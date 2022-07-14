Skip to main content
PC Gaming Laptops and Desktops from HP, Acer, Cyberpower, and more
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54-79L1 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i7-11800H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Laptop GPU | 17.3" FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB NVMe SSD | Killer Wi-Fi 6 | Backlit KB | Win 11
Review Star Icon
2,945
18
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
979
.
99
List Price
$1,199.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5-10300H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU | 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 8GB DDR4 | 256GB NVMe SSD | Intel Wi-Fi 6 | Backlit Keyboard
Review Star Icon
2,945
17
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
699
.
99
List Price
$839.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400F Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, 8 GM RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home (TG01-1120, Shadow Black)
Review Star Icon
94
21
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
579
.
99
List Price
$729.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Lenovo - 2021 - IdeaPad 3 - Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H - 8GB RAM - 256GB Storage - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 - 15.6" FHD Display - Windows 11 Home
Review Star Icon
457
19
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
599
.
99
List Price
$739.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-79TD Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i7-11800H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU | 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB NVMe SSD | Killer Wi-Fi 6 | Backlit Keyboard
Review Star Icon
2,945
17
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
829
.
99
List Price
$999.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display, Intel Core i7-11375H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, Win10, Carbon Gray (A11UEK-009)
Review Star Icon
590
24
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,059
.
99
List Price
$1,399.00
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Alienware Aurora R14 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 9 5900, 32GB 3466MHz RAM, 1TB SDD + 2TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X Graphics, VR Ready, USB-C, Windows 11 Home – Black
Review Star Icon
105
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
2,379
.
99
List Price
$2,799.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop - 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 1ms 360Hz Display, Core i7-11800H, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB Graphics, Windows 11 Home - Black
Review Star Icon
65
13
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,699
.
99
List Price
$1,949.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S Gaming Laptop | Intel i7-11800H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU | 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | Killer WiFi 6 | RGB Keyboard
Review Star Icon
3,121
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,109
.
99
List Price
$1,299.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Skytech Blaze II Gaming PC Desktop – Intel Core i3 10105F 3.7 GHz, GTX 1650, 500GB SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 600W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Review Star Icon
341
20
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
719
.
99
List Price
$899.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, AMD Radeon RX 5500, AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 9 USB Ports, Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Pre-Built PC Tower (TG01-2022, 2022)
Review Star Icon
70
21
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
599
.
99
List Price
$759.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop PC, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, Refined 1080p IPS Display, Compact Design, All-in-One Keyboard with Enlarged Touchpad, HD Webcam (15-fb0028nr, 2022)
Review Star Icon
8
21
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
869
.
99
List Price
$1,099.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display, Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Win10, Black (11UGK-001)
Review Star Icon
619
20
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,199
.
99
List Price
$1,499.00
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz, 8GB DDR4, GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 500GB NVMe SSD, WiFi Ready & Win 11 Home (GXiVR8060A11)
Review Star Icon
2,486
11
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
899
.
99
List Price
$1,014.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop – Intel Core i5 12600K 3.7 GHz, RTX 3070, 1TB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 650W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Review Star Icon
206
20
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,439
.
99
List Price
$1,799.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Skytech Shiva Gaming PC Desktop – INTEL Core i5 11400F 2.6 GHz, RTX 3060, 1TB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 650W GOLD PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Review Star Icon
225
21
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,099
.
99
List Price
$1,399.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-630-UA15 Gaming Desktop | 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 8-Core | GeForce RTX 3070 | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB NVMe SSD | 1TB HDD | Wi-Fi 6 | Windows 11 Home | RGB Keyboard & Mouse
Review Star Icon
102
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,444
.
99
List Price
$1,699.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
MSI GV15 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i5-11400H GTX 1650 8GB 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, Nahimic 3 Audio Immersion, Win 11: Black 11SC-633
Review Star Icon
246
16
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
629
.
99
Was
$749.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Thermaltake Glacier 360 Liquid-Cooled PC (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060, 16GB RGB 3600Mhz DDR4 ToughRAM RGB Memory, 1TB NVMe M.2, WiFi, Win 10 Home) Gaming Desktop Computer S3WT-B550-G36-LCS
Review Star Icon
93
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,444
.
99
List Price
$1,699.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Acer Nitro 50 N50-620-UA91 Gaming Desktop | 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400F 6-Core Processor | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD | Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 | Keyboard and Mouse
Review Star Icon
229
18
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
679
.
99
List Price
$829.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Lenovo - Legion Slim 7 - Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - 16GB DDR4 RAM - 2 x 1TB NVMe TLC SSD - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q Graphics - 15.6" FHD 165 Hz - Windows 11 Home
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,299
.
99
Was
$1,533.00
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop | 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H | GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | 16" WQXGA 240Hz G-SYNC Display | 32GB LPDDR5 | 1TB Gen 4x4 SSD | Killer Wi-Fi 6E | PT516-52s-99EL
Review Star Icon
378
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
2,549
.
99
List Price
$2,999.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 5800, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB GDDR6, VR Ready, Killer Wi-Fi 6, Liquid Cooling, 550W Power Supply, Windows 11 Home - Black
Review Star Icon
76
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,359
.
99
List Price
$1,599.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Skytech Prism II Gaming Computer PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 3.8GHz, RTX 3080 Ti 12G GDDR6X, 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, 16GB DDR4 3200, RGB Fans, 360mm AIO, AC WiFi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, White
Review Star Icon
406
16
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
2,599
.
99
List Price
$3,099.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
MSI GF63 15.6" 144 Hz Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5-11400H RTX 3050 TI 16GB 512GB NVMe SSD Win11 (11UC-263)
20
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
799
.
99
List Price
$999.00
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Alienware m15 R7 AMD 15.6" Gaming Laptop - QHD (2560x1440) 240Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070Ti, HDMI, Wifi, Webcam, Windows 11, 1-Year Premium + 6-Months Migrate Services - Black
Review Star Icon
13
17
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
2,124
.
99
List Price
$2,549.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Dell G15 5520 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – 1080p FHD 120Hz Display, Core i7-12700H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Intel Wi-Fi 6, USB C, with Webcam Windows 11 – Dark Shadow Grey
Review Star Icon
1
15
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,189
.
99
List Price
$1,399.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming PC, Intel Core i3-12100F 3.3GHz, AMD RX 6500 XT 4GB, 8GB DDR4, 500GB NVMe PCIe SSD, WiFi & Win 11 Home (GXi8800A6), Black
Review Star Icon
2,486
27
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
749
.
99
List Price
$1,029.99
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD Display, Windows 11 Home, Backlit Keyboard, Enhanced Thermals (15-fa0025nr, 2022)
34
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
749
.
99
List Price
$1,129.17
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3070 16GB 512GB NVMe SSD, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1, RGB Gaming Keyboard, Cooler Boost 5, Win11 Home: Black 12UGKV-464
Review Star Icon
619
10
% off
Prime Day Deal
price
$
1,325
.
99
Was
$1,480.84
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
