ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor, Works with Amazon Alexa

|Part Number
|EB-STATE4-01
|Item Weight
|1 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|4 x 1 x 4 inches
|Item model number
|EB-STATE4-01
|Batteries
|2 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
|Color
|Black
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Display Style
|Touch screen
|Included Components
|thermostat, Room Sensor, PEK, hardware pack, instructions, wire labels, mounting plate, trim plate
|Batteries Included?
|Yes
|Batteries Required?
|Yes
|Battery Cell Type
|Lithium Metal
|Warranty Description
|3 year warranty
-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor, Work..." and save 28% off the $249.00 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.