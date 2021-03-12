Skip to main content
.us
Hello
Select your address
All
Select the department you want to search in
All Departments
Audible Books & Originals
Alexa Skills
Amazon Devices
Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Warehouse
Appliances
Apps & Games
Arts, Crafts & Sewing
Automotive Parts & Accessories
Baby
Beauty & Personal Care
Books
CDs & Vinyl
Cell Phones & Accessories
Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Women
Men
Girls
Boys
Baby
Amazon Explore
Collectibles & Fine Art
Computers
Courses
Credit and Payment Cards
Digital Educational Resources
Digital Music
Electronics
Garden & Outdoor
Gift Cards
Grocery & Gourmet Food
Handmade
Health, Household & Baby Care
Home & Business Services
Home & Kitchen
Industrial & Scientific
Just for Prime
Kindle Store
Luggage & Travel Gear
Magazine Subscriptions
Movies & TV
Musical Instruments
Office Products
Pet Supplies
Premium Beauty
Prime Video
Smart Home
Software
Sports & Outdoors
Subscribe & Save
Subscription Boxes
Tools & Home Improvement
Toys & Games
Under $10
Vehicles
Video Games
Hello, Sign in
Account & Lists
Account
Returns
& Orders
Cart
All
Best Sellers
Today's Deals
Prime
Customer Service
New Releases
Books
Fashion
Kindle Books
Gift Cards
Toys & Games
Amazon Home
Find a Gift
Computers
Pharmacy
Sell
Registry
Video Games
Automotive
Home Improvement
Coupons
Beauty & Personal Care
Smart Home
Health & Household
Amazon Basics
Pet Supplies
TV & Video
Handmade
Baby
#FoundItOnAmazon
Disability Customer Support
Fill your Easter basket
Up to 24% off Drives from Western Digital, Samsung, and more
Up to 24% off Drives from Western Digital, Samsung, and more
SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE81-2T00-G25
Review Star Icon
3,468
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
269
.
99
Price:
$361.89
(25% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD 2TB Gaming Drive works with Playstation 4 Portable External Hard Drive - WDBDFF0020BBK-WESN
Review Star Icon
10,706
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
63
.
99
List:
$89.99
(29% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 4TB WD Blue PC Hard Drive HDD - 5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 64 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD40EZRZ
Review Star Icon
52,315
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
67
.
99
Price:
$84.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE61-2T00-G25
Review Star Icon
36,886
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
239
.
99
List:
$459.99
(48% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 & Xbox - WDBWLG0100HBK-NESN
Review Star Icon
14,587
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
151
.
99
Price:
$189.00
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD_Black 4TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, Portable External Hard Drive HDD with 1-Month Xbox Game Pass - WDBA5G0040BBK-WESN
Review Star Icon
19,496
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
103
.
99
List:
$129.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 4TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD4005FZBX
Review Star Icon
9,818
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
119
.
99
List:
$189.99
(37% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Samsung SSD 860 EVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E4T0B/AM)
Review Star Icon
63,121
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
379
.
99
Price:
$499.99
(24% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD_Black 1TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox, Portable External Hard Drive with 1-Month Xbox Game Pass - WDBA6U0010BBK-WESN
Review Star Icon
19,496
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
55
.
99
Price:
$59.99
(7% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 1TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 64 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD1003FZEX
Review Star Icon
9,818
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
55
.
99
Price:
$69.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD All-Terrain Rugged Portable External Hard Drive - USB-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 - 0G10478-1
Review Star Icon
1,656
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
129
.
99
List:
$179.99
(28% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD 2TB - Up to 1050MB/s - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, Black (MU-PC2T0K/WW)
Review Star Icon
2,265
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
279
.
99
List:
$369.99
(24% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 12TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD120EFAX
Review Star Icon
23,502
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
247
.
99
Price:
$308.88
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Green - HDTCA10XG3AA
Review Star Icon
16,705
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
42
.
39
List:
$52.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox, Desktop External Hard Drive HDD (7200 RPM) with 1-Month Xbox Game Pass - WDBA5E0120HBK-NESN
Review Star Icon
961
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
219
.
99
List:
$299.99
(27% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – USB 3.2 – External Solid State Drive, USB-C - CT4000X6SSD9
Review Star Icon
3,199
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
349
.
99
List:
$489.95
(29% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 4TB WD Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSD - SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm, Up to 560 MB/s - WDS400T2B0A
Review Star Icon
38,905
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
375
.
99
List:
$549.99
(32% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 540MB/s – USB 3.2 – External Solid State Drive, USB-C - CT1000X6SSD9
Review Star Icon
3,199
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
93
.
99
List:
$129.95
(28% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 14TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 512 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD140EFFX
Review Star Icon
23,502
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
319
.
99
Price:
$394.90
(19% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 12TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD121KFBX
Review Star Icon
1,759
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
317
.
99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive, Silver, Up to 1,050 MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C Compatible (USB-A for Older Systems) - WDBAGF0010BSL-WESN
Review Star Icon
1,147
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
129
.
99
Price:
$147.99
(12% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 16TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD161KFGX
Review Star Icon
1,759
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
415
.
99
List:
$519.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Western Digital 18TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD181KFGX
Review Star Icon
1,759
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
486
.
99
List:
$608.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Toshiba X300 14TB Performance & Gaming 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - CMR SATA 6 Gb/s 7200 RPM 256 MB Cache - HDWR21EXZSTA
Review Star Icon
1,818
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
369
.
99
List:
$497.99
(26% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Shop all deals
Back to top
Get to Know Us
Careers
Blog
About Amazon
Sustainability
Press Center
Investor Relations
Amazon Devices
Amazon Tours
Make Money with Us
Sell products on Amazon
Sell apps on Amazon
Become an Affiliate
Advertise Your Products
Self-Publish with Us
Host an Amazon Hub
›
See More Make Money with Us
Amazon Payment Products
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cards
Amazon.com Store Card
Amazon Business Card
Amazon Business Line of Credit
Shop with Points
Credit Card Marketplace
Reload Your Balance
Amazon Currency Converter
Let Us Help You
Amazon and COVID-19
Your Account
Your Orders
Shipping Rates & Policies
Amazon Prime
Returns & Replacements
Manage Your Content and Devices
Amazon Assistant
Help
English
Choose a language for shopping.
United States
Choose a country/region for shopping.
Amazon Music
Stream millions
of songs
Amazon Advertising
Find, attract, and
engage customers
Amazon Drive
Cloud storage
from Amazon
6pm
Score deals
on fashion brands
AbeBooks
Books, art
& collectibles
ACX
Audiobook Publishing
Made Easy
Alexa
Actionable Analytics
for the Web
Sell on Amazon
Start a Selling Account
Amazon Business
Everything For
Your Business
Amazon Fresh
Groceries & More
Right To Your Door
AmazonGlobal
Ship Orders
Internationally
Home Services
Experienced Pros
Happiness Guarantee
Amazon Ignite
Sell your original
Digital Educational
Resources
Amazon Web Services
Scalable Cloud
Computing Services
Audible
Listen to Books & Original
Audio Performances
Book Depository
Books With Free
Delivery Worldwide
Box Office Mojo
Find Movie
Box Office Data
ComiXology
Thousands of
Digital Comics
DPReview
Digital
Photography
East Dane
Designer Men's
Fashion
Fabric
Sewing, Quilting
& Knitting
Goodreads
Book reviews
& recommendations
IMDb
Movies, TV
& Celebrities
IMDbPro
Get Info Entertainment
Professionals Need
Kindle Direct Publishing
Indie Digital & Print Publishing
Made Easy
Amazon Photos
Unlimited Photo Storage
Free With Prime
Prime Video Direct
Video Distribution
Made Easy
Shopbop
Designer
Fashion Brands
Amazon Warehouse
Great Deals on
Quality Used Products
Whole Foods Market
America’s Healthiest
Grocery Store
Woot!
Deals and
Shenanigans
Zappos
Shoes &
Clothing
Ring
Smart Home
Security Systems
eero WiFi
Stream 4K Video
in Every Room
Neighbors App
Real-Time Crime
& Safety Alerts
Amazon Subscription Boxes
Top subscription boxes – right to your door
PillPack
Pharmacy Simplified
Amazon Renewed
Like-new products
you can trust
Amazon Second Chance
Pass it on, trade it in,
give it a second life
Conditions of Use
Privacy Notice
Interest-Based Ads
© 1996-2021, Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates