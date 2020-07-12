- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
3 Year Electronics Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
- EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
|Price:
|$219.99
|Deal of the Day:
|
$139.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Ends in 12h 35m 22s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$80.00 (36%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 2.5x the Clarity: See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.
- No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
- Dual Power Options: Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.
- Expanded Field of View: The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.
- Efficient Human Detection: The built-in AI analyzes each event and determines whether or not a human is present. This reduces the number of false alerts you receive as well as preserving power consumption.
There is a newer model of this item:
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
|
2K & WDR
See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door against any backlighting.
|
Power-Savvy Connection
The private low-power wireless connection between the Doorbell and Homebase reduces standby power consumption by 58%.
|
Storage You Can Trust
Military-grade AES-256 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage.
|
Enhanced Human Detection
The on-device AI instantly analyses each event and accurately determines whether or not a human is present. This ensures only relevant alerts are sent and that you are notified in real-time.
|
|
|
|
|
Customized Detection
Draw an Activity Zone to customize the area in which motion is detected. Exclude busy pedestrian areas or roads to reduce the number of false alerts you receive.
|
“Hey Alexa, show me my front door”
Connect your Doorbell to Google Voice Assistant or Amazon Alexa and check in anytime on what's happening outside your home.
|
Respond in Real-Time
Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.
|
Interaction Made Easy
Record and set up to 3 instant responses. When you are notified of activity simply select one of you pre-recorded responses to interact and give instructions.
Compare with similar items
Product description
eufy Security Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered)
From eufy, where privacy comes first.
Comprehensive Safety Solutions for Your Home
Created by Anker: renowned for quality and innovation
Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy
Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your data is kept private. Keep a secure record of everything that happens around your home.
See Who’s There Before the Ring
Get instant alerts for anyone who approaches. Interact in real-time or via pre-set responses.
Your Data is Safe Inside
All recordings are stored directly onto your HomeBase that is located inside your home. This means that even if someone were to forcibly remove the doorbell all your data will remain secure.
Connect the Dots
Use your Echo Dot to act as a chime so that you never miss a ring.
Works with Your Original Chime
Keep your existing chime simply by wiring to the Video Doorbell.
What’s Included:
Video Doorbell 2K (Battery-Powered), Screw Hole Positioning-Card, Mounting Bracket, 15 degree Wedge, USB Charging Cable, Extension Wires (for Hardwired Connection), Screw Packs, Doorbell Detaching Pin, HomeBase, Power Adapter (for HomeBase), Ethernet Cable (for HomeBase), Quick Start Guide.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
1. The delivery guy walked up to the door and dropped the pkg and walked away back to his truck. I got the notification on my phone, i click on it and saw nobody at my door (OK, latency, fine). Let's check the recording to see who that was. What i saw on my recording was the back of the guy was walking away from the door. What the point is that? i want to see his face. Where was the camera at the point the guy first entered my driveway, walked 5m to my door, turned around and walked back. It happens every test and every delivery attempts.
2. Battery. It is true that i have been playing with it since it is new. I have looked thru live view quite often but not all the time. Walk in walk out the door normally. Performed couple tests. Always use "Optimal Battery Life" option. The battery is now 36% after 2 days. It was advertised as 180 days. Did they test it as 2 records a day or something. I know it should drain fast because i've been playing with it. But didn't expect it drained that fast.
So overall, i am trying like it. But it is hard in this case.
On the other hand, was expecting they should roll out 2 factors authentication and expendable storage to the Homebase 2 with external USB HD.
Wait a couple more years and we discover the Eufi! Slim, modern, and wireless! The battery lasts for MONTHS! The camera alerts go to our phone and Apple watches. We can watch deliveries made to the door. It's glorious. The picture and sound are superb.
I've read reviews about other people getting a lot of false positives. If you are close to a road, they include a right angle installer to move the camera about 30 degrees to the directly to the center of the door. Admittedly, we have an ideal situation. The camera is about 45 feet from the road and our entry is about 14' deep.
So happy to finally have a modern doorbell, and front door security. Bravo Eufi!
Update: Battery lasts a little more than a month after full charge. No where even close to the claimed 180 days.
Update again 9/25: I had to charge the battery the 2nd time within 2 months of usage.
Very disappointed!
Installation was a snap. I had replaced our old-school wired doorbell (it was just a ringing bell in the basement) with a battery doorbell and remote chime. I couldn't remember if I left the wires in, how accessible they would be and if they were even the correct voltage to wire it up. I never did find the wires, so we stuck with the battery only option. If you can drill a hole you can install this doorbell. Very, very easy with clear instructions.
The app is well designed and easy to use with default options to optimize battery or surveillance. We live in a busy area and use the recently added "Dynamic Surveillance" mode. We also have an activity zone set to exclude our busy sidewalk. Battery drain is about 5%/day. The app ai does a great job of filtering out false hits. In the 47 days that we've had this doorbell, it's only missed two deliveries that I'm aware of. Notifications come across on the phone very quickly. The HomeBase keeps 14.5 GB of recordings, which at 47 days is 686 recordings at 13.7GB.
Alexa integration is okay. There is a long video delay on Echo Show. We only use it to announce when there is a doorbell ring. I know the doorbell also supports HomeKit, but I don't have it set up yet.