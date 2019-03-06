Great value, great connectivity to Wi-Fi, quiet, great avoidance of stairs, or worse, high level drop. We have iron rails with a clearance of about 4 inches at the bottom, and were terrified at the thought of our new unit dropping to the lower floor. At first, we used the provided magnetic tape, but then realized that the tape is not for drop avoidance, so we tried it without. Afraid that it would drop, we were ready to try to catch it. But, thankfully it did not drop. Our hallway is approximately 14 feet in length, and it overlooks a lower floor. Kudos for this feature. The 35C model is basically the same as the 30C model, but with a plastic top instead of the glass top, also it has four buttons instead of one of the 30C. I like the looks of the 30C better, but the buttons of the 35C better. Also, the 30C remote control response seems to be a bit better than the 35C, but I'm not sure. They both seem to have the same power, they do a great job picking up dust, and dog hair. We are surprised with all of the dust and hair that both units pick up daily, from an apparently clean wooden floor.

The BAD, neither unit is able to find its way home (the charging base) unless it's in the same room, and even then both struggle to find it. If there is a way to hone in to the charging station, I will upgrade to a 5 stars review. We are not addressing durability, because we have just purchased both, to see wich one we like better, but at this point are considering keeping both. By the model number the 30C seems to be an older model, but yet it is more expensive, perhaps due to its glass top? Again, following the logic in the naming of these units, the 35C would seem to be a higher end model, a newer model, but yet has a lower price tag, and a less appealing plastic top. The Eufy manufacturer representative (who was very nice) could not explain the reasoning behind the models incongruity in the name and the pricing. It seems that the main focus for choice would be looks, and price.

UPDATE - the company reached out to me and explained how the return to home base sensor works. In addition, they explained that for larger floors with multiple rooms, an extra base may be required. The extra base works like a charm. Albeit, the 35C has not required it so far. I love my 35C, and so far is going strong. We'll come back to attest to durability.