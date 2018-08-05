Loading recommendations for you
$149.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

by eufy
4.4 out of 5 stars 7,736 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "eufy"
List Price $229.99
Deal of the Day: $149.00 & FREE Shipping.
Ends in 12h 16m 48s
Deal has ended
You Save: $80.99 (35%)
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • "Best robot vacuums of 2019" by tom's guide.
  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2. 85'') but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa. Walking Speed-10.5 in/s
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month .

From the manufacturer

1
Read more
Read more

Model: T2108

RoboVac 11S

The Super-Slim and Powerful RoboVac

Eliminate Vacuuming Chores

RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.

Improved Cleaning

Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave, and is only 2.85” tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.

Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.

Cleans Further

A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.

Premium Components

The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the triple-layer high-performance filter achieves a better clean for your home.

For Optimal Use:

- Use on low- to medium-pile carpets, tile, laminated, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.

- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement. 5 cable ties are provided in the package to help you better organize wires and power cords.

Note:

*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.

**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.

Max suction mode on medium-pile carpets provides approx. 50 minutes of cleaning

*Source：

"The 10 best vacuums to use for kitchen cleanup" by CNET

"Best robot vacuums of 2019" by tom's guide

"The affordable, effective Eufy Robovac 11S is the robot vacuum for everyone." by Digital Trends

T2126 18 T2116 2128 2118 20
RoboVac 11S Max RoboVac 11S RoboVac 30 RoboVac 15C MAX RoboVac 30C RoboVac 12
Max Suction Power 2000Pa 1300 Pa 1500Pa 2000Pa 1500Pa 1500 Pa
BoostIQ Technology 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen
Dust Collector Capacity 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L
Decibels 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB
Product Height 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in
Climbing Threshold 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in
No-go Line - - Boundary Strips (13.2ft) - Boundary Strips (13.2ft) -
Multi-Surface Cleaning Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
Wi-Fi Connected - - - -
Works with Amazon Alexa - - - -

Product description

RoboVac 11S - RoboVac may be super-slim at 2. 85", but it’s packed with BoostIQ technology and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. For Optimal Use: Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet . Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement. Note: *Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.

Product information

Technical Specification

Feedback

Compare with similar items


eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Hard Floors & Carpets, App Controls, Self-Charging, Quiet
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
Robot Vacuum, GOOVI 1600PA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Charging, 360° Smart Sensor Protectio, Multiple Cleaning Modes Vacuum Best for Pet Hairs, Hard Floor & Medium Carpet
iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Black
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (7736) 4 out of 5 stars (578) 4 out of 5 stars (1090) 4 out of 5 stars (424) 4 out of 5 stars (1790) 4 out of 5 stars (469)
Price $149.00 $269.99 $193.39 $279.99 $189.99 $329.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By EufyHome EufyHome BlueDealz EufyHome GOOVI US Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in 12.9 x 12.9 x 3.07 in 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in 12.6 x 2.76 x 12.6 in 13.45 x 13.39 x 3.65 in
Item Weight 5.73 lbs 5.73 lbs 4.4 lbs 6 lbs 9 lbs 7.23 lbs
Runtime 100 minutes 100 minutes 110 minutes 100 minutes 90 minutes
Additional Features BoostIQ, Powerful performance, slim(2.85”), 100 minute runtime BoostIQ, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”), 100 minute runtime, Quiet Scheduled Cleaning, 520 mL Dustbin, Works with Alexa, Up to 110 Min. Runtime, Remote Control, Max Mode (2x) Suction Power BoostIQ, i-Fi Compatible, 2000Pa Strong-Suction Cordless, 1600Pa Strong-Suction Smart Vacuum, Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair, Hard Floor, Carpet, 2.83” super slim design, 2600mAh high-capacity Li-ion battery, HEPA Filtration 5x Suction, Ideal for pet hair, Self-Charging, Wi-Fi connected, Works with Alexa, Carpets & Hard Floors
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
7,736 customer ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
14%
3 star
6%
2 star
4%
1 star
6%

6,879 customer reviews

CH
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Great and Easy to Use!
August 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
2,735 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Monica
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Petsitter Ever
August 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
2,468 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
LB
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Robot Vacuum, Especially for the Price
September 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
2,008 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
