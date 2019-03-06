Other Sellers on Amazon
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
- Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.
- BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean in the shortest amount of time.
- A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction that’s no louder than a microwave.
- What You Get: RoboVac 35C, 6.6 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Product Description
3-Point Cleaning System
Three brushes and strong suction power effectively loosen, extract, and vacuum dirt to give a superior clean.
Super-Strong Suction
RoboVac 35C sucks up dirt and dust with 1500Pa of suction for a spotless clean you can see and feel.
Triple-Filter System
RoboVac combines a dual-layer filter and one high-performance filter to acheive a clean home.
Large Dustbox
A large 0.6L dustbox holds more dirt per clean to reduce the frequency of emptying.
Zero Attention Needed
RoboVac uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.
Stays Within Borders
Specialized dual-Hall Sensors detect Boundary Strips to ensure RoboVac only cleans the areas you want.
A Quiet Clean
Advanced brushless motor significantly reduces vacuuming noise.
Just Follow the Sound
If RoboVac gets stuck or is playing hide-and-seek, just tap the Find My Robot button in the EufyHome app to find it without effort.
RoboVac 35C
The Super-Slim and Even More Powerful RoboVac with Wi-Fi Connectivity
From eufy, the brand that lights up your life • Smart technology and innovative design that make your life easier
• Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation
Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine
RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.
Eliminate Vacuuming Chores
RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.
Improved Cleaning
Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave, and has been reduced to only 2.85” tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.
Cleans Further
A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning, eliminating the need to empty it halfway through cleaning.
Premium Components
The anti-scratch material cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the triple-layer high-performance filter achieves a better clean for your home.
For Optimal Use:
- Use on low- to medium-pile carpets, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet.
- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement. 5 cable ties are provided in the package to help you better organize wires and power cords.
Note:
*Maximum
**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.
RoboVac only connects to the 2.4GHz frequency. Make sure you are using a 2.4GHz router or a dual-band router that is configured to support a 2.4GHz frequency band. RoboVac does not support 5GHz frequency band.
|RoboVac 35C
|RoboVac 11S
|RoboVac 12
|RoboVac 15C
|RoboVac 30C
|RoboVac 30
|Wi-Fi Compatible
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|Works with Amazon Alexa
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|Max Suction Power
|1500 pa
|1300Pa
|1500 pa
|1300Pa
|1500 pa
|1500Pa
|BoostIQ Technology
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|Dust Box Capacity
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|Decibels
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|Product Height
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|Climbing Threshold
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|Boundary Strips
|6.6 ft
|-
|-
|-
|13.2 fT
|13.2 ft
|Multi-Surface Cleaning
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
I've had several different brands and models of robot vacuums, and this one seems great, but it seems to just fall short on performance.
Overall, I would recommend this robot to people that don't have carpet, and don't have pets with long hair.
Things that I really do like about it.
- It seems to do a pretty good job of getting itself unstuck
- When it does get stuck, it doesn't alert the world with noise, it sends an alert to the app. This is useful when running it at night.
- It's quiet enough to run at night. It's on a timer and runs around the downstairs while everyone is asleep upstairs.
- It's low profile enough that it gets under the couch
- The round shape means that it doesn't get stuck when working through the chairs that are tucked under the dining room table.
Things I don't like
- It "bounces" around the house. There doesn't seem to be any logic to how it cleans. This makes it take much longer that it should.
- Suction is mediocre, even on the highest setting. It does a "good enough" job on the solid surface floors, but seems to push things around the carpet. I tend to find spun up wads of pet hair that the brushes have moved around to the point the robot won't pick it up.
- Relies on brushes. The roller system does not go completely side to side, and the passes do not appear to overlap enough to the point that the roller hits every section of the floor. It's not even capable of getting a roller within several inches of the wall.
- It seems to wedge itself under the refrigerator
Update:
After running this for a while, I noticed that it didn't seem that it was getting everything clean. I followed up with support to find that the robot has no location awareness, and can only clean on it's first charge. If it doesn't get the entire floor done, it will not resume when it is recharged.
The floor is between around 700 sq ft (U shaped) and it does not get the entire floor.
With this new information I have to downgrade my overall rating to two stars. I cannot recommend this to anyone with even a moderately sized area that needs to be maintained.
The BAD, neither unit is able to find its way home (the charging base) unless it's in the same room, and even then both struggle to find it. If there is a way to hone in to the charging station, I will upgrade to a 5 stars review. We are not addressing durability, because we have just purchased both, to see wich one we like better, but at this point are considering keeping both. By the model number the 30C seems to be an older model, but yet it is more expensive, perhaps due to its glass top? Again, following the logic in the naming of these units, the 35C would seem to be a higher end model, a newer model, but yet has a lower price tag, and a less appealing plastic top. The Eufy manufacturer representative (who was very nice) could not explain the reasoning behind the models incongruity in the name and the pricing. It seems that the main focus for choice would be looks, and price.
UPDATE - the company reached out to me and explained how the return to home base sensor works. In addition, they explained that for larger floors with multiple rooms, an extra base may be required. The extra base works like a charm. Albeit, the 35C has not required it so far. I love my 35C, and so far is going strong. We'll come back to attest to durability.