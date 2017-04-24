ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor, Works with Amazon Alexa

After trying and using the other popular smart thermostat in my home I learned many things. The most important was that no matter how basic the thermostat that came with my home HVAC was, it worked for the simple functions it was intended to do. When I installed my first smart device I got a lot of all new features and functionality but the reality of running a day-to-day schedule of heating and cooling my home actually got more complicated and in some ways not any more improved.



When ecobee came along I was an early user of their solution including zone sensors, which seemed to be a good idea for my multi-level open-architecture home. But again, in real life there were instances of the more sophisticated system introducing new problems that never existed before. It took me weeks to get things to settle down and even to this day the simple act of operating my HVAC system is less automated than it was with a simple programmable thermostat



But with the smart features there were things I learned to like, and high on that list was the ability to control my HVAC system from my phone, whether at home or not. In some ways that capability started becoming the number one reason for owning an smart thermostat. But there was definite room for improvement and among them was a tighter integration with Alexa/Echo to allow for more automation and easier control, especially by voice.



I have had Echo sensors at the two places at home (now 3) where I spend the most time and they are “connected” to my ecobee but this newest , latest version takes that another big step forward and actually builds an Echo right in the thermostat hardware. One advantage is obvious; generally our thermostats are not located anywhere near where it would be logical to have an Echo plugged in. In my case the thermostat is on a wall between the bedrooms on a staircase landing … the last place I would ever have an Echo. By having the voice control of Alexa in that location I can simple speak to my thermostat as I walk by. The included remote sensor of my thermostat is located in an open section between my kitchen, dining area and living area, also a location I am very unlikely to plug in an Echo, so it would have been nice if the remote sensors acted as mini-Echo’s with microphones in each. They don’t, so let’s list that as suggested improvement #1.



If nothing else, getting this unit gave me most of the functions of having another Echo, which can be a big cost savings over buying more Echo units (I already had two Dots).



KEY FEATURES OF ECOBEE



Before going into features (and differences), if you are new to the whole concept of smart thermostats, here is a run-down of what this is all about:



- The ecobee not only turns your A/C on when it’s hot and your heat on when it’s cold but it actually works (via internet) with your local weather service in real-time so it knows what’s going on outside your home as well as inside



- Its key difference is that you can place sensor is different zones of your house which not only helps balance out the efficient use of heating and cooling but can sense which room you are in and control your preferences for that room, not the entire house. It even knows when you go to work, or to bed or on vacation



- The newest feature, Alexa control, let’s you use the thermostat as a timer, to check the news, turn lights on and off, play music and something like 10,000 other “skills”. Of course you will need various other accessories to make some of that happen.



- You can check and change the temperature of your HVAC using a smartphone from anywhere in the world. To me this is the number one reason I like this system



- The software builds usage reports over time which can be helpful in managing your energy usage for maximum economy



THE GOOD AND THE BAD



Let’s start off with what was probably the biggest complaint about earlier versions … they didn’t work well with heat pumps. That’s probably because heat pumps aren’t very common where the company is based. When I first got mine I was on the phone for hours with the tech people (I have to give them credit, their tech support was great). They really couldn’t solve it over the phone so they send a professional tech out to complete the installation for me. Compared to installing an old style mechanical thermostat by connecting two wires and turning it on that would have been a major strike against smart thermostats but I was forgiving because we were dealing with some very cutting-edge technology. The good news is that my installation of the new model was butter-smooth, it seemed to know exactly what HVAC gear I have and fine-tune itself accordingly.



WHAT IS CHANGED FROM THE ECOBEE 3 TO THE ECOBEE 4?



- The new model much larger in every dimension



- The new model is “rounder” – the old design was essentially square with rounded corners, the new model is somewhere in-between a square and a circle



- The new model is substantially thicker, it sticks out from the wall almost twice as far



- The new model has a completely flat face, whereas the older design’s face was slightly convex like the face of a clock. The advantages of a flat face are less glare on the screen and it is easier to touch-activate the icons without accidentally brushing against the wrong one



- The pseudo button has been redesigned. The so-called button is actually a sensor but on the older design it looks like a push button. The manufacturer doesn’t mention it anywhere in their documentation and I understand it was a common complaint from users who tried poking it and nothing happened.



- One additional faceplate icon added (for the Alexa/Echo controls)



- Different mounting plate – the mounting plate is what screws to the wall and the wires from you HVAC attach to it, then the thermostat faceplate simply snaps on to it. The older design had a two-piece mounting plate that was a bit cumbersome. The newly designed plate is much smaller and one piece instead of two. IMPORTANT: the location of the wiring terminals has been switched up for no apparent reason. If you are replacing a previous model with the new design read each terminal label carefully, they are not where they used to be. The mounting plate still has a tiny built-in bubble level which is incredibly useful in mounting the thermostat so it doesn’t lean to one side or the other on your wall.



- Different remote room sensor is pictured on the retail box than what's inside – this one is something I’m working on getting an answer for, the packaging shows a newly redesigned room sensor that looks more attractive and eliminates the pseudo button mentioned above, but what is actually in the box is the old sensor. This could just be because I was testing an early unit. By the way, the remote sensor can either be mounted to your wall or placed on a desk/tabletop using a little acrylic stand.



- There is now a blue LED light bar on top of the thermostat but when the unit is mounted at the usual height most people won’t be able to see the light itself, only the glow from it on their wall. So my second suggestion is maybe that light should have been on the bottom of the thermostat and serve double-duty as a path light when the motion sensor senses someone walking by (this is a feature I love on my nest smoke detector … I have it mounted at the top of my stairway and whenever someone walks under it at night a soft nightlight comes on to illuminate the first couple of stairs).



- Staying on the topic of that blue light, one thing I find very distracting is if you prefer to turn the auto-voice-recognition microphone off on the thermostat’s main unit for any reason, that light turns bright red whenever the microphone is turned off. That looks like it is warning me of a danger situation (turning the microphone off is not a danger situation to me). Suggestion three, please change that setting to be able to turn the LED light off!



- And, Amazon Alexa built in, of course (a few words on that later in this review)



- The Power Extender Kit (PEK) has been completely restyled with bigger terminals, larger buttons to clamp the wires and a handy magnet on back so it can stick to the inside of your HVAC main unit. Thoughtful.



- Back trim panel has been redesigned – the use of this trim plate is optional to cover screw holes or unpainted walls behind your old thermostat. The new design is rounder which some people may prefer but the larger advantage is that the hole in the back for the wires to pass through is much smaller, which means less air from inside your wall can rush through and affect the accuracy of the thermostat



- There is no way to save your settings when you upgrade from a previous model – this of course only affect users who are upgrading from the previous model but is a missed opportunity for the manufacturer. You should be able to save all of your settings to your online account so when you install the newer model it automatically recalls them. Instead, they do something unexpected … when you uninstall the old thermostat your account is automatically deleted and you no longer exist to them. You have to start from scratch to set up a whole new account. By the way I’m not talking about 2-3 personal preference settings, there must be at least 50 settings buried deep in the setup menus!



- New model is not listed yet at registration page – this is not an issue or a problem, remember I looked at an advance unit several weeks before it was announced to the public. So when I had to set up a new account the latest model was not listed as one of my options. Hint: I said that I have an ecobee 3 and it accepted that.



ALEXA/ECHO FEATURES



Okay, let’s talk about the most exciting new feature … it has a built-in Amazon Alexa Voice Service. In theory that means if you don’t own an Echo, you do now, and if you already own one or more Echo’s it adds another one (which is essentially similar to the Echo Dot). It has built in far-field voice recognition microphones and (like other Echo devices) theoretically only the closest Echo will respond to your voice. I say in theory because the Alexa portion of the thermostat is very slow to wake up. It turns out my thermostat is located almost exactly midway between my upstairs Dot and my downstairs Dot and even if I am standing with my face a foot away from the thermostat it takes so long to realize I’m talking to it that either the upstairs Dot or the downstairs Dot respond first. Sometimes BOTH respond so I have Alexa jabbering at me from all over the house. Then when it finally wakes up and goes “huh?” (it doesn’t really do that) now I have THREE Alexa voices talking to me. What's really weird is that while my two Alexas are saying one thing, the one inside my thermostat is saying something totally different. Obviously this isn’t ideal and I’ll report back once the manufacturer gets a chance to work on this for their final version.



One more thing about Alexa/Echo integration … so far it hasn’t been working out so well and apparently that’s not new (there are way too many unhappy users commenting about controlling the previous models with Alexa). Not to be one-sided but it works 100% of the time for me with Siri, but most of the time Alexa won’t/can’t acknowledge that I even have an ecobee device connected let alone control it.



BOTTOM LINE



If you don’t yet have a smart thermostat this new model is the one to get for dozens of good reasons (besides being Alexa/Echo enabled). It smarter and does almost everything I could ever want a thermostat to do. My only downside with smart thermostats is related to my particular climate which is not like most places that have winter settings and summer setting where you can let the thermostat run on a schedule most of the time. Where I live there are two transitional seasons in which we open the windows and doors part of the day and then turn on the heat or A/C the rest of the day. I would love a simple system on/off button on the main unit and on the app that lets me do that and I would really like a system that has window/door sensors that automatically turn the HVAC off whenever a window or door is opened for ventilation.



If you do already have a previous model should you replace it with the newest model? Well, personally I think the improvements are all positive and if I didn’t already own an Alexa Echo Dot I would definitely do it. Otherwise, the improvements aren’t a quantum leap in features or technology so I would say it is a personal decision if you want to be at the cutting edge with your home gadgets.



Overall I have a high opinion of the newly improved model and none of the quibbles I mentioned should count against that until the final production models hit the mainstream and any bugs are worked out. So for now my score is high based on my own personal user satisfaction.