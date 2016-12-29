KEEN Men's Durand Polar Hiking Boot

Size: 9.5 M US
Color: Cascade Brown/Gargoyle
  • 100% Leather/Synthetic
  • Made in the USA or Imported
  • Rubber sole
  • Shaft measures approximately 7.5" from arch
  • Rugged waterproof boot featuring quick-lace system, thick padded collar, and two pull-on loops at entry
  • 400g KEEN Warm insulation
  • Direct-attach polyurethane midsole
  • Dual-climate non-marking rubber outsole

Product description

Is the weather outside frightful? No worries. This warm winter boot has heavy-duty insulation, waterproof protection, and a grippy sole for snow and ice. American Built with materials from around the world. Weighs 25 oz (708.7 g).

  • Product Dimensions: 16 x 14 x 6 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 4.1 pounds
  • ASIN: B00RM1691E
  • Item model number: Durand Polar-M
  • Date first listed on Amazon: September 9, 2015
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #410,633 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
    Bailiwick
    5.0 out of 5 starsI wear size 12, I ordered size 12 and they fit perfectly
    December 29, 2016
    Size: 12 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
    Jason Bryant
    1.0 out of 5 starsStitching tore out after light use. Needs better quality thread, and stitching.
    October 1, 2015
    Verified Purchase
    Paul
    5.0 out of 5 starsGreat stylish winter boot. Worth every penny.
    February 21, 2017
    Size: 9.5 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
    ClayEE
    5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Boots
    January 21, 2016
    Size: 10.5 M USColor: Cascade Brown/GargoyleVerified Purchase
    A. Lee
    4.0 out of 5 starsMade in the US, sizes seem to run a little small
    December 16, 2016
    Size: 15 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 starsUnbelievable boots!!!
    May 3, 2018
    Size: 10.5 M USColor: Black/GargoyleVerified Purchase
