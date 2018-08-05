I would say that robotic vacuum cleaners are still in their infancy. We are still far from replacing the attention and skill of cleaning done by a human.



Nonetheless, humans have a certain degree of laziness where machines like robotic vacuum cleaners can play a part in removing some of the less desirable chores.



There are more expensive models and less expensive ones which have their own varying degrees of advantages and disadvantages, whether they have mapping technology or not.



I chose this model from the research and reviews I have found. I usually wait to use a product enough times before writing a review.



My condo is relatively clean - so all I have to do is more of a maintenance rather than a cleaning.

My cleaning time is short usually. Overall 30-45 min for dusting counters, tables etc and floor cleaning and mopping.

I have a minimal set up to do - For example: chairs on the table, no clutter of wires on the floor, a small low pile carpeted area to be vacuumed with mostly bare floors.



For my part, being able to go out and come back with having just to wash (mop) the floor is kind of convenient. Of course I can dry mop the floor and vacuum the carpet area in minutes where a robotic vacuum will take more than an hour to do most of the area.



The photos I have included show the machine's dust receptacle. Even if I keep my place regularly cleaned we can see it has picked up an amount of dirt. The filters also show the work it has done.



I have used the robot a few times already and have spent a few of those times following it from beginning to end.



PROS:

- Overall it does seem to cover most of the area and it picks up dirt in a dwelling that looks clean already

- Navigates to all rooms

- Compact size allows to access areas where many bigger models can't

- Nice and quiet device. Low noise emitted

- Good battery life for size of dwelling

- Manages to find its home base even if it is in the furthest room of my dwelling

- Company has introduced replacement for used up rechargeable battery



CONS:

- It hits areas 3,4 and even 5 times while it completely misses certain spots. This, even as it is going towards an open section that looks exactly like another part of the room/wall and then suddenly changes direction midway to miss the mark

- Can twirl around in one section as if its caught in a box. It manages to leave the section but much time and battery wasted

- Spinnig brushes can send dirt flying instead of caching it

- Bumps into dark colour items. I have free standing frames on some of that dark colored furniture which I have to constantly check or remove if I'm not supervising the machine

- FILTERS: This is a big issue for me. I havent decided if I will keep or return this unit yet but It will be one of the reasons.

**I would like to add that this filter issue also is directed at all the other companies selling robotic cleaners which have similar disposable filter systems.

In this world of waste and disposable products I am in total disagreement of having to replace and buying filters after two months. The technology exists to have fully washable filters systems - without costing an arm and a leg . If you want to include a whashable HEPA filter it can be done and would only need replacement after one year if not longer depending on the heavy or moderate usage they go through. This unit has a three prong filtering system: A "short use" delicate paper filter, a rather skimpy sponge component and a third fully washable screen which is the only part I like.



Some good, some ok and some misses for robotic cleaners is how I would rate todays machines,



Cheers