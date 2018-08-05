3 Year Floorcare Extended Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
- Plan begins at the end of the manufacturer's warranty and covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
- File a claim online or by phone 24/7.
- If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
- Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
eufy by Anker,BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
- Included in the “Best robot vacuums of 2019” by Tom’s Guide.
- All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction at 1300Pa for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.
- BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
- A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean.
- What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Product Description
|
|
|
|
|
Pure Power Puck
RoboVac 11S sucks up dirt and dust with 1300Pa of suction for a spotless clean you can see and feel.
|
Non-Stop Cleaning
Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess.
|
Zero Attention Needed
RoboVac uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.
|
Always Prepared to Clean
RoboVac automatically returns to the charging base when power is low, ensuring it’s always charged and ready to vacuum.
|
|
|
|
|
Triple-Filter System
RoboVac combines a dual-layer filter and one high-performance filter to acheive a clean home.
|
Automatic Cleaning
Multiple cleaning modes and a pre-set vacuuming time ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you do other things or nothing at all.
|
Endurance Cleaning
RoboVac cleans up to 100 mins* per charge, so you get to enjoy a completely clean home from a single charge.
*Cleaning with standard power on hardwood floors.
|
Large Dustbox
A large 0.6L dustbox holds more dirt per clean to reduce the frequency of emptying.
Model：T2108
RoboVac 11S
The Slimmest RoboVac
Eliminate Vacuuming Chores
RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don't have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you do other things or nothing at all.
Improved Cleaning
Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent volume of conversational speech, and is only 2.85'' tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.
Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine
RoboVac may be super-slim, but it's packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ Technology, and up to 1300Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.
Cleans Further
A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.
Premium Components
The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the two filters and single high-performance filter achieve a better clean for your home.
For Optimal Use:
- Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.
- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement.
Note:
*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.
**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.
Max suction mode on medium-pile carpets provides approx. 50 minutes of cleaning.
|RoboVac 11S
|RoboVac 30
|RoboVac 30C
|Robovac 11S Max
|RoboVac 15C MAX
|RoboVac 12
|Max Suction Power
|1300Pa
|1500 Pa
|1500Pa
|2000Pa
|2000Pa
|1500Pa
|BoostIQ Technology
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|Dust Box Capacity
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|Decibels*
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|Product Height
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|Climbing Threshold
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|Boundary Strips
|-
|13.2 ft
|13.2 ft
|-
|-
|-
|Coverage
|1-year
|1-year
|1-year
|1-year
|1-year
|2-year
|Wi-Fi Compatible
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|Works with Amazon Alexa
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
Customer reviews
Customer images
What I like:
-VERY easy to use.
-easy to follow instructions
-has a sticker on the bottom so if it ever stops and beeps, you can flip it over and it says exactly what the beeps mean (one beep means one thing, two beeps means another--which is SUPER helpful!).
-color on top clearly shows what mode it is in (blue-ready to go, orange-needs to charge, red-problem to fix-such as emptying the tray).
-very quiet. I can work on stuff with it in the room and it does not bother me at all (my dog also does not mind it).
-works great on white carpet and easily transitions from my living room to dining room (which has a slight bump).
-when its low on battery, it does not die where it is at, it just turns off the vacuum then finds the home doc and charges itself.
-just works really well. I run it everyday and I am impressed by how much stuff it gets (especially when it goes under things such as the couch).
-if it gets caught on a cord, it usually takes 5-10 seconds but then it stops the suctioning and moves away (releasing the cord or other item). However if you have a small cord you should put it up (and you should regardless, I just noticed it doing this a few times and thought it was neat, but I do try to pick up all cords).
What could be improved:
-nothing really in particular to this.
-It does not work well on anything black, but this is true for all robot vacuums. It sometimes gets stuck when it goes on the black carpet we have with the black chairs (I suspect because it can not detect them), but this has not happened often. My dog has a black mat for her food and water and it always bumps into it and spills the water, but again, this would occur with any robot vacuum.
-Also, make sure the doc is against a wall because otherwise it will move and never charge (self explanatory, but I did not do the first time and it kept trying to doc and was just pushing the doc around the floor).
-Finally, you do have to dump out the vacuum particles almost every time you run it (if you do a full circle/battery cycle). It is really easy to dump and beeps when it needs to be emptied. Again, nothing really negative, just something to note.
Overall, I really like this! It does a nice job cleaning up the dog hair and other things that get on my floor and saves me a lot of time not vacuuming daily. If you have a dog, I would watch them with this first before you use it. My dog was initially scared of it but sniffed it's "butt" and now they are cool and she does not mind it at all. Pleased with this product and would recommend! :)
**UPDATE**
On another note, Eufy has amazing customer service! I received an email from them addressing each of my "what could be improved" components with more information on the product. Very impressed.
When I first fired up this gizmo, my husband stood--arms akimbo and brow raised-- wondering what sort of nonsense I had wasted our money on now. Eufy bumped into EVERYTHING like a drunken, mischievous toddler. The pets were perplexed, wondering what this strange new animal was. I ended up emptying the bin 6 times on that initial run, much to my horror. Where had all this filth come from?
Eufy has gotten smarter since, yet is still foiled by the bathroom vanity, getting stuck and crying for help. She makes it back to her dock most nights so long as an errant rug or dog doesn't waylay her. She frequently gets high centered on the lip between our tile and hardwood floors. She's eaten more than a few dog toys as well.
She does not get along with our French Bulldog, Jussi. He's quite mad that her name and his are so close in pronunciation. This is not helped by the fact that she keeps running into his ankles whenever he least suspects. Jussi has declared an all out war on her much to the delight of our sadistic felines who observe the goings on from far above. There's a metaphor in there somewhere, I'm sure.
Pros:
- excellent battery life
- entertaining for pets, guests, your permenantly stoned uncle, etc.
- sparkly clean floors
- beautiful, sleek design
- fits under almost all our furniture
Cons
- harasses the dog, though he does deserve it
Price: Very reasonable. Almost reasonable enough that I'd consider getting another one for my second floor. For now I'll just carry it upstairs.
Cleaning power: This thing sucks... It's suction is much stronger than my Roombas have had. It picks up so much dust and pet hair. We do a full vacuum every other week with my Dyson, so I think of the robot vacuum as a supplemental vacuum. I was shocked at how much was in the dustbin after it's inaugural cleaning! The picture attached to this is from that cleaning. It also gets a ton of dust in the little dust filter. In one of the video reviews I watched, the reviewer said it didn't pick up anything in that dust filter... So maybe my carpet is particularly dusty, because it has a thick layer after each cleaning.
Quietness: I work from my home office, and this thing is quiet enough that I don't even turn it off during conference calls. This might be the thing I am most impressed with. My last Roomba was LOUD-- you couldn't even have a conversation with someone in the same room, let alone someone on speakerphone.
Sleek design: I love/hate this. It definitely looks modern and cool, and more like an art piece than an appliance, but it shows all my finger prints, and now I keep a glasses cleaning cloth nearby so I can rub it down. I suppose if I only use the remote and never pick it up, this won't be an issue.
A few considerations: I was hoping to find a robot vacuum that wouldn't eat my carpets' tassels, but I don't think that vacuum exists. I have only used the Eufy 4 times so far, and it doesn't always get its brushes wrapped around the long tassels, but it does sometimes. It seems to realize it sooner than my Roomba did at least. The Roomba would sometimes rip gobs of them off in a single cleaning. I try to tuck them under the edge of the rug and that doesn't seem to bother Eufy. It has pulled off probably 2 tassels so far.
The cleaning pattern seems pretty random. I saw some other vacuums that chart out complex maps of your home, and Eufy doesn't seem to do that. But, it doesn't seem to matter, because it still hits every spot in the rooms.
I'm a little concerned about durability. My Roombas ran for many, many years with easily replaceable parts. We'll have to see if Eufy has the same longevity.
All in all- I'm very happy with my purchase and definitely recommend it!
Top international reviews
Nonetheless, humans have a certain degree of laziness where machines like robotic vacuum cleaners can play a part in removing some of the less desirable chores.
There are more expensive models and less expensive ones which have their own varying degrees of advantages and disadvantages, whether they have mapping technology or not.
I chose this model from the research and reviews I have found. I usually wait to use a product enough times before writing a review.
My condo is relatively clean - so all I have to do is more of a maintenance rather than a cleaning.
My cleaning time is short usually. Overall 30-45 min for dusting counters, tables etc and floor cleaning and mopping.
I have a minimal set up to do - For example: chairs on the table, no clutter of wires on the floor, a small low pile carpeted area to be vacuumed with mostly bare floors.
For my part, being able to go out and come back with having just to wash (mop) the floor is kind of convenient. Of course I can dry mop the floor and vacuum the carpet area in minutes where a robotic vacuum will take more than an hour to do most of the area.
The photos I have included show the machine's dust receptacle. Even if I keep my place regularly cleaned we can see it has picked up an amount of dirt. The filters also show the work it has done.
I have used the robot a few times already and have spent a few of those times following it from beginning to end.
PROS:
- Overall it does seem to cover most of the area and it picks up dirt in a dwelling that looks clean already
- Navigates to all rooms
- Compact size allows to access areas where many bigger models can't
- Nice and quiet device. Low noise emitted
- Good battery life for size of dwelling
- Manages to find its home base even if it is in the furthest room of my dwelling
- Company has introduced replacement for used up rechargeable battery
CONS:
- It hits areas 3,4 and even 5 times while it completely misses certain spots. This, even as it is going towards an open section that looks exactly like another part of the room/wall and then suddenly changes direction midway to miss the mark
- Can twirl around in one section as if its caught in a box. It manages to leave the section but much time and battery wasted
- Spinnig brushes can send dirt flying instead of caching it
- Bumps into dark colour items. I have free standing frames on some of that dark colored furniture which I have to constantly check or remove if I'm not supervising the machine
- FILTERS: This is a big issue for me. I havent decided if I will keep or return this unit yet but It will be one of the reasons.
**I would like to add that this filter issue also is directed at all the other companies selling robotic cleaners which have similar disposable filter systems.
In this world of waste and disposable products I am in total disagreement of having to replace and buying filters after two months. The technology exists to have fully washable filters systems - without costing an arm and a leg . If you want to include a whashable HEPA filter it can be done and would only need replacement after one year if not longer depending on the heavy or moderate usage they go through. This unit has a three prong filtering system: A "short use" delicate paper filter, a rather skimpy sponge component and a third fully washable screen which is the only part I like.
Some good, some ok and some misses for robotic cleaners is how I would rate todays machines,
Cheers
This unit is much quieter than the Roomba 665 we had (died). As for cleaning, I would say it does a good job, it picks up all the surface stuff which is all you can ask for. I really like that it does not slam into everything (must have a sensor as it stops before running into things), though it does not get right tight to the walls unless you turn it on edge mode.
I really like having the remote, though is a double edge sword as its really handy to program, turn on/off and you can control where the vacuum cleans like a remote control car! Though if it is lost there are no controls on the vacuum itself and need the remote to program schedule and change clean type.
Will definitely go through more filters than with than we did with the Roomba, as the main filter seems like a small paper filter (almost like a miniature furnace filter - see picture) that after about a month is showing lots of wear. There are also more steps to cleaning the dustbin/filters out on a daily basis.
But considering the level of cleaning is good, using the remote is convenient, it is much cheaper that Roomba and is super quiet (I mean it can run while in the room and you hardly notice it) I would strongly recommend this unit.
Update: We've had the vacuum for 5 months, at about the 2-month mark it just stopped working. Contacted their customer support and they replaced it immediately, just had to send them the serial number and a video of the issue. There was apparently a known battery connection problem with a few of the units. Since getting the replacement we've had no issues and would still recommend.
The unit fits under all of my furniture except for one chair and it's only missing that my maybe 2 or 3 millimeters. It did a great job getting itself out of trouble. Wires are it's Achilles heel. If you have ordered one of these things, spend the time you are waiting for it to be shipped by getting all your cables off the floor. Cables and some really light weight throw rugs were all that stopped the machine. I was particularly impressed that the machine was actually able to find it's charging dock and successfully dock. My house is tiny and the floor plan is complicated but the machine got to every inch of my living room floor. It also found the narrow passage to the kitchen, entered the kitchen and cleaned that entire room too before finding it's way out and returning to it's dock.
If you watch it work it will drive you nuts because it seems like it returns to the same places over and over while avoiding others but it does really seem to get to every spot eventually.
I did not know Eufy was owned by Anker. I have been a huge Anker fanboy for years. I have their portable power bank, tons of their usb chargers, their desk lamp, their Bluetooth headphones and dozens of their USB cables. I have never been disappointed by any of their products
tl;dr - Good value. Quieter than a Roomba. More effective than a Roomba.
The good:
* It has two brushes, rather than the single brush on my previous Roombas.
* It has easy to clean surfaces all over.
* It is noticeably quieter than a Roomba.
* The remote control is responsive, and relatively easy to use.
* Documentation is thorough.
* Setup is a snap.
* Comes with spare filter, cleaning tool and replacement front brushes.
* Unlike the Roomba's I've owned, Eufy tends to see walls and things much earlier, so there's no apparent "Roomba scuffing" around the skirting boards and furniture legs.
* Battery life is good.
* It's uncomplicated enough that a kid can use it.
The bad:
* The front bumper has charge build up that visibly attracts fine dust to it in a long line. When we had it going around after construction dust went everywhere, this became very apparent.
* The remote icons are ambiguous. A couple of times I've accidentally sent the Eufy to clean the room when I wanted to send it home.
* It really should have the ability to set cleaning times on the weekend to be on a different schedule.
* I think it should come with a way to block off a room or two in the box.
The indifferent:
* The dust tray is smaller than a Roomba. It's no less effective though.
* The main brush is also not as wide as a Roomba. I don't see any negative impact though.
Conclusion:
I'd buy again. Given I've got two kids and a dog, the Eufy keeps things in check during the week until I can fling a Dyson around at the weekend. It may be missing bells and whistles that more expensive vacuums have, but it does do what you expect it to do - clean your floor.
I've given up on any assistance by Eufy, but wanted to share my experience with this to assist anyone else, to hopefully look somewhere else.
Je suis très satisfait de mon achat et du support à la clientèle de cette compagnie.
It picks up fine dust and keeps the floor neat and clean.
It's better to invest on a machine rather than on a house maid
Note:The image in the product description is eufy 11s but I received eufy 11c pet edition which has WiFi capabilities and compatible with Google home or alexa
Some people commented using robo vac is lazy. I have to disagree. The time spent on sweeping the floor I could have used it for something more productive. My floor also looks clean all the time it just makes me feel good. It is a positive feeling.
As for the vac, it is an entry level model. The features are basic and quite similar to other brands. A few things that are note-worthy:
1. No wifi, no smart home integration. It comes with its own remote control. It works well enough for me. I personally don't need wifi access nor Alexa/Google Home voice command.
2. No mapping ability. Like someone commented, it wanders around like a child who got lost in a shopping mall. I knew about it, but still laughed out loud when I saw it bumping around and thought of that comment. It is good that the charge lasts long so chances are it will cover most if not all area. Of course if you have a bigger house then it might not. Then again, mapping feature costs a lot more.
3. Good suction and sweeping action: The two rotating side brushes work very good together, and the middle rolling brush picks up everything else. Look at the pictures, it's first use for 10 mins and it picked up so much. And I sweep everyday and mop and vacuum every week.
4. Works well on floor and short pile carpet.
5. Cables and cords are its biggest enemy.
6. Might or might not find its way home: Sometimes I have to use the remote to lead it closer to the base and then it will go home.
7. Extra investment: Keep in mind the side brushes don't last long. Mine looks sad after a few uses. While they still work, they will need to be replaced sooner or later. The package comes with one extra set, but I feel I should keep a few more sets around.
8. Filter: It comes with one extra filter. I heard that the filter is washable? I hope Anker will give me a confirmation on that. (Update: They confirm the Pre-Filter and Foam Filter are washable, the High-Performance Filter is not)
9. Drop-sensing: Works perfectly. Never tumble down the stairs.
10. No boundary strips included. Wonder if it works with generic magnetic tape?
11. Pretty quiet. It's not undetectable. You know it's roaming around, but not distracting nor disturbing.
12. Low profile: It goes under and around couches, sofa, cabinets no problem. Just make sure there is no cable nor wire under or you'll have a hard time retrieving it.
Overall I'm enjoying this little helper. Hope it will last (12-month warranty included) til I get my next more advanced model.
Il fait du bon travail jusqu’à présent. Il se prend parfois dans des petits trucs laisser au sol (bas, corde de sac,...), mais autrement se promène partout et fait un bon ramassage. Il ne tombe pas dans les escaliers. Avec deux enfants, le robot est programmé pour partir une fois par jour et ça fait une énorme différence sur la quantité de miettes et de poussière que je retrouve au sol.
* Excellent service après ventre auprès de cette compagnie. C’est rassurant quand on fait un achat de cette valeur sur internet.