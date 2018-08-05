& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
eufy by Anker,BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

by eufy
4.4 out of 5 stars 14,737 ratings
White
  • Included in the “Best robot vacuums of 2019” by Tom’s Guide.
  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction at 1300Pa for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
eufy by Anker,BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

Product Description

1
Model：T2108

RoboVac 11S

The Slimmest RoboVac

Eliminate Vacuuming Chores

RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don't have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you do other things or nothing at all.

Improved Cleaning

Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent volume of conversational speech, and is only 2.85'' tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.

Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it's packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ Technology, and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.

Cleans Further

A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.

Premium Components

The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the two filters and single high-performance filter achieve a better clean for your home.

For Optimal Use:

- Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.

- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement.

Note:

*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.

**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.

Max suction mode on medium-pile carpets provides approx. 50 minutes of cleaning.

2108 2116 2118 2126 2128 2109
RoboVac 11S RoboVac 30 RoboVac 30C Robovac 11S Max RoboVac 15C MAX RoboVac 12
Max Suction Power 1300Pa 1500 Pa 1500Pa 2000Pa 2000Pa 1500Pa
BoostIQ Technology 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen
Dust Box Capacity 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L
Decibels* 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB
Product Height 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in
Climbing Threshold 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in
Boundary Strips - 13.2 ft 13.2 ft - - -
Coverage 1-year 1-year 1-year 1-year 1-year 2-year
Wi-Fi Compatible - - - - -
Works with Amazon Alexa - - - - -

Product information

Color:White

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Compare with similar items


eufy by Anker,BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, White
roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum and Mop Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 1800Pa Strong Suction, App Control, Route Planning for Pet Hair, Hard Floor, Carpet
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpe, Black
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (14737) 4.4 out of 5 stars (4174) 4.1 out of 5 stars (22) 4.3 out of 5 stars (2136) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1121) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2279)
Price $219.99 $279.99 $249.99 $239.99 $259.99 $239.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome Roborock Technology Co. Ltd EufyHome EufyHome
Item Weight 5.73 pounds 6.00 pounds 5.73 pounds 7.00 pounds 6.00 pounds 5.83 pounds
Runtime 100.0 minutes 100 minutes 100.0 minutes 100.0 minutes 100 minutes
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
14,737 customer ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
15%
3 star
6%
2 star
4%
1 star
6%
CH
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Great and Easy to Use!
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
3,060 people found this helpful
Monica
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Petsitter Ever
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
2,862 people found this helpful
LB
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Robot Vacuum, Especially for the Price
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
review image
2,318 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars HUMAN AND-OR MACHINE
Reviewed in Canada on September 19, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
236 people found this helpful
Brian
5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good! however...
Reviewed in Canada on August 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
168 people found this helpful
Xavier Beaudoin-Lacroix
4.0 out of 5 stars Robot fascinant et efficace!!!
Reviewed in Canada on September 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
78 people found this helpful
DQ
4.0 out of 5 stars Quiet and works!
Reviewed in Canada on September 19, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
77 people found this helpful
Gadget Hoarder
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic! (Eufy=Anker)
Reviewed in Canada on September 6, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
52 people found this helpful
Jason Coulls
5.0 out of 5 stars This is what a robotic vacuum should be.
Reviewed in Canada on November 13, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
42 people found this helpful
George
5.0 out of 5 stars Best investment ever!
Reviewed in Canada on August 24, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
David Lecompte
5.0 out of 5 stars Meilleur de sa categorie
Reviewed in Canada on October 19, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
29 people found this helpful
RAJIV C R
5.0 out of 5 stars Super efficient robotic vacuum cleaner
Reviewed in India on March 16, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
RS
1.0 out of 5 stars Horrible customer service - Issues after a half a year of use
Reviewed in Canada on August 26, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Simon Landry
5.0 out of 5 stars J'adore
Reviewed in Canada on April 5, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
jogendra
5.0 out of 5 stars Cleans better than a human
Reviewed in India on May 11, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
14 people found this helpful
Lunas 1000
5.0 out of 5 stars Bien, lo unico que lamento es no haberla comprado en oferta
Reviewed in Mexico on August 19, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
11 people found this helpful
PJ
5.0 out of 5 stars Good beginner robo vac
Reviewed in Canada on December 3, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
11 people found this helpful
Soso
4.0 out of 5 stars Efficace
Reviewed in Canada on July 22, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
