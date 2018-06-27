I will try to make this short, but frankly, Eufy is the best thing that ever happened to vacuuming. My #1 favorite thing about Eufy? He cleans dark, I.E. black flooring. Yup, even Roomba can't say that. Yes, right out of the box, Eufy is perfect. I have a mix at my house, a little bit of everything, mostly linoleum but some average length carpet as well as miscellaneous area rugs. You can find info from Eufy in the pdf (it is in this listing, but you have to look for it. Download it and skim thru it for info as to carpet high, as well as threshold heights in between rooms.) telling you exactly what Eufy is able to do. I have a platform bed and there was no way possible to get under it with out taking it down completely. Memory foam mattresses are way heavier than you think! I swear there were dust bunnies under my bed receiving retirement benefits.Keep in mind regardless of what robot you get, you will need to robot proof your home (He comes with wire ties!) Tie cords up, pick up rugs with fringe, small scatter mats, probably bath mats, cat, dog and kids toys. Remember to tuck up bedding and longish curtains. I jam a handful of magazines under one spot of my couch where Eufy can get stuck, so that keeps him out of their. Also, pick up pet food, just so the water bowl doesn't spill. Eufy has a pretty big dustbin, and I guarantee you, it will be full, especially so if you have pets.Eufy is worth every dime you spend on him. The folks at Eufy provide the replacement supplies on Amazon, such as filters, side brushes, even brush rollers and the plastic guard. They also have very excellent customer service as I did ask them about the replacement options...so I knew at the time I purchased Eufy that I would be able to get everything I needed from Amazon.I included a short video, which is pretty dark, but it shows Eufy on black linoleum, transitioning on to medium pile carpet.