eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee
|Video Capture Resolution
|1080p
|power_source_type
|Battery powered
|Field of View
|135 degrees
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Model
|T8831
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Picture Perfect Surveillance - Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.
- Half-Year Security from 1 Charge - Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.
- Detailed Night Vision - View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.
- The Alerts That Matter - Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.
- Ready for Any Weather - With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2C is built to withstand the elements.
From the manufacturer
Smart Image Enhancement
Get a clearer, brighter view of the people in-shot. Built-in AI technology identifies and focuses on humans.
Turn Night into Day
The built-in spotlight illuminates the surrounding area and allows you to see the whole picture in color clarity, even in low-light. Infrared setting also available.
The Alerts that Matter
Human detection reduces the number of false alerts you receive. eufyCam 2C intelligently differentiates humans from objects.
Smart Detection Zones
Customize the areas in which the camera will detect motion. Set the zone to suit your home so you only receive the alerts you care about.
3-Month Local Storage
Securely store up to 3 months of recordings via the 16GB eMMC.
Military-Grade Encryption
AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage.
Real-Time Response
Speak directly to anyone who approaches your home via two-way audio.
Smart Integration
Connect your devices to Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.
|eufyCam 2C
|eufyCam E
|eufyCam 2
|Resolution
|1080p
|1080p
|1080p, Sony Starvis sensor
|Field of View
|135-degree
|140-degree
|140-degree
|Battery Life
|6 Months
|1-Year
|1-Year
|Weather Proof
|IP67
|IP65
|IP67
|AI
|Human Detection Face Detection
|No
|Human Detection Face Detection
|Spotlight
|Yes
|No
|No
|Anti-theft
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Storage
|16GB EMMC, 3 Months Usage
|16GB SD Card, 3 Months Usage
|16GB EMMC, 3 Months Usage
|Storage Expansion
|USB storage expansion* *coming soon
|Up to 128GB SD Card
|USB storage expansion* *coming soon
|Monthly Fee
|No
|No
|No
Compare with similar items
Product description
eufy Security eufyCam 2C
Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy
Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.
100% Wire-Free
Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.
Zero Hidden Costs
Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2C is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. You will never be forced into paying to access your security footage.
FAQ
Can I expand the storage? eufy Security will soon be launching a USB storage dongle that will allow you to expand the storage.
What is the eufyCam 2C system compatible with? The eufyCam 2C uses HomeBase 2 as its hub. It is compatible with eufyCam, eufyCam E, and eufy entry sensors.
What is the battery life and capacity? From a single 5 hour charge receive 180 days of battery life. The battery capacity is 6700mAh.
Is there a mounting stand? 2 screw mounts are included. We will soon release magnetic mounts that will be available for purchase.
What’s Included:
eufyCam 2C, HomeBase 2, Mount, Micro USB Charging Cable, AC Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, User Manual
Customer reviews
Customer images
Besides the range the cameras are great. Image quality and Night vision seem good enough. Being able to remotely monitor my house and hear what the camera hears is really nice. I can remotely activate the flood light and camera/Homebase alarm on it which is pretty bright and even talk through the cameras.
The Home Base 2 is very small and is nice that it can be wireless to my router so it can be moved in to a more optimum location so the cameras have better signal to the base.
I currently have four EufyCam 2cs and they are all working and I haven't experienced any issues pulling live video up on the Eufy app. When I initially installed the cameras one of the four would not send a notification nor record video when it detected motion. You could tell it saw motion because the IR lights would activate when you walked in front of the camera. I just deleted the camera from the Homebase 2 and reinstalled and it has been working great sense.
Long story short, the cameras are great and easy to install. They just need better range or a range extender to be able to place the cameras everywhere I want to.
I was able to put one of the Eufy cams on my mailbox looking back at my house. A little black spray paint (no paint on the important parts of course) and some double sided tape do wonders.
Eufy Security app works as expected. Once you get the hang of it, could maybe be laid out a little better, but pretty comparable to all the other security camera apps.
Setting up was a breeze. Open box. Plug in hub and hardwire to router. Install app, scan QR code and the hub is installed to your account. Adding cameras is as easy as following the prompts in app (and voice prompts from the hub) basically select the type of camera to add... Hold camera at a close distance to hub, hold sync, and the hub emitts an audible tone to sync the cameras. Now the camera is accessible to the app, and you can daily in the settings or do a live view and start figuring out where to mount them.
Mounting is super simple. Two screws thru the little round base, then screw the camera onto the mount. When you need to recharge, you just unscrew the camera and plug into a standard micro USB cable and charge approximately 4 hours.
Camera quality and audio quality are really top notch. The app has settings for motion detection sensitivity and AI for detecting people. You can also set up "activity zones" to pinpoint where you want activity to trigger recording and notification. This all works very well, in my experience, with very few false triggers, from things blowing in the wind, etc. The detection zone is solid, mine triggers from underneath, and the sides very well not missing a crucial recording.
My only gripes is, why include a spotlight or alarm, that is in no way automated to detection? The alarm and spotlight need to be manually toggled on.
All in all a solid system for the price.
Everything is stored locally on the hub, so no subscription is needed, which is a definite plus!
*I've included some videos to show how/when the system starts recording motion. Which is really fast, compared to competitors systems, that typically don't start until the subject is well into their actions. As you can see the camera properly triggers from multiple angles, including approaching from under.
With any battery powered camera, placement of the camera is really key. Eufy does a good visual job of illustrating the angle of the motion sensor view in the quick start manual.
This model compared to the Cam E (previous gen Eufy cam)
It has a spotlight that can be manually toggled from the app.
The battery life is half of the last gen camera.
Currently this model cannot record to a NAS like the previous gen.
There are more sound options with the new camera than with the previous gen.
All in all there are currently trade offs between this and the CAM E. Maybe software updates will change that.
Setup was easy and fast. I had both cameras mounted, connected to the homebase, and updated within about 30 mins. The picture quality is great and they even put a little bubble with a video clip with the persons face that was detected which seems to work well and will be super useful.
There are a couple things that are lacking and I hope they come in future updates. First is Geofencing. Currently you have to open the app and toggle between home, away, or scheduled modes. This is something that almost made me go with Arlo over Eufy. Second there is no IFTTT support. I would love to have this ability to do things such as turn a smart bulb on when a camera sees motion after sunset.
Top international reviews
These are the negatives of this 2 camera kit:
1-Any audio recorded more than 12 feet away is distorted and not understandable. It's hard to hear what people are talking about, very distorted sound, very narrow bandwith so like a really bad fishbowl sound–2- The Eufy android software lacks many basic features that should already be there ie: Select at same time multiple files to copy to Phone or Gmail or dropbox etc. Deleting multiple files at the same time, cannot be done. Bad news: Base station has an internal USB drive, but you cannot access it except through your phone app. 3-There is an external USB port on the back, but you cannot simply copy your recorded videos to it. It’s only for once the internal drive is full, so again, you cannot access it directly 4–Advertising a 180 day battery life I believe is wrong, especially if more than a few seconds of recordings happen every day. I recorded about 40 or 50 events a day and after one week, the battery indicator on each camera was down by one bar, I would not make it to 6 months and your drive would likely be deleting the oldest videos without your knowledge.
Details: If a company puts a microphone into a camera, the audio recorded should be easy to understand, for crying out loud, it’s a security camera, you want to hear what is going on, and if you try to talk to someone in the camera range, they have to be quite close as the volume is low. One camera competitor offers an input and output jack on the back of their cameras to add an external microphone, but this “sound” input might also need a powered microphone, so am still looking around because frankly at the size of the microphone hole, you cannot expect too much.
So to conclude, having to plug in these cameras that would not make it to six months, when you mounted them 10 feet in the air, would not be fun to recharge! The two cameras were tested at various levels of motion detection for both humans only and everything. They were also tested at the three lengths of recording times that can be done, around 20 seconds, up to 60 seconds or up to 2 minutes. None of the recordings under various configurations ever lasted that long if subject moves past 16 feet away, some videos even cut out while someone was walking 12 feet across the front of the camera and that was with a high level of detection. I lost confidence in these “security cameras”. Forget about a quick and easy transfer of video files to a computer or even to that external USB jack on the back. The base station does have an internal drive, which you cannot access directly, only through the phone app. but you cannot reach it except through your phone app, and they promote that external USB plug, but again, YOU CANNOT access it ! Sadly when I read and listened to all the reviews I thought that meant I could send the videos to that drive, but no, it’s an overflow only for when the internal drive is full. All video’s recorded have to be viewed on your phone one after the other or you can download them, one by one again, onto the phone, or send them, again only one by one, to some other location, like your email or Dropbox etc, not to your own hard drive, only to a specific brand of NAS drive with serious configurations to do. But, are you getting the hint that it’s going to take you a long time to download individually lots of videos.
And ,to delete say an hour’s worth of multiple videos, you have to delete them, one by one, after you opened one of them, then you can click on delete.. real tedious .. you just cannot remove a more than one at a time or delete/reformat the whole drive in one shot! Even at high sensitivity, remember that if you are monitoring your back yard or the cam is in the house, anything past 16 feet will not register.
The cameras work well in both daylight and at night. Nightvision works well, and each camera also has an LED "spotlight" that can be used to get full color night-time videos. Motion detection seems to work well and allow for settings for Human Detection or All. Motion detection areas can be defined by a rectangle (would be good if it could be an odd shape instead to allow for easy outlining of sidewalks and drives that may be at an angle to the camera view). The IOS app works well and provides alerts to your phone when a person is detected and records a video. Record time can be set to your preference - I have it set for optimal battery mode which reords 20 sec. of video. You can custoimize it to a longer time but battery life will be affected.
I had an issue with one camera when the battery ran down to zero in less than 24 hours after a full charge (its supposed to last 6 months). I emailed Eufy tech support and they were very responsive, telling me they would send a firmware update which happended the next day. The camera has been fine now for over week so it looks that the issue is solved.
I would highly recommend this system as an affordable kit that provides very good performance.
The range from base station to camera has not been an issue for me. I have one cam outside about 10m away and the other on another floor some 20m indoor.
The Base has the 16GB storage built in so there is no SD card slot.
Both the camera and the base can be set to alarm.
The camera is very small but the LED when activated at night will switch the camera to Daylight mode but colour looks good even at a distance.
The image and sound quality is good and the detection is excellent.
The notifications to my smartphone are quick and unlike my Dlink cameras don't ever drop out.
If you need more than the two cameras I have not seen a way of purchasing a C2 cam on its own but you can get the Eufy E cam which is compatible with the C2 Base.
Overall Very happy with the camera, range, setup and so far battery life.
Great alternative to Arlo.
There's a couple of things missing - geofencing being the biggest one, but they are coming soon from what I read online.
I'm happy with this purchase so far - lets hope the cameras survive the Canadian winter!
But the only problem i keep having is that the activity zone that i set up are absolutely useless. Sometimes it detects and sends me notifications on my cell phone and other times it does not detect. I had 4 guests (3 adults and one toddler) walk through the view of the camera and it didn't send me a notification, but an hour later when the Uber Eats delivery man shows up, I get a notification that it detected someone. It's very inconsistent in what the camera detects and what it doesn't. I then switched to detect all movement instead of detect human. This is even worse as it keeps sending me notifications of cars driving down my street that are outside the set activity zone that i have set up, but are in view of the camera. The set activity zone is absolutely useless. I bought this camera to work as security system for my family but it doesn't make us feel all that much safer.
Such a shame that there are issues with this camera. I liked everything about this camera and company except for some of it's security features.
Overall, had this for 3 weeks and so far amazing. Battery life, full bars till now (despite tons of playing around and using it to spook the kids when I'm at work lol). Overall very happy, I bought a second set of cameras to cover backyard.
Pros:
- 180 day battery life; I didn’t have to recharge my cameras until after half a year!
- super easy setup and installation was a breeze
- high quality picture daytime and nighttime
- can turn on spot light in areas without lights
- can talk to visitors from the app via cameras
- alarm triggered by motion can either come out of camera and/or the control unit inside the house
- storage on SD card; no monthly fees to pay
- have not experienced any interference or lost wifi connection
Cons
- motion detection in my backyard works 90% of the time for some reasons, but my front door camera detects all motions correctly
Overall, this is an excellent system to get!
The cameras had an easy set up and easy to use app. The initial testing seemed like they were missing lots of movement but after being set up overnight they did start to pick up all movement. They never missed a human entering the view and were very good at catching animals within 20 feet or so (set to detect“All movement”).
I did start to have connection issues with one camera after a few days. Despite moving it closer to the base station (within 2 feet at one point) and trying other trouble shooting I was unable to resolve the connection issues so I contacted customer service. Customer service was good to deal with. They requested I send the defective camera back and they would send a replacement. The replacement connected well.
Sadly all the cameras had white balance issues when there is snow on the ground. When we got some snow the camera started to adjust until the snow was bright violet blue. When first connected to a live view of the camera (or a recorded video) the view is fine and has accurate colour for the first few seconds but after about 5 seconds it “adjusts” and turns everything blue (see attached pictures). After receiving the replacement camera and it too had white balance issues, I asked customer service about it and was told “According to our engineer, this issue is related to the weather ' This indicates to me this white balance issue will always occur in snowy landscapes and with every camera. For a camera rated to -20c I assumed it would work ok in the snow. (I spoke to someone I know who was in on the kickstarter and their original units do not have this issue). For motion sensing it is still functioning well but I got the cameras mainly for monitoring wildlife in the backyard, not for security, so this major colour issue is disappointing and detracting. I do love the app, the ease of use and the motion detection. Edit: I did order and try a Reolink (wireless wifi) camera and while it did have accurate colour in bright light it missed more than 50% of animals, no mater how I adjusted or how close the animal was, especially at night (when most of the animals visit) so it was totally unacceptable and the Eufy performs far far superior in motion detection (and other areas). So despite the occasional blue snow the Eufy cams are the superior camera and the best one for my needs.
Best thing is, not having to pay a monthly fee means you aren't connected to the cloud, so you and only you can view what is recorded.
Situation: Purchased the 2C kit for my mum who lives on her own. Probably more peace of mind for me than her really.
Pros: The setup was really easy. The app and instructions are super straightforward. Tools you'll need for exterior mounting will vary depending on what you're working with.
The camera quality is actually really good. It's not perfect and fluctuates between crystal clear and just OK but definitely better than the ring cams I've seen (my brother got the Alexa/ring combo last year)
Their customer service was excellent! One of the cameras was flashing static every 3 or 4 seconds. After speaking with Evan from eufy and sending a screenshot of the static, he tried his best to fix it. When he couldn't he immediately sent me a new replacement camera. Arrived in no time.
Cons: The audio isn't the greatest but I didn't really get it for the audio. It's a tiny speaker outside about 10ft high. I wasn't expecting greatness.
Overall, I highly recommend the eufycam 2C