Unlimited repairs for accidental damage.
Repairs backed by Apple.
24/7 priority access to Apple experts.
Cover this product:
AppleCare+ for iPad Air (5th generation) - 2 year $79.00
AppleCare+ for iPad Air (5th generation) - Renews Monthly until Cancelled $3.99/month

from
In Stock
AppleCare+ for iPad Air (5th generation) - 2 year

from Amazon.com Services LLC
(297)
  AppleCare+ for iPad extends your repair coverage and technical support to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date
  It adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $49 for your iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple- branded iPad keyboard, plus applicable tax
  Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  Hardware coverage for your iPad, battery, Apple Pencil, and included USB cable and power adapter
Learn more

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
$234.95
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch (4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Generation) and iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation) - US English - Black
$279.00
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
$107.49
Enhance your purchase

Brand Apple
Model Name iPad Air
Memory Storage Capacity 64 GB
Screen Size 10.9 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum 2360 x 1640 Pixels

About this item

  • 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating
  • Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera
  • 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB of storage
  • Available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray
  • Stereo landscape speakers
Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

Products with trusted sustainability certification(s). Learn more

Product Certification (1)

EPEAT
EPEAT products are assessed against criteria including energy use and have a reduced sustainability impact across their lifecycle.
GOLD

EPEAT addresses the sustainability impacts of electronic products. An EPEAT registered product must meet required criteria and can meet optional criteria. The criteria depend on the type of product and can include energy efficiency, reduction of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-Gases), and end of life management. Products meeting 50% - 75% optional criteria are “Silver” and those meeting more than 75% are “Gold”.

Learn more about this certification

Compare Apple iPad products

Ratings 4.8 out of 5 stars (7,710) 4.7 out of 5 stars (546) 4.8 out of 5 stars (6,765) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1,628) 4.8 out of 5 stars (38,147)
Display 10.9 inch Liquid Retina 11‑inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology and True Tone 8.3 Liquid Retina display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone 10.2 inch Retina display with True Tone
Secure authentication Touch ID Face ID Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID
Chip Apple M1 8-core CPU chip with 8-core GPU and Neural Engine Apple M2 chip A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine A14 Bionic chip A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Camera 12MP photos 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras with Smart HDR 4 12MP photos 12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 8MP photos
Video 4K video recording 4K video recording 4K video recording 4K video recording 1080p HD video recording
Apple Pencil Compatibility Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Works with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) using USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter Apple Pencil (1st generation)
Smart Keyboard Compatibility Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard Works with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards Works with Magic Keyboard Folio Compatible with Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards
Connector USB-C connector USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4 USB-C connector USB-C connector Lightning connector

Technical Details

Apple iPad Air - 10.9-inch (5th Generation)

Display

10.9‑inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

Capacity

64GB, 256GB

Chip

Apple M1 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine

Camera and Video

12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Front Camera

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and Smart HDR 3

Battery Life

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video; Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

Connector

USB-C

In the Box

iPad Air, USB-C Charge Cable (1 meter), 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Height

9.74 inches (247.6 mm)

Width

7.02 inches (178.5 mm)

Depth

0.24 inch (6.1 mm)

Weight

1.0 pound (458 grams) Wi-Fi model; 1.02 pounds (462 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) - sold separately

What's in the box

  • 10.9-inch iPad Air
  • USB-C Charge Cable
  • 20W USB-C Power Adapter

    5 star