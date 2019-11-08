So before I start, I want to know why everyone who did audio and text reviews on the web has not mentioned the points I'm going to bring up... 1- Bad sound and 2- it's really hard to get the recorded audio stored somewhere else.. First the good side: -Cameras are easy to setup and link to the base station. The video images are quite good in normal day light but quality goes down in evening room lighting. The WIFI signal was impressive in my house with up to 25 feet through to another floor. D- Email Notices arrived quickly on my phone for each motion detection when you configure it to ping you - Viewing live from WIFI connections when even in a public WIFI area was not bad, doing it on my DATA plan was too expensive.

These are the negatives of this 2 camera kit:

1-Any audio recorded more than 12 feet away is distorted and not understandable. It's hard to hear what people are talking about, very distorted sound, very narrow bandwith so like a really bad fishbowl sound–2- The Eufy android software lacks many basic features that should already be there ie: Select at same time multiple files to copy to Phone or Gmail or dropbox etc. Deleting multiple files at the same time, cannot be done. Bad news: Base station has an internal USB drive, but you cannot access it except through your phone app. 3-There is an external USB port on the back, but you cannot simply copy your recorded videos to it. It’s only for once the internal drive is full, so again, you cannot access it directly 4–Advertising a 180 day battery life I believe is wrong, especially if more than a few seconds of recordings happen every day. I recorded about 40 or 50 events a day and after one week, the battery indicator on each camera was down by one bar, I would not make it to 6 months and your drive would likely be deleting the oldest videos without your knowledge.

Details: If a company puts a microphone into a camera, the audio recorded should be easy to understand, for crying out loud, it’s a security camera, you want to hear what is going on, and if you try to talk to someone in the camera range, they have to be quite close as the volume is low. One camera competitor offers an input and output jack on the back of their cameras to add an external microphone, but this “sound” input might also need a powered microphone, so am still looking around because frankly at the size of the microphone hole, you cannot expect too much.

So to conclude, having to plug in these cameras that would not make it to six months, when you mounted them 10 feet in the air, would not be fun to recharge! The two cameras were tested at various levels of motion detection for both humans only and everything. They were also tested at the three lengths of recording times that can be done, around 20 seconds, up to 60 seconds or up to 2 minutes. None of the recordings under various configurations ever lasted that long if subject moves past 16 feet away, some videos even cut out while someone was walking 12 feet across the front of the camera and that was with a high level of detection. I lost confidence in these “security cameras”. Forget about a quick and easy transfer of video files to a computer or even to that external USB jack on the back. The base station does have an internal drive, which you cannot access directly, only through the phone app. but you cannot reach it except through your phone app, and they promote that external USB plug, but again, YOU CANNOT access it ! Sadly when I read and listened to all the reviews I thought that meant I could send the videos to that drive, but no, it’s an overflow only for when the internal drive is full. All video’s recorded have to be viewed on your phone one after the other or you can download them, one by one again, onto the phone, or send them, again only one by one, to some other location, like your email or Dropbox etc, not to your own hard drive, only to a specific brand of NAS drive with serious configurations to do. But, are you getting the hint that it’s going to take you a long time to download individually lots of videos.

And ,to delete say an hour’s worth of multiple videos, you have to delete them, one by one, after you opened one of them, then you can click on delete.. real tedious .. you just cannot remove a more than one at a time or delete/reformat the whole drive in one shot! Even at high sensitivity, remember that if you are monitoring your back yard or the cam is in the house, anything past 16 feet will not register.