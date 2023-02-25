Add to your order
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
89% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
85% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
87% positive over last 12 months
Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Purple (5th Generation)
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Apple
|Model Name
|iPad Air
|Memory Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Screen Size
|10.9 Inches
|Display Resolution Maximum
|2360 x 1640 Pixels
About this item
- 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating
- Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera
- 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
- Up to 256GB of storage
- Available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray
- Stereo landscape speakers
Climate Pledge Friendly
Products with trusted sustainability certification(s). Learn more
Product Certification (1)
EPEAT addresses the sustainability impacts of electronic products. An EPEAT registered product must meet required criteria and can meet optional criteria. The criteria depend on the type of product and can include energy efficiency, reduction of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-Gases), and end of life management. Products meeting 50% - 75% optional criteria are “Silver” and those meeting more than 75% are “Gold”.
Compare Apple iPad products
|Price
|From: $499.99
|From: -
|From: $469.00
|From: $439.99
|From: -
|Ratings
|(7,710)
|(546)
|(6,765)
|(1,628)
|(38,147)
|Display
|10.9 inch Liquid Retina
|11‑inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology and True Tone
|8.3 Liquid Retina display
|10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone
|10.2 inch Retina display with True Tone
|Secure authentication
|Touch ID
|Face ID
|Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Chip
|Apple M1 8-core CPU chip with 8-core GPU and Neural Engine
|Apple M2 chip
|A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
|A14 Bionic chip
|A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
|Camera
|12MP photos
|12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras with Smart HDR 4
|12MP photos
|12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3
|8MP photos
|Video
|4K video recording
|4K video recording
|4K video recording
|4K video recording
|1080p HD video recording
|Apple Pencil Compatibility
|Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
|Works with Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
|Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
|Works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) using USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter
|Apple Pencil (1st generation)
|Smart Keyboard Compatibility
|Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard
|Works with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards
|Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards
|Works with Magic Keyboard Folio
|Compatible with Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards
|Connector
|USB-C connector
|USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4
|USB-C connector
|USB-C connector
|Lightning connector
Technical Details
Apple iPad Air - 10.9-inch (5th Generation)
|
Display
|
10.9‑inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone
|
Capacity
|
64GB, 256GB
|
Chip
|
Apple M1 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine
|
Camera and Video
|
12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
|
Front Camera
|
12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and Smart HDR 3
|
Battery Life
|
Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video; Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network
|
Connector
|
USB-C
|
In the Box
|
iPad Air, USB-C Charge Cable (1 meter), 20W USB-C Power Adapter
|
Height
|
9.74 inches (247.6 mm)
|
Width
|
7.02 inches (178.5 mm)
|
Depth
|
0.24 inch (6.1 mm)
|
Weight
|
1.0 pound (458 grams) Wi-Fi model; 1.02 pounds (462 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model
|
Apple Pencil
|
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) - sold separately