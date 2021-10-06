Skip to main content
.us
Hello
Select your address
All
Select the department you want to search in
All Departments
Audible Books & Originals
Alexa Skills
Amazon Devices
Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Warehouse
Appliances
Apps & Games
Arts, Crafts & Sewing
Automotive Parts & Accessories
Baby
Beauty & Personal Care
Books
CDs & Vinyl
Cell Phones & Accessories
Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Women
Men
Girls
Boys
Baby
Amazon Explore
AWS Courses
Cardenas
Collectibles & Fine Art
Computers
Credit and Payment Cards
Digital Educational Resources
Digital Music
Electronics
FamilyFare
Garden & Outdoor
Gift Cards
Grocery & Gourmet Food
Handmade
Health, Household & Baby Care
Home & Business Services
Home & Kitchen
Industrial & Scientific
Just for Prime
Kindle Store
Luggage & Travel Gear
Luxury Stores
Magazine Subscriptions
Movies & TV
Musical Instruments
Office Products
Pet Supplies
Premium Beauty
Prime Video
Smart Home
Software
Sports & Outdoors
Subscription Boxes
Tools & Home Improvement
Toys & Games
Under $10
Vehicles
Video Games
Hello, Sign in
Account & Lists
Returns
& Orders
Cart
All
Best Sellers
Customer Service
Prime
New Releases
Epic Daily Deals
Books
Pharmacy
Registry
Fashion
Kindle Books
Toys & Games
Gift Cards
Amazon Home
Sell
Automotive
Computers
Shopper Toolkit
Coupons
Home Improvement
Find a Gift
Video Games
Smart Home
Beauty & Personal Care
Health & Household
Amazon Basics
Pet Supplies
TV & Video
Baby
Handmade
Disability Customer Support
Shop s-s-scary low prices
Up to 30% off on PC Components from Intel and more
Up to 30% off on PC Components from Intel and more
Eligible for Free Shipping
Department
Any Department
Electronics
1 of 2 pages
Sort By:
Featured
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Avg. Customer Review
Newest Arrivals
Sort By:
Featured
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
Review Star Icon
4,204
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
394
.
99
List Price:
$449.00
(12% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus LGA1151 (Intel 8th and 9th Gen) M.2 USB 3.1 Gen 2 DDR4 HDMI DVI CFX ATX Z390 Gaming Motherboard
Review Star Icon
1,106
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
119
.
99
List Price:
$139.99
(14% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 MHz CL22 Laptop Memory CT2K16G4SFRA32A
Review Star Icon
60,715
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
101
.
99
List Price:
$145.99
(30% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Corsair RMX White Series (2018), RM850x, 850 Watt, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply - White, 80 PLUS Gold (CP-9020188-NA)
Review Star Icon
4,726
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
111
.
99
List Price:
$154.99
(28% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Corsair RMX Series, RM750x, 750 Watt, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply (CP-9020179-NA)
Review Star Icon
7,936
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
103
.
99
List Price:
$134.99
(23% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Intel Core i9-9900K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.0GHz Unlocked LGA1151 300 Series 95W (BX806849900K)
Review Star Icon
1,391
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
325
.
00
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 DRAM Laptop Gaming Memory Kit 32GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G32C16S4B
Review Star Icon
2,412
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
106
.
99
List Price:
$152.99
(30% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Intel Core i7-10700KF Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.1 GHz Unlocked Without Processor Graphics LGA1200 (Intel 400 Series chipset) 125W
Review Star Icon
503
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
247
.
15
List Price:
$361.00
(32% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Thermaltake UX100 5V Motherboard ARGB Sync 16.8 Million Colors 15 Addressable LED Intel/AMD Universal Socket (LGA 1200) Hydraulic Bearing 65W CPU Cooler CL-P064-AL12SW-A
Review Star Icon
3,570
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
13
.
99
List Price:
$19.99
(30% off)
FREE Shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get
Fast, Free Shipping
with
Amazon Prime
GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO Wi-Fi (AMD Ryzen AM4/ATX/M.2 Thermal Guard with Onboard Wi-Fi/HDMI/DVI/USB 3.1 Gen 2/DDR4/Motherboard)
Review Star Icon
2,126
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
99
.
99
List Price:
$139.99
(29% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite (AMD Ryzen 3000/X570/ATX/PCIe4.0/DDR4/USB3.1/Realtek ALC1200/Front USB Type-C/RGB Fusion 2.0/M.2 Thermal Guard/Gaming Motherboard)
Review Star Icon
2,071
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
175
.
99
List Price:
$219.99
(20% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Intel BX80684I99900KF Intel Core i9-9900KF Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.0 GHz Turbo Unlocked Without Processor Graphics LGA1151 300 Series 95W
Review Star Icon
1,738
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
304
.
99
Was:
$347.00
(12% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Intel Core i5-9600KF Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.6 GHz Turbo Unlocked Without Processor Graphics LGA1151 300 Series 95W
Review Star Icon
1,813
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
145
.
00
Was:
$189.07
(23% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Intel Core i7-9700F Desktop Processor 8 Core 3 GHz speed (Up to 4.7 GHz) Without Processor Graphics LGA1151 300 Series 65W (BX80684I79700F)
Review Star Icon
915
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
213
.
03
Was:
$258.45
(18% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Thermaltake SMART 600W ATX 12V V2.3/EPS 12V 80 Plus Certified Active PFC Power Supply PS-SPD-0600NPCWUS-W
Review Star Icon
15,851
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
41
.
99
List Price:
$54.99
(24% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Corsair SF Series, SF600, 600 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply (CP-9020182-NA)
Review Star Icon
2,257
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
103
.
99
List Price:
$144.99
(28% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Corsair RMX White Series (2018), RM750x, 750 Watt, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply - White
Review Star Icon
4,726
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
103
.
99
List Price:
$144.99
(28% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB) DDR4 3200 MHz CL22 Laptop Memory CT2K32G4SFD832A
Review Star Icon
60,715
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
205
.
99
List Price:
$345.99
(40% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Cooler Master Master Accessory Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit Version 2 with Premium Riser Cable PCI-E 3.0 x16-165mm, Compatible with All Standard ATX Chassis (MCA-U000R-KFVK01)
Review Star Icon
321
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
49
.
99
List Price:
$64.99
(23% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 MHz CL22 Desktop Memory CT2K16G4DFRA32A
Review Star Icon
16,684
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
101
.
99
List Price:
$145.99
(30% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 16GB (8GBx2) CL16 BL2K8G32C16U4W (WHITE)
Review Star Icon
15,969
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
58
.
99
List Price:
$82.99
(29% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk Gaming Motherboard (ATX, 10th Gen Intel Core, LGA 1200 Socket, DDR4, CF, Dual M.2 Slots, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type-C, 2.5G LAN, DP/HDMI, Mystic Light RGB)
Review Star Icon
448
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
149
.
99
List Price:
$209.99
(29% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Intel BX80684I79700KF Intel Core i7-9700KF Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 4.9 GHz Turbo Unlocked without Processor Graphics LGA1151 300 Series 95W
Review Star Icon
1,813
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
259
.
06
Was:
$277.99
(7% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Thermaltake Pure 12 ARGB 5V Motherboard Sync/Analog Controller 16.8 Million Colors 9 Addressable LEDs 120mm Hydraulic Bearing Case/Radiator Fan, 3 Pack CL-F079-PL12SW-A
Review Star Icon
943
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
41
.
99
($14.00/Count)
List Price:
$59.99
(30% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS ELITE (LGA 1200/ Intel Z590/ ATX/ Triple M.2/ PCIe 4.0/ USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C/ 2.5GbE LAN/ Gaming Motherboard)
Review Star Icon
88
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
164
.
99
List Price:
$219.99
(25% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Crucial RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB) DDR4 2666 MHz CL19 Desktop Memory CT2K32G4DFD8266
Review Star Icon
16,684
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
205
.
99
List Price:
$308.99
(33% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Thermaltake Riing Quad 120mm 16.8 Million RGB Color (Alexa, Razer Chroma) Software Enabled 4 Light Rings 54 Addressable LED 9 Blades Hydraulic Bearing Case/Radiator Fan CL-F088-PL12SW-B, Black
Review Star Icon
369
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
104
.
99
List Price:
$149.99
(30% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Thermaltake TH240 ARGB Motherboard Sync Edition AMD /Intel LGA1200 Ready All-in-One Liquid Cooling System 240mm High Efficiency Radiator CPU Cooler CL-W286-PL12SW-A
Review Star Icon
2,017
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
69
.
99
List Price:
$109.99
(36% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 650W 80+ Gold SLI/ CrossFire Ready Ultra Quiet 140mm Hydraulic Bearing Smart Zero Fan Full Modular Power Supply 10 Year Warranty PS-TPD-0650FNFAGU-1
Review Star Icon
2,807
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
70
.
99
List Price:
$119.99
(41% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Kingston FURY Impact 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 CL20 Laptop Memory Single Stick KF432S20IB/32, Black
Review Star Icon
19
DEAL OF THE DAY
price
$
149
.
99
List Price:
$223.99
(33% off)
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
←
Previous
1
2
Next
→
Shop all deals
Back to top
Get to Know Us
Careers
Blog
About Amazon
Sustainability
Press Center
Investor Relations
Amazon Devices
Make Money with Us
Sell products on Amazon
Sell apps on Amazon
Become an Affiliate
Become a Delivery Driver
Start a package delivery business
Advertise Your Products
Self-Publish with Us
Host an Amazon Hub
›
See More Make Money with Us
Amazon Payment Products
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cards
Amazon.com Store Card
Amazon Secured Card
Amazon Business Card
Amazon Business Line of Credit
Shop with Points
Credit Card Marketplace
Reload Your Balance
Amazon Currency Converter
Let Us Help You
Amazon and COVID-19
Your Account
Your Orders
Shipping Rates & Policies
Amazon Prime
Returns & Replacements
Manage Your Content and Devices
Amazon Assistant
Help
English
Choose a language for shopping.
United States
Choose a country/region for shopping.
Amazon Music
Stream millions
of songs
Amazon Advertising
Find, attract, and
engage customers
Amazon Drive
Cloud storage
from Amazon
6pm
Score deals
on fashion brands
AbeBooks
Books, art
& collectibles
ACX
Audiobook Publishing
Made Easy
Alexa
Actionable Analytics
for the Web
Sell on Amazon
Start a Selling Account
Amazon Business
Everything For
Your Business
Amazon Fresh
Groceries & More
Right To Your Door
AmazonGlobal
Ship Orders
Internationally
Home Services
Experienced Pros
Happiness Guarantee
Amazon Ignite
Sell your original
Digital Educational
Resources
Amazon Web Services
Scalable Cloud
Computing Services
Audible
Listen to Books & Original
Audio Performances
Book Depository
Books With Free
Delivery Worldwide
Box Office Mojo
Find Movie
Box Office Data
ComiXology
Thousands of
Digital Comics
DPReview
Digital
Photography
East Dane
Designer Men's
Fashion
Fabric
Sewing, Quilting
& Knitting
Goodreads
Book reviews
& recommendations
IMDb
Movies, TV
& Celebrities
IMDbPro
Get Info Entertainment
Professionals Need
Kindle Direct Publishing
Indie Digital & Print Publishing
Made Easy
Amazon Photos
Unlimited Photo Storage
Free With Prime
Prime Video Direct
Video Distribution
Made Easy
Shopbop
Designer
Fashion Brands
Amazon Warehouse
Great Deals on
Quality Used Products
Whole Foods Market
America’s Healthiest
Grocery Store
Woot!
Deals and
Shenanigans
Zappos
Shoes &
Clothing
Ring
Smart Home
Security Systems
eero WiFi
Stream 4K Video
in Every Room
Blink
Smart Security
for Every Home
Neighbors App
Real-Time Crime
& Safety Alerts
Amazon Subscription Boxes
Top subscription boxes – right to your door
PillPack
Pharmacy Simplified
Amazon Renewed
Like-new products
you can trust
Amazon Second Chance
Pass it on, trade it in, give it a second life
Conditions of Use
Privacy Notice
Interest-Based Ads
© 1996-2021, Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates