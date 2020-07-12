$139.99
eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation

4.5 out of 5 stars 490 ratings
  • 2.5x the Clarity: See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.
  • No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
  • Dual Power Options: Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.
  • Expanded Field of View: The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.
  • Efficient Human Detection: The built-in AI analyzes each event and determines whether or not a human is present. This reduces the number of false alerts you receive as well as preserving power consumption.
eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, 2K Resolution, No Monthly Fees, Secure Local Storage, Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Free Wireless Chime-Requires Existing Doorbell Wires
eufy Security, Wireless Add-on Video Doorbell with 2K Resolution, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation, HomeBase 1, 2, or E Required
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, 4-second video previews, easy installation
eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt, Plug-in Security Indoor Camera with Wi-Fi, IP Camera, Human & Pet AI, Voice Assistant Compatibility, Motion Tracking, HomeBase Not Required
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (490) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2248) 4.5 out of 5 stars (6103) 4.6 out of 5 stars (807) 4.6 out of 5 stars (17951) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1929)
Price $139.99 $156.99 $159.99 $119.99 $159.99 $51.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Woot EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome Amazon.com EufyHome
Item Dimensions 5.51 x 2.13 x 1.10 inches 5.51 x 2.13 x 1.10 inches 4.80 x 1.69 x 0.94 inches 5.51 x 2.13 x 1.10 inches 5.06 x 2.44 x 1.06 inches 2.97 x 2.97 x 4.21 inches
Product description

eufy Security Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered)

From eufy, where privacy comes first.
Comprehensive Safety Solutions for Your Home
Created by Anker: renowned for quality and innovation

Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy
Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your data is kept private. Keep a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

See Who’s There Before the Ring
Get instant alerts for anyone who approaches. Interact in real-time or via pre-set responses.

Your Data is Safe Inside
All recordings are stored directly onto your HomeBase that is located inside your home. This means that even if someone were to forcibly remove the doorbell all your data will remain secure.

Connect the Dots
Use your Echo Dot to act as a chime so that you never miss a ring.

Works with Your Original Chime
Keep your existing chime simply by wiring to the Video Doorbell.

What’s Included:
Video Doorbell 2K (Battery-Powered), Screw Hole Positioning-Card, Mounting Bracket, 15 degree Wedge, USB Charging Cable, Extension Wires (for Hardwired Connection), Screw Packs, Doorbell Detaching Pin, HomeBase, Power Adapter (for HomeBase), Ethernet Cable (for HomeBase), Quick Start Guide.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
490 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
17%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

KT
3.0 out of 5 stars Motion detection is weird. Battery is a joke.
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
24 people found this helpful
James S. Wilkerson
5.0 out of 5 stars Finally! I wireless doorbell/front door security that just works....perfectly!
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Larry
1.0 out of 5 stars Motion Detect Lagging. Short Battery Life
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Evan
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to install, easy to use.
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2020
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
