This is our first video doorbell, but many friends/family have other systems. We chose this one for the local recording and better control over what is sent to the cloud. Easy installation was also a determining factor. The doorbell was very easy to set up after making sure I had the 5ghz band on my router turned off. It will only connect to 2.4ghz. After getting everything set up, I switched back on the 5ghz band and the connection has been rock-solid since.



Installation was a snap. I had replaced our old-school wired doorbell (it was just a ringing bell in the basement) with a battery doorbell and remote chime. I couldn't remember if I left the wires in, how accessible they would be and if they were even the correct voltage to wire it up. I never did find the wires, so we stuck with the battery only option. If you can drill a hole you can install this doorbell. Very, very easy with clear instructions.



The app is well designed and easy to use with default options to optimize battery or surveillance. We live in a busy area and use the recently added "Dynamic Surveillance" mode. We also have an activity zone set to exclude our busy sidewalk. Battery drain is about 5%/day. The app ai does a great job of filtering out false hits. In the 47 days that we've had this doorbell, it's only missed two deliveries that I'm aware of. Notifications come across on the phone very quickly. The HomeBase keeps 14.5 GB of recordings, which at 47 days is 686 recordings at 13.7GB.



Alexa integration is okay. There is a long video delay on Echo Show. We only use it to announce when there is a doorbell ring. I know the doorbell also supports HomeKit, but I don't have it set up yet.