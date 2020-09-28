Skip to main content
.us
All
Select the department you want to search in
All Departments
Audible Books & Originals
Alexa Skills
Amazon Devices
Amazon Warehouse
Appliances
Apps & Games
Arts, Crafts & Sewing
Automotive Parts & Accessories
Baby
Beauty & Personal Care
Books
CDs & Vinyl
Cell Phones & Accessories
Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Women
Men
Girls
Boys
Baby
Under $10
Amazon Explore
Amazon Pantry
Collectibles & Fine Art
Computers
Courses
Credit and Payment Cards
Digital Educational Resources
Digital Music
Electronics
Garden & Outdoor
Gift Cards
Grocery & Gourmet Food
Handmade
Health, Household & Baby Care
Home & Business Services
Home & Kitchen
Industrial & Scientific
Just for Prime
Kindle Store
Luggage & Travel Gear
Magazine Subscriptions
Movies & TV
Musical Instruments
Office Products
Pet Supplies
Premium Beauty
Prime Video
Smart Home
Software
Sports & Outdoors
Subscription Boxes
Tools & Home Improvement
Toys & Games
Vehicles
Video Games
Hello, Sign in
Account & Lists
Account
Returns
& Orders
Try Prime
Cart
Hello
Select your address
Holiday Deals
Gift Cards
Best Sellers
Customer Service
Find a Gift
New Releases
AmazonBasics
Whole Foods
Free Shipping
Registry
Sell
Coupons
#FoundItOnAmazon
Shopper Toolkit
Disability Customer Support
Shop deals before they're gone
Up to 50% off Motorola, Samsung, LG, and more
Up to 50% off Motorola, Samsung, LG, and more
Eligible for Free Shipping
Department
Any Department
Cell Phones & Accessories
Electronics
1 of 2 pages
Sort By:
Featured
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Avg. Customer Review
Newest Arrivals
Sort By:
Featured
Moto G Power | 3-Day Battery1 | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 4/64GB | 16MP Camera | 2020 | Black
Review Star Icon
2,523
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
174
.
99
List:
$249.99
(30% off)
Moto G Stylus | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 4/128GB | 48MP Camera | 2020 | Indigo
Review Star Icon
1,549
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
194
.
99
List:
$299.99
(35% off)
Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 32GB - SIM Card Included - CDMA
Review Star Icon
686
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
68
.
65
List:
$119.99
(43% off)
Motorola Moto G7 Power - Unlocked - 32 GB - Marine Blue (US Warranty) - Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Boost, Cricket, & Metro
Review Star Icon
1,790
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
126
.
99
List:
$249.99
(49% off)
Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A01 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone - Black - 16GB - Sim Card Included -CDMA, Model Number: TFSAS111DCP
Review Star Icon
50
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
39
.
99
Price:
$79.00
(49% off)
Tracfone Motorola Moto E6 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 16GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
Review Star Icon
94
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
19
.
99
Price:
$39.88
(50% off)
Moto G Fast | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 3/32GB | 16MP Camera | 2020 | White
Review Star Icon
413
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
146
.
99
List:
$199.99
(27% off)
Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy A01 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone - Black - 16GB - Sim Card Included -CDMA
Review Star Icon
40
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
29
.
99
Price:
$56.98
(47% off)
Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A20 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 32GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
Review Star Icon
146
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
99
.
99
Price:
$149.89
(33% off)
Net10 Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 32GB - SIM Card Included - CDMA
Review Star Icon
129
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
49
.
99
Price:
$89.44
(44% off)
Motorola Razr 5G | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 8/256GB | 48MP Camera | 2020 | Polished Graphite
Review Star Icon
39
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
994
.
99
List:
$1,399.99
(29% off)
Motorola Edge | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 6/256GB | 64MP Camera | 2020 | Solar Black
Review Star Icon
243
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
394
.
99
List:
$699.99
(44% off)
TracFone Motorola Moto G Power 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 64GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA (TFMTXT2041DCP)
Review Star Icon
2
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
119
.
99
List:
$169.99
(29% off)
Net10 Samsung Galaxy A01 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone - Black - 16GB - Sim Card Included -CDMA
Review Star Icon
4
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
29
.
99
List:
$59.99
(50% off)
LG K31 Unlocked Smartphone – 32 GB – Silver (Made for US by LG) – Verizon, AT&T, T–Mobile, Metro, Cricket (Universal Compatibility)
Review Star Icon
31
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
122
.
99
List:
$149.99
(18% off)
Net10 Motorola Moto E6 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 16GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA (NTMTXT2005DCWHP)
Review Star Icon
3
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
19
.
99
List:
$39.99
(50% off)
LG Stylo 6 Unlocked Smartphone – 4/64 GB – White (Made for US by LG) – Verizon, AT&T, T–Mobile, Sprint, Boost, Cricket, Metro (Universal Compatibility)
Review Star Icon
39
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
242
.
99
List:
$299.99
(19% off)
LG K30 Factory Unlocked Phone - 5.4" Screen - Black (U.S. Warranty)
Review Star Icon
99
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
94
.
99
List:
$139.99
(32% off)
LG K51 Unlocked Smartphone – 3/32 GB – Platinum (Made for US by LG) – Verizon, AT&T, T–Mobile, Sprint, Boost, Cricket, Metro (Universal Compatibility)
Review Star Icon
60
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
152
.
99
List:
$199.99
(24% off)
Sony Xperia 1 Unlocked Smartphone 6.5" 4K HDR OLED CinemaWide Display, 128GB - Black - (US Warranty)
Review Star Icon
203
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
590
.
00
List:
$949.99
(38% off)
Total Wireless LG Journey 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 16GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
Review Star Icon
75
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
19
.
99
List:
$39.99
(50% off)
Total Wireless Carrier-Locked LG Stylo 5 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone - Black - 32GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA (TWLGL722DCP)
Review Star Icon
55
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
79
.
99
List:
$129.99
(38% off)
Tracfone Motorola Moto G7 Optimo MAXX 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 32GB - SIM Card Included - CDMA
Review Star Icon
30
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
79
.
99
Price:
$81.18
(1% off)
Total Wireless Motorola Moto G7 Optimo Maxx 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 32GB - Sim Card Included - GSM
Review Star Icon
19
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
59
.
99
List:
$99.99
(40% off)
Motorola Moto X4 Factory Unlocked Phone - 32GB - 5.2" - Super Black - PA8S0006US
Review Star Icon
145
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
129
.
99
List:
$200.00
(35% off)
Net10 LG Journey 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 16GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
Review Star Icon
16
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
19
.
99
Price:
$39.95
(50% off)
LG Q70 Unlocked Smartphone – 4/64 GB – Black (Made for US by LG) – Verizon, AT&T, T–Mobile, Sprint, Boost, Cricket, Metro (Universal Compatibility)
Review Star Icon
6
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
282
.
99
Price:
$348.53
(19% off)
Sony Xperia 1 Unlocked Smartphone and WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Heaphones, with Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, One Size (J8170US/BWH)
Review Star Icon
203
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
749
.
00
Price:
$750.00
Tracfone LG Reflect LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 32GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
99
.
99
Price:
$169.99
(41% off)
Total Wireless LG Premier Pro Plus 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 32GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
Epic Daily Deal
price
$
49
.
99
List:
$79.99
(38% off)
←
Previous
1
2
Next
→
Shop all deals
There's a problem loading this menu right now.
Learn more about Amazon Prime.
Get free delivery with Amazon Prime
Prime members enjoy FREE Delivery and exclusive access to music, movies, TV shows, original audio series, and Kindle books.
>
Get started
Back to top
Get to Know Us
Careers
Blog
About Amazon
Sustainability
Press Center
Investor Relations
Amazon Devices
Amazon Tours
Make Money with Us
Sell products on Amazon
Sell apps on Amazon
Become an Affiliate
Advertise Your Products
Self-Publish with Us
Host an Amazon Hub
›
See More Make Money with Us
Amazon Payment Products
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cards
Amazon.com Store Card
Amazon Business Card
Amazon Business Line of Credit
Shop with Points
Credit Card Marketplace
Reload Your Balance
Amazon Currency Converter
Let Us Help You
Amazon and COVID-19
Your Account
Your Orders
Shipping Rates & Policies
Amazon Prime
Returns & Replacements
Manage Your Content and Devices
Amazon Assistant
Help
English
Choose a language for shopping.
United States
Choose a country/region for shopping.
Amazon Music
Stream millions
of songs
Amazon Advertising
Find, attract, and
engage customers
Amazon Drive
Cloud storage
from Amazon
6pm
Score deals
on fashion brands
AbeBooks
Books, art
& collectibles
ACX
Audiobook Publishing
Made Easy
Alexa
Actionable Analytics
for the Web
Sell on Amazon
Start a Selling Account
Amazon Business
Everything For
Your Business
Amazon Fresh
Groceries & More
Right To Your Door
AmazonGlobal
Ship Orders
Internationally
Home Services
Experienced Pros
Happiness Guarantee
Amazon Ignite
Sell your original
Digital Educational
Resources
Amazon Rapids
Fun stories for
kids on the go
Amazon Web Services
Scalable Cloud
Computing Services
Audible
Listen to Books & Original
Audio Performances
Book Depository
Books With Free
Delivery Worldwide
Box Office Mojo
Find Movie
Box Office Data
ComiXology
Thousands of
Digital Comics
DPReview
Digital
Photography
East Dane
Designer Men's
Fashion
Fabric
Sewing, Quilting
& Knitting
Goodreads
Book reviews
& recommendations
IMDb
Movies, TV
& Celebrities
IMDbPro
Get Info Entertainment
Professionals Need
Kindle Direct Publishing
Indie Digital & Print Publishing
Made Easy
Prime Now
FREE 2-hour Delivery
on Everyday Items
Amazon Photos
Unlimited Photo Storage
Free With Prime
Prime Video Direct
Video Distribution
Made Easy
Shopbop
Designer
Fashion Brands
Amazon Warehouse
Great Deals on
Quality Used Products
Whole Foods Market
America’s Healthiest
Grocery Store
Woot!
Deals and
Shenanigans
Zappos
Shoes &
Clothing
Ring
Smart Home
Security Systems
eero WiFi
Stream 4K Video
in Every Room
Neighbors App
Real-Time Crime
& Safety Alerts
Amazon Subscription Boxes
Top subscription boxes – right to your door
PillPack
Pharmacy Simplified
Amazon Renewed
Like-new products
you can trust
Amazon Second Chance
Pass it on, trade it in,
give it a second life
Conditions of Use
Privacy Notice
Interest-Based Ads
© 1996-2020, Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates