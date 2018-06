By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Description Stephen King is a master storyteller who has written more than 50 books. Which book should you read first? Which book should you read next? By answering a series of questions, you will receive a reading list of Stephen King books best suited to you.



If you are ready for your next great read, just say, “Alexa, open Stephen King Library.”

Skill Details This skill contains dynamic content. This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer.

Invocation Name: stephen king library