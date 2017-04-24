Facebook Twitter Pinterest
ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor, Works with Amazon Alexa

4.1 out of 5 stars 433 customer reviews
List Price: $249.00
With Deal: $199.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $50.00 (20%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
This item is certified to work with Amazon Alexa
Control this product with your voice through select Alexa devices.
  • Comes with built-in Alexa Voice Service, so you can ask your ecobee to set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. With Far-field voice technology your ecobee4 can hear you from across the room.
  • Room sensors help manage hot and cold spots in your home, delivering comfort to the rooms that matter most.
  • Easily adjust temperature and comfort settings from anywhere using your Android and iOS devices. Also works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and more
  • Save an average 23% on heating and cooling costs each year. Learn more at ecobee.com/savings.
  • Fast, easy installation you can do yourself. Use our handy step-by-step guide right on your phone.
We want you to know: Not all Alexa features are capable on this device. Spotify and Alexa calling and messaging aren't currently supported on this device.

From the manufacturer

Model ecobee4 ecobee3 Lite
Voice Built-in Alexa Voice Service and far-field voice technology No built-in voice service.
Sensors Room sensor compatible. Comes with one free. Room sensor compatible. Sold separately.
Display Size 3.5" Touchscreen 3.5" Touchscreen
Compatibility Conventional (2H/2C), Heat pump (4H/2C) incl. 2-stage auxiliary heat, Gas, oil, electric, Dual fuel support Conventional (2H/2C), Heat pump (4H/2C) incl. 2-stage auxiliary heat, Gas, oil, electric, Dual fuel support
Accessory support Humidifier, Dehumidifier, Ventilator, HRV or ERV No accessory support
Savings *Compared to a hold of 72F Up to 23% annually on heating and cooling* Up to 23% annually on heating and cooling*
Reliability Hardwired for reliable power Hardwired for reliable power
Smart Uses room sensors, local weather and your schedule to deliver cost savings and comfort. Uses room sensors, local weather and your schedule to deliver cost savings and comfort.
Warranty 3-year customer install warranty 3-year customer install warranty

ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor, Works with Amazon Alexa
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, Works with Amazon Alexa, 2nd Gen
Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, Stainless Steel, Works with Amazon Alexa
ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor, Wi-Fi, 2nd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Honeywell RTH9580WF Smart Wi-Fi 7 Day Programmable Color Touch Thermostat, Works with Amazon Alexa
Ecobee3 Lite Thermostat, Wi-Fi, Works with Amazon Alexa
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (433) 4 out of 5 stars (268) 4 out of 5 stars (16134) 4 out of 5 stars (4031) 4 out of 5 stars (2974) 4 out of 5 stars (419)
Price $199.00 $148.96 $199.00 $259.00 $157.75 $199.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com At Cost Savings Advantage Plus Wholesale Savings
Are Batteries Required Yes No No Yes No No
Color Black Black Stainless Steel Black Silver Black
Display Touch screen Touchscreen Digital Touchscreen Digital Touchscreen
Item Dimensions 1 x 4 x 4 in 1 x 4.05 x 4.05 in 1.2 x 3.3 x 3.3 in 3.95 x 3.95 x 0.93 in 0.88 x 4.5 x 3.5 in 4.05 x 4.05 x 0.84 in
Product description

With built-in Alexa voice service, Ecobee4 can listen to your voice commands and respond. Have it set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. It also comes with a room sensor that helps manage hot and cold spots in your home, delivering comfort in the rooms that matter. And because they can detect occupancy, they can automatically enable the right mode on your Ecobee4 for energy savings when it senses no one is home.

Product information

Technical Details

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsThe new ecobee 4 has some nice changes
ByPhotoGraphicsHALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWERVINE VOICEon April 24, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
0Comment| 505 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsOutstanding thermostat with limited Alexa capabilities
ByTyronon May 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 146 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
3.0 out of 5 starsDoesn't play well with others.
ByJames McPhersonon May 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 79 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

