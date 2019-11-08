$186.99
eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee

by eufy
4.5 out of 5 stars 685 ratings
You Save: $33.00 (15%)
2 cam kit
Video Capture Resolution 1080p
power_source_type Battery powered
Field of View 135 degrees
Waterproof IP67
Model T8831

About this item

  • Picture Perfect Surveillance - Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.
  • Half-Year Security from 1 Charge - Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.
  • Detailed Night Vision - View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.
  • The Alerts That Matter - Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.
  • Ready for Any Weather - With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2C is built to withstand the elements.

Size: 2 cam kit

From the manufacturer

eufy cam 2c
eufycam 2c eufycam e eufycam 2
eufyCam 2C eufyCam E eufyCam 2
Resolution 1080p 1080p 1080p, Sony Starvis sensor
Field of View 135-degree 140-degree 140-degree
Battery Life 6 Months 1-Year 1-Year
Weather Proof IP67 IP65 IP67
AI Human Detection Face Detection No Human Detection Face Detection
Spotlight Yes No No
Anti-theft No Yes Yes
Video Storage 16GB EMMC, 3 Months Usage 16GB SD Card, 3 Months Usage 16GB EMMC, 3 Months Usage
Storage Expansion USB storage expansion* *coming soon Up to 128GB SD Card USB storage expansion* *coming soon
Monthly Fee No No No

eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee
Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant, White - WYZECP1
eufy Security, eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System, 365-Day Battery Life, HD 1080p, IP65 Weatherproof, Night Vision, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, 3-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee
Reolink Outdoor Security Camera Wireless Rechargeable Battery 1080P Video Night Vision Motion Detection, 2-Way Talk, Waterproof Support Google Assistant, Cloud Storage | Argus 2 + Solar Panel
Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Home Security Camera Works with Alexa & Google Assistant with Easy Setup, 1080p HD, 180° Wide-Angle, Night Vision, 2-Way Talk, Alerts, Free 24-Hours Storage
Security Camera Outdoor, Wireless Rechargable Battery Powered, 1080P Starlight Night Vision, PIR Motion Video for Home Surveillance, Support Google Assistant/Cloud Service/SD Slot | Reolink Argus 2
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (685) 4.4 out of 5 stars (20503) 4.4 out of 5 stars (415) 4.0 out of 5 stars (1530) 2.6 out of 5 stars (202) 3.9 out of 5 stars (982)
Price $186.99 $37.98 $399.99 $114.99 $160.00 $89.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By EufyHome Amazon.com EufyHome ReolinkUSOnline Amazon.com ReolinkUSOnline
Item Dimensions 3.20 x 1.89 x 2.24 inches 2.36 x 2.36 x 5.02 inches 3.80 x 2.30 x 2.30 inches 3.82 x 6.10 x 6.10 inches 2.32 x 3.78 x 2.28 inches
Video Capture Resolution 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p
Product description

Size:2 cam kit

eufy Security eufyCam 2C

Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy
Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

100% Wire-Free
Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

Zero Hidden Costs
Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2C is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. You will never be forced into paying to access your security footage.

FAQ
Can I expand the storage? eufy Security will soon be launching a USB storage dongle that will allow you to expand the storage.

What is the eufyCam 2C system compatible with? The eufyCam 2C uses HomeBase 2 as its hub. It is compatible with eufyCam, eufyCam E, and eufy entry sensors.

What is the battery life and capacity? From a single 5 hour charge receive 180 days of battery life. The battery capacity is 6700mAh.

Is there a mounting stand? 2 screw mounts are included. We will soon release magnetic mounts that will be available for purchase.

What’s Included:
eufyCam 2C, HomeBase 2, Mount, Micro USB Charging Cable, AC Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, User Manual

Patrick Bradley
4.0 out of 5 stars Great feature rich wireless camera system with limited range.
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
132 people found this helpful
Matthew Hirtz
5.0 out of 5 stars Affordable 2 camera wireless solution, without compromise.
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
100 people found this helpful
Bruce
4.0 out of 5 stars Not sure if this is an updgrade for the Cam E or not
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
70 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Eufy C model cams with base station: Good video, bad audio and poor storage of files
Reviewed in Canada on December 19, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
29 people found this helpful
Flagman
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great so far.
Reviewed in Canada on December 4, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
review imagereview image
5 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to setup
Reviewed in Canada on November 25, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Will Moore
4.0 out of 5 stars Reasonably priced, great image - needs software updates
Reviewed in Canada on November 4, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Ash
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Camera!
Reviewed in Canada on December 12, 2019
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Philip V.
3.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't always detect and send notifications
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Amy
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome!
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
One person found this helpful
R Sal
5.0 out of 5 stars Great out of the box camera system.
Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
review image
2 people found this helpful
bhc168
5.0 out of 5 stars High Quality Wireless Surveillance System
Reviewed in Canada on May 6, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
Brenda J
4.0 out of 5 stars Great app, good detection, bad colour balance
Reviewed in Canada on February 8, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
One person found this helpful
Rick Garant
5.0 out of 5 stars Great hardware and software becoming excellent hardware and software... No regrets
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2020
Size: add on camera
Read more
One person found this helpful
Addicted Shoppers ;)
5.0 out of 5 stars Simple setup and nice functionality
Reviewed in Canada on February 6, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
Lance B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome system!
Reviewed in Canada on May 13, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
One person found this helpful
Stephen Di Rezze
5.0 out of 5 stars Not perfect but pretty close!
Reviewed in Canada on April 16, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
Gavia Immer
4.0 out of 5 stars A cost effective package - HomeKit linkage less than satisfactory.
Reviewed in Canada on March 30, 2020
Size: 2 cam kit
Read more
