eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), 1300Pa Strong Suction, Super Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85") but increased suction at 1300Pa with quiet operation.
- BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
- High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean.
- What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
From the manufacturer
Pure Power Puck
RoboVac 11S sucks up dirt and dust with 1300Pa of suction for a spotless clean you can see and feel.
Non-Stop Cleaning
Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess.
Worry-Free Cleaning
RoboVac uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.
Always Prepared to Clean
RoboVac automatically returns to the charging base when power is low, ensuring it’s always charged and ready to vacuum.
Triple-Filter System
RoboVac combines a dual-layer filter and one high-performance filter to acheive a clean home.
Automatic Cleaning
Multiple cleaning modes and a pre-set vacuuming time ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you do other things or nothing at all.
Endurance Cleaning
RoboVac cleans up to 100 mins per charge, so you get to enjoy a completely clean home from a single charge.
Large Dustbox
A large 0.6L dustbox holds more dirt per clean to reduce the frequency of emptying.
|RoboVac 11
|RoboVac 11+
|RoboVac 11S
|RoboVac 30
|Max Suction Power
|1000Pa
|1000Pa
|1300Pa
|1500Pa
|BoostIQ Technology
|-
|1st Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|Dust Collector Capacity
|0.55L
|0.55L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|Decibels
|60dB
|60dB
|55dB
|55dB
|Product Height
|3.07 in
|3.35 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|Climbing Threshold
|0.59 in
|0.59 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|Boundary Strips
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|Multi-Surface Cleaning
|Hard Floors to Low-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|High Performance Triple-Filter System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Daily Scheduling
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product description
RoboVac 11S
The Slimmest RoboVac
Eliminate Vacuuming Chores
RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don't have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you do other things or nothing at all.
Improved Cleaning
Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent volume of conversational speech, and is only 2.85'' tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.
Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine
RoboVac may be super-slim, but it's packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ™ Technology, and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.
Cleans Further
A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.
Premium Components
The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the two filters and single high-performance filter achieve a better clean for your home.
Worry-Free Warranty
At Eufy, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with a 12-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.
For Optimal Use:
- Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.
- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement.
Note:
*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.
**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ™ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.
Compare with similar items
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity, App Controls, Self-Charging for Hard Surface Floors & Thin Carpets
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum, Newer Version of V3s, Pet Hair Care, Powerful Suction Tangle-free, Slim Design, Auto Charge, Daily Planning, Good For Hard Floor and Low Pile Carpet
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 11+ (2nd Gen: Upgraded Bumper and Suction Inlet) High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Filter for Pet Fur, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
iRobot Roomba 630 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
|Customer Rating
|(195)
|(708)
|(1830)
|(741)
|(597)
|(737)
|Price
|$229.99
|$229.98
|$297.00
|$159.99
|$249.99
|$340.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|EufyHome
|ECOVACS ROBOTICS
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|EufyHome
|Mega Deals & Savings
|Item Dimensions
|12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in
|12.99 x 12.99 x 3.07 in
|13 x 13 x 3.6 in
|11.8 x 11.8 x 3 in
|12.8 x 12.8 x 3.35 in
|13.4 x 3.6 x 13.4 in
|Item Weight
|5.73 lbs
|7.05 lbs
|7.8 lbs
|4.5 lbs
|6.66 lbs
|—
|Run Time
|—
|100 minutes
|60 minutes
|—
|100 minutes
|—
|Additional Features
|BoostIQ
|"smart phone" controls app alexa
|Powerful performance, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Wi-Fi connected
|cordless
|—
|3-Stage Cleaning System, iAdapt Navigation uses a full suite of sensors to navigate and adapt to your changing home and Automatically adjusts to all floor types
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
Overall, while vacuuming really isn't a big deal and we capable of doing it, having a robot vacuum allows me to be more in control of my time and spend more time with my kids. If you have a pet with hair, a robot vacuum should be issued from the Vet, because it's that important. Amazing purchase and puts my Roomba to shame in every way. Having said that, I still run both vacuums because I have them but I will not purchase another Roomba. We are thrilled in every was with the Eufy.
Keep in mind regardless of what robot you get, you will need to robot proof your home (He comes with wire ties!) Tie cords up, pick up rugs with fringe, small scatter mats, probably bath mats, cat, dog and kids toys. Remember to tuck up bedding and longish curtains. I jam a handful of magazines under one spot of my couch where Eufy can get stuck, so that keeps him out of their. Also, pick up pet food, just so the water bowl doesn't spill. Eufy has a pretty big dustbin, and I guarantee you, it will be full, especially so if you have pets.
Eufy is worth every dime you spend on him. The folks at Eufy provide the replacement supplies on Amazon, such as filters, side brushes, even brush rollers and the plastic guard. They also have very excellent customer service as I did ask them about the replacement options...so I knew at the time I purchased Eufy that I would be able to get everything I needed from Amazon.
I included a short video, which is pretty dark, but it shows Eufy on black linoleum, transitioning on to medium pile carpet.
For the bad reviews: If its getting stuck, its going to get stuck there again. Its not rocket science and this thing isn't magic. Pick up your dang wires, throw your dirty clothes in a bin not on the floor. If it cant go under something and you want it to, buy some adjustable leg pegs for $7.
Two years ago we bought a Roomba but returned it because it couldn't deal with our carpet. It was stuck all the time, lots of noise, took forever to clean a room.
We're amazed at how well this one is working. It's really silent, too.
iRobot better watch out.
I'll update this review if there's changes but so far it seems like a keeper.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
Powerful motor, more powerful than the 800 series roomba I owned in the past.Read more
2. Much better object sensor than
Roomba, doesn’t get lost as much
in my house:)
3.Read more
1. So very quiet
2. Low profile, fits under coffee table
3. Actually keeps the floor clean
4. Amazing price
Cons:
1.Read more