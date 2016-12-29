I started buying Keen work boots last year, and because I like the Keen work boots so much this winter I decided to try their winter boots. I have been wearing the Columbia Bugaboots for the past 3-4 years so I'll compare the 2:



I've been wearing size 15D for several years, but the Durand 15D is much tighter than either the Columbia Bugaboot or the Keen workboots I've been buying. When I first put them on I thought I would hate them they were so tight, but after loosening the laces all the way to the bottom and wearing them untied around the house a couple times before pulling the laces tight again I can now wear them comfortably. I do have to be careful not to over tighten them because it's easy to pull the laces so tight they're uncomfortable driving.



The Keen Durand has 3 lace hooks at the top vs. the Bugaboot's 1, which makes it easier to lace the Durands tight enough so the heel doesn't slip. But the pull strap loops on the Durand at the tongue and the back are barely big enough for me to get 1 finger into, while the Bugaboot has loops easily grabbed by 2 fingers so it's much easier to pull onto the foot.



The Keen Durand appears more like a shoe than a snow boot; thinner sole, less tread and not as stiff as the Bugaboot. But it's just as warm, seems to have good traction and it's comfortable to walk in the snow with.



The Columbia Bugaboot is about 1/2 the price of the Keen Durand, but the Bugaboot is Made in Vietnam while the Durand is Made in US. My first pair of Bugaboots lasted just over 2 years before one of the lace loops snapped and the side split open. My feeling is the Durands will last longer. I think I'll be keeping both boots in my closet; the Bugaboot for work days walking around construction sites and the Durand for when I'm trying to look more presentable.