eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), 1300Pa Strong Suction, Super Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85") but increased suction at 1300Pa with quiet operation.
  • BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

RoboVac 11 RoboVac 11+ RoboVac 11S RoboVac 30
Max Suction Power 1000Pa 1000Pa 1300Pa 1500Pa
BoostIQ Technology - 1st Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen
Dust Collector Capacity 0.55L 0.55L 0.6L 0.6L
Decibels 60dB 60dB 55dB 55dB
Product Height 3.07 in 3.35 in 2.85 in 2.85 in
Climbing Threshold 0.59 in 0.59 in 0.63 in 0.63 in
Boundary Strips - - -
Multi-Surface Cleaning Hard Floors to Low-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
High Performance Triple-Filter System
Daily Scheduling

Product description

RoboVac 11S
The Slimmest RoboVac

Eliminate Vacuuming Chores
RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don't have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you do other things or nothing at all.

Improved Cleaning
Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent volume of conversational speech, and is only 2.85'' tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.

Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine
RoboVac may be super-slim, but it's packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ™ Technology, and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.

Cleans Further
A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.

Premium Components
The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the two filters and single high-performance filter achieve a better clean for your home.

Worry-Free Warranty
At Eufy, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with a 12-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

For Optimal Use:
- Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.
- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement.

Note:
*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.

**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ™ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.

Product information

Technical Specification

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), 1300Pa Strong Suction, Super Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity, App Controls, Self-Charging for Hard Surface Floors & Thin Carpets
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum, Newer Version of V3s, Pet Hair Care, Powerful Suction Tangle-free, Slim Design, Auto Charge, Daily Planning, Good For Hard Floor and Low Pile Carpet
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 11+ (2nd Gen: Upgraded Bumper and Suction Inlet) High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Filter for Pet Fur, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
iRobot Roomba 630 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (195) 4 out of 5 stars (708) 4 out of 5 stars (1830) 4 out of 5 stars (741) 4 out of 5 stars (597) 4 out of 5 stars (737)
Price $229.99 $229.98 $297.00 $159.99 $249.99 $340.00
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By EufyHome ECOVACS ROBOTICS Amazon.com Amazon.com EufyHome Mega Deals & Savings
Item Dimensions 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in 12.99 x 12.99 x 3.07 in 13 x 13 x 3.6 in 11.8 x 11.8 x 3 in 12.8 x 12.8 x 3.35 in 13.4 x 3.6 x 13.4 in
Item Weight 5.73 lbs 7.05 lbs 7.8 lbs 4.5 lbs 6.66 lbs
Run Time 100 minutes 60 minutes 100 minutes
Additional Features BoostIQ "smart phone" controls app alexa Powerful performance, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Wi-Fi connected cordless 3-Stage Cleaning System, iAdapt Navigation uses a full suite of sensors to navigate and adapt to your changing home and Automatically adjusts to all floor types
Customer reviews

Allison Darrow
5.0 out of 5 starsI checked the reviews on this robot vacuum and everyone seemed to love it and I was hopeful that this would cut ...
June 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
93 people found this helpful
Kathleen
5.0 out of 5 starsEufy vs Roomba
June 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
117 people found this helpful
R. Bryan
5.0 out of 5 starsEufy works on dark (black) flooring!!!!!
June 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
58 people found this helpful
Rhett
5.0 out of 5 starsBest Price to capability
June 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
39 people found this helpful
Carlos Fernandez
5.0 out of 5 starsExtremely pleasant surprise so far.
May 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
