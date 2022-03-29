Skip to main content
Drives & Memory from WD, SanDisk, Samsung & More
Drives & Memory from WD, SanDisk, Samsung & More
WD 14TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 & Xbox - WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
Review Star Icon
18,032
Top Deal
price
$
199
.
99
List Price:
$379.99
(47% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-256G-GN6MA
Review Star Icon
138,926
Top Deal
price
$
23
.
99
List Price:
$47.99
(50% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive - Portable External Hard Drive HDD, Compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC, & Mac - WDBA3A0050BBK-WESN
Review Star Icon
25,810
Top Deal
price
$
99
.
99
List Price:
$149.99
(33% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 128GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD, UHS-I, U3, A2, V30, Expanded Storage for Android Smartphones, Tablets, Nintendo-Switch (MB-ME128KA/AM)
Review Star Icon
11,229
Top Deal
price
$
14
.
99
List Price:
$19.99
(25% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB (MZ-77Q8T0B)
Review Star Icon
9,461
Top Deal
price
$
649
.
99
List Price:
$849.99
(24% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Up to 160MB/s, C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-512G-GN6MA
Review Star Icon
274,558
Top Deal
price
$
63
.
99
List Price:
$129.99
(51% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card, Licensed for Nintendo -Switch - SDSQXAO-512G-GNCZN
Review Star Icon
184,905
Top Deal
price
$
85
.
99
List Price:
$129.99
(34% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Up to 160MB/s, C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-1T00-GN6MA
Review Star Icon
274,558
Top Deal
price
$
139
.
99
Was:
$174.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 & Xbox - WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
Review Star Icon
18,032
Top Deal
price
$
99
.
99
List Price:
$189.99
(47% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE61-2T00-G25
Review Star Icon
15,857
Top Deal
price
$
199
.
99
List Price:
$459.99
(57% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD_BLACK 8TB D10 Game Drive - Portable External Hard Drive HDD Compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC, & Mac - WDBA3P0080HBK-NESN
Review Star Icon
1,457
Top Deal
price
$
189
.
99
List Price:
$249.99
(24% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD, UHS-I, U3, A2, V30, Expanded Storage for Android Smartphones, Tablets, Nintendo-Switch (MB-ME512KA/AM)
Review Star Icon
11,229
Top Deal
price
$
54
.
99
List Price:
$79.99
(31% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card - SDSDXV5-256G-GNCIN
Review Star Icon
46,727
Top Deal
price
$
33
.
99
List Price:
$59.99
(43% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card - SDSDXXY-512G-GN4IN
Review Star Icon
125,180
Top Deal
price
$
87
.
99
Was:
$109.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SAMSUNG PRO Plus + Adapter 128GB microSDXC Up to 160MB/s UHS-I, U3, A2, V30, Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card for Android Smartphones, Tablets, Go Pro and DJI Drone (MB-MD128KA/AM)
Review Star Icon
757
Top Deal
price
$
17
.
99
List Price:
$34.99
(49% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
Review Star Icon
1,160
Top Deal
price
$
59
.
99
List Price:
$89.99
(33% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card, Up To 300MB/s Read, for DSLR, Cinema-Quality Video Cameras (LSD2000128G-BNNNU)
Review Star Icon
906
Top Deal
price
$
112
.
99
Was:
$129.99
(13% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
PNY 16GB Attaché 3 USB 2.0 Flash Drive 10-Pack
Review Star Icon
3,347
Top Deal
price
$
23
.
99
List Price:
$37.99
(37% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
WD 2TB Elements SE - Portable SSD, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, Mac - WDBAYN0020BBK-WESN
Review Star Icon
102,095
Top Deal
price
$
149
.
99
List Price:
$249.99
(40% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SAMSUNG PRO Plus + Adapter 512GB microSDXC Up to 160MB/s UHS-I, U3, A2, V30, Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card for Android Smartphones, Tablets, Go Pro and DJI Drone (MB-MD512KA/AM)
Review Star Icon
757
Top Deal
price
$
75
.
99
List Price:
$109.99
(31% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SAMSUNG PRO Plus + Reader 128GB microSDXC Up to 160MB/s UHS-I, U3, A2, V30, Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card for Android Smartphones, Tablets, Go Pro and DJI Drone (MB-MD128KB/AM)
Review Star Icon
757
Top Deal
price
$
19
.
99
List Price:
$39.99
(50% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD – Up to 540MB/s – USB 3.2 – External Solid State Drive, USB-C - CT500X6SSD9
Review Star Icon
2,126
Top Deal
price
$
47
.
99
List Price:
$69.95
(31% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader, Supports SD, microSD and CF Cards (LRW500URBNA)
Review Star Icon
370
Top Deal
price
$
17
.
99
List Price:
$29.99
(40% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, Black
Review Star Icon
927
Top Deal
price
$
28
.
99
List Price:
$45.99
(37% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Corsair CMFSS3B-256GB Flash Survivor Stealth 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, Black
Review Star Icon
547
Top Deal
price
$
44
.
99
Was:
$56.00
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB (2-Pack) SDXC UHS-II Cards, Up to 250MB/s Read, for Professional Photographer, Videographer, Enthusiast (LSD1667256G-B2NNU)
Review Star Icon
8,410
Top Deal
price
$
116
.
99
List Price:
$194.99
(40% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Kingston 128GB microSDXC Canvas Go Plus 170MB/s Read UHS-I, C10, U3, V30, A2/A1 Memory Card + Adapter (SDCG3/128GB)
Review Star Icon
9,875
Top Deal
price
$
19
.
99
List Price:
$24.99
(20% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
Lexar PLAY 128GB microSDXC UHS-I-Card, Up To 150MB/s Read, Compatible-with Nintendo-Switch, Portable Gaming Devices, Smartphones and Tablets (LMSPLAY128G-BNNNU)
Review Star Icon
915
Top Deal
price
$
13
.
99
List Price:
$21.99
(36% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader, Up to 1700MB/s Read, Designed for CFexpress Type B Cards (LRW550U-RNBNU)
Review Star Icon
370
Top Deal
price
$
47
.
99
List Price:
$69.99
(31% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SAMSUNG PRO Plus Full Size SDXC Card 128GB, (MB-SD128K/AM, 2021)
Review Star Icon
1,399
Top Deal
price
$
18
.
99
List Price:
$27.99
(32% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
