--another Keen and a Vasque--and these won all the sitting and walking around the house time with some comfort to spare. On the trail--first trip in and around Crested Butte--I had to find the lacing snugness for comfort, and once I did these developed quickly into all-day comfort on streets and trail. Even standing around--like in Yellowstone last week--my feet with a single pair of Smartwool socks were never chilled, always comfortable, whether walking or standing.
I used some Hillsound FreeSteps6 Crampons for multiple miles of walking, and between the two, up mountainsides and across icy streets, these were comfortable, safe, and worth every penny.
December 16, 2016
Size: 15 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
I started buying Keen work boots last year, and because I like the Keen work boots so much this winter I decided to try their winter boots. I have been wearing the Columbia Bugaboots for the past 3-4 years so I'll compare the 2:
I've been wearing size 15D for several years, but the Durand 15D is much tighter than either the Columbia Bugaboot or the Keen workboots I've been buying. When I first put them on I thought I would hate them they were so tight, but after loosening the laces all the way to the bottom and wearing them untied around the house a couple times before pulling the laces tight again I can now wear them comfortably. I do have to be careful not to over tighten them because it's easy to pull the laces so tight they're uncomfortable driving.
The Keen Durand has 3 lace hooks at the top vs. the Bugaboot's 1, which makes it easier to lace the Durands tight enough so the heel doesn't slip. But the pull strap loops on the Durand at the tongue and the back are barely big enough for me to get 1 finger into, while the Bugaboot has loops easily grabbed by 2 fingers so it's much easier to pull onto the foot.
The Keen Durand appears more like a shoe than a snow boot; thinner sole, less tread and not as stiff as the Bugaboot. But it's just as warm, seems to have good traction and it's comfortable to walk in the snow with.
The Columbia Bugaboot is about 1/2 the price of the Keen Durand, but the Bugaboot is Made in Vietnam while the Durand is Made in US. My first pair of Bugaboots lasted just over 2 years before one of the lace loops snapped and the side split open. My feeling is the Durands will last longer. I think I'll be keeping both boots in my closet; the Bugaboot for work days walking around construction sites and the Durand for when I'm trying to look more presentable.
May 3, 2018
Size: 10.5 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
I've been a Keen fan for many years, and these boots didn't disappoint. I waited several months before leaving a review so I could test them. I wore these deer hunting in northern MN last winter. These boots are warm even in the harshest conditions. I was knee deep in snow in 10 degrees with a 20mph wind and these kept my feet warm and dry. They are the perfect combination of a light weight boot with good insulation, waterproofing, tread, and comfort. I normally wear a size 10. I ordered a 10.5 and they fit perfect. I will probably order a couple more pairs just to have in the future. I just can't say enough about these boots. Great job Keen!
