eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
- "Best robot vacuums of 2019" by tom's guide.
- All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2. 85'') but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa. Walking Speed-10.5 in/s
- BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
- A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
- What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month .
From the manufacturer
Pure Power Puck
RoboVac 11S sucks up dirt and dust with 1300Pa of suction for a spotless clean you can see and feel.
Non-Stop Cleaning
Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess.
Zero Attention Needed
RoboVac uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.
Always Prepared to Clean
RoboVac automatically returns to the charging base when power is low, ensuring it’s always charged and ready to vacuum.
Triple-Filter System
RoboVac combines a dual-layer filter and one high-performance filter to acheive a clean home.
Automatic Cleaning
Multiple cleaning modes and a pre-set vacuuming time ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you do other things or nothing at all.
Endurance Cleaning
RoboVac cleans up to 100 mins** per charge, so you get to enjoy a completely clean home from a single charge.
Large Dustbox
A large 0.6L dustbox holds more dirt per clean to reduce the frequency of emptying.
Model: T2108
RoboVac 11S
The Super-Slim and Powerful RoboVac
Eliminate Vacuuming Chores
RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.
Improved Cleaning
Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave, and is only 2.85” tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.
Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine
RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.
Cleans Further
A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.
Premium Components
The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the triple-layer high-performance filter achieves a better clean for your home.
For Optimal Use:
- Use on low- to medium-pile carpets, tile, laminated, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.
- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement. 5 cable ties are provided in the package to help you better organize wires and power cords.
Note:
*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.
**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.
Max suction mode on medium-pile carpets provides approx. 50 minutes of cleaning
*Source：
"The 10 best vacuums to use for kitchen cleanup" by CNET
"Best robot vacuums of 2019" by tom's guide
"The affordable, effective Eufy Robovac 11S is the robot vacuum for everyone." by Digital Trends
|RoboVac 11S Max
|RoboVac 11S
|RoboVac 30
|RoboVac 15C MAX
|RoboVac 30C
|RoboVac 12
|Max Suction Power
|2000Pa
|1300 Pa
|1500Pa
|2000Pa
|1500Pa
|1500 Pa
|BoostIQ Technology
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|Dust Collector Capacity
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|Decibels
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|Product Height
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|Climbing Threshold
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|No-go Line
|-
|-
|Boundary Strips (13.2ft)
|-
|Boundary Strips (13.2ft)
|-
|Multi-Surface Cleaning
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Wi-Fi Connected
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|Works with Amazon Alexa
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
Product description
RoboVac 11S - RoboVac may be super-slim at 2. 85", but it’s packed with BoostIQ technology and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. For Optimal Use: Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet . Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement. Note: *Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Hard Floors & Carpets, App Controls, Self-Charging, Quiet
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
Robot Vacuum, GOOVI 1600PA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Charging, 360° Smart Sensor Protectio, Multiple Cleaning Modes Vacuum Best for Pet Hairs, Hard Floor & Medium Carpet
iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Black
|(7736)
|(578)
|(1090)
|(424)
|(1790)
|(469)
|$149.00
|$269.99
|$193.39
|$279.99
|$189.99
|$329.99
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|EufyHome
|EufyHome
|BlueDealz
|EufyHome
|GOOVI US
|Amazon.com
|12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in
|12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in
|12.9 x 12.9 x 3.07 in
|12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in
|12.6 x 2.76 x 12.6 in
|13.45 x 13.39 x 3.65 in
|5.73 lbs
|5.73 lbs
|4.4 lbs
|6 lbs
|9 lbs
|7.23 lbs
|100 minutes
|100 minutes
|110 minutes
|100 minutes
|—
|90 minutes
|BoostIQ, Powerful performance, slim(2.85”), 100 minute runtime
|BoostIQ, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”), 100 minute runtime, Quiet
|Scheduled Cleaning, 520 mL Dustbin, Works with Alexa, Up to 110 Min. Runtime, Remote Control, Max Mode (2x) Suction Power
|BoostIQ, i-Fi Compatible, 2000Pa Strong-Suction
|Cordless, 1600Pa Strong-Suction Smart Vacuum, Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair, Hard Floor, Carpet, 2.83” super slim design, 2600mAh high-capacity Li-ion battery, HEPA Filtration
|5x Suction, Ideal for pet hair, Self-Charging, Wi-Fi connected, Works with Alexa, Carpets & Hard Floors
What I like:
-VERY easy to use.
-easy to follow instructions
-has a sticker on the bottom so if it ever stops and beeps, you can flip it over and it says exactly what the beeps mean (one beep means one thing, two beeps means another--which is SUPER helpful!).
-color on top clearly shows what mode it is in (blue-ready to go, orange-needs to charge, red-problem to fix-such as emptying the tray).
-very quiet. I can work on stuff with it in the room and it does not bother me at all (my dog also does not mind it).
-works great on white carpet and easily transitions from my living room to dining room (which has a slight bump).
-when its low on battery, it does not die where it is at, it just turns off the vacuum then finds the home doc and charges itself.
-just works really well. I run it everyday and I am impressed by how much stuff it gets (especially when it goes under things such as the couch).
-if it gets caught on a cord, it usually takes 5-10 seconds but then it stops the suctioning and moves away (releasing the cord or other item). However if you have a small cord you should put it up (and you should regardless, I just noticed it doing this a few times and thought it was neat, but I do try to pick up all cords).
What could be improved:
-nothing really in particular to this.
-It does not work well on anything black, but this is true for all robot vacuums. It sometimes gets stuck when it goes on the black carpet we have with the black chairs (I suspect because it can not detect them), but this has not happened often. My dog has a black mat for her food and water and it always bumps into it and spills the water, but again, this would occur with any robot vacuum.
-Also, make sure the doc is against a wall because otherwise it will move and never charge (self explanatory, but I did not do the first time and it kept trying to doc and was just pushing the doc around the floor).
-Finally, you do have to dump out the vacuum particles almost every time you run it (if you do a full circle/battery cycle). It is really easy to dump and beeps when it needs to be emptied. Again, nothing really negative, just something to note.
Overall, I really like this! It does a nice job cleaning up the dog hair and other things that get on my floor and saves me a lot of time not vacuuming daily. If you have a dog, I would watch them with this first before you use it. My dog was initially scared of it but sniffed it's "butt" and now they are cool and she does not mind it at all. Pleased with this product and would recommend! :)
**UPDATE**
On another note, Eufy has amazing customer service! I received an email from them addressing each of my "what could be improved" components with more information on the product. Very impressed.
When I first fired up this gizmo, my husband stood--arms akimbo and brow raised-- wondering what sort of nonsense I had wasted our money on now. Eufy bumped into EVERYTHING like a drunken, mischievous toddler. The pets were perplexed, wondering what this strange new animal was. I ended up emptying the bin 6 times on that initial run, much to my horror. Where had all this filth come from?
Eufy has gotten smarter since, yet is still foiled by the bathroom vanity, getting stuck and crying for help. She makes it back to her dock most nights so long as an errant rug or dog doesn't waylay her. She frequently gets high centered on the lip between our tile and hardwood floors. She's eaten more than a few dog toys as well.
She does not get along with our French Bulldog, Jussi. He's quite mad that her name and his are so close in pronunciation. This is not helped by the fact that she keeps running into his ankles whenever he least suspects. Jussi has declared an all out war on her much to the delight of our sadistic felines who observe the goings on from far above. There's a metaphor in there somewhere, I'm sure.
Pros:
- excellent battery life
- entertaining for pets, guests, your permenantly stoned uncle, etc.
- sparkly clean floors
- beautiful, sleek design
- fits under almost all our furniture
Cons
- harasses the dog, though he does deserve it
Price: Very reasonable. Almost reasonable enough that I'd consider getting another one for my second floor. For now I'll just carry it upstairs.
Cleaning power: This thing sucks... It's suction is much stronger than my Roombas have had. It picks up so much dust and pet hair. We do a full vacuum every other week with my Dyson, so I think of the robot vacuum as a supplemental vacuum. I was shocked at how much was in the dustbin after it's inaugural cleaning! The picture attached to this is from that cleaning. It also gets a ton of dust in the little dust filter. In one of the video reviews I watched, the reviewer said it didn't pick up anything in that dust filter... So maybe my carpet is particularly dusty, because it has a thick layer after each cleaning.
Quietness: I work from my home office, and this thing is quiet enough that I don't even turn it off during conference calls. This might be the thing I am most impressed with. My last Roomba was LOUD-- you couldn't even have a conversation with someone in the same room, let alone someone on speakerphone.
Sleek design: I love/hate this. It definitely looks modern and cool, and more like an art piece than an appliance, but it shows all my finger prints, and now I keep a glasses cleaning cloth nearby so I can rub it down. I suppose if I only use the remote and never pick it up, this won't be an issue.
A few considerations: I was hoping to find a robot vacuum that wouldn't eat my carpets' tassels, but I don't think that vacuum exists. I have only used the Eufy 4 times so far, and it doesn't always get its brushes wrapped around the long tassels, but it does sometimes. It seems to realize it sooner than my Roomba did at least. The Roomba would sometimes rip gobs of them off in a single cleaning. I try to tuck them under the edge of the rug and that doesn't seem to bother Eufy. It has pulled off probably 2 tassels so far.
The cleaning pattern seems pretty random. I saw some other vacuums that chart out complex maps of your home, and Eufy doesn't seem to do that. But, it doesn't seem to matter, because it still hits every spot in the rooms.
I'm a little concerned about durability. My Roombas ran for many, many years with easily replaceable parts. We'll have to see if Eufy has the same longevity.
All in all- I'm very happy with my purchase and definitely recommend it!