eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Strong Suction, Touch-Control Panel, 6ft Boundary Strips, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Cleans Hard Floors

by eufy
4.4 out of 5 stars 122 ratings
Was: $290.99
Deal of the Day: $179.99
Ends in 10h 16m 50s
Deal has ended
You Save: $111.00 (38%)
  • Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean in the shortest amount of time.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction that’s no louder than a microwave.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 35C, 6.6 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

Product Description

T117Z11B
Read more
Read more

RoboVac 35C

The Super-Slim and Even More Powerful RoboVac with Wi-Fi Connectivity

From eufy, the brand that lights up your life • Smart technology and innovative design that make your life easier

• Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation

Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

Eliminate Vacuuming Chores

RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.

Improved Cleaning

Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave, and has been reduced to only 2.85” tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.

Cleans Further

A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning, eliminating the need to empty it halfway through cleaning.

Premium Components

The anti-scratch material cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the triple-layer high-performance filter achieves a better clean for your home.

For Optimal Use:

- Use on low- to medium-pile carpets, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet.

- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement. 5 cable ties are provided in the package to help you better organize wires and power cords.

Note:

*Maximum

**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.

RoboVac only connects to the 2.4GHz frequency. Make sure you are using a 2.4GHz router or a dual-band router that is configured to support a 2.4GHz frequency band. RoboVac does not support 5GHz frequency band.

1 2 3 4 T2118 4
RoboVac 35C RoboVac 11S RoboVac 12 RoboVac 15C RoboVac 30C RoboVac 30
Wi-Fi Compatible - - -
Works with Amazon Alexa - - -
Max Suction Power 1500 pa 1300Pa 1500 pa 1300Pa 1500 pa 1500Pa
BoostIQ Technology 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen
Dust Box Capacity 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L
Decibels 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB
Product Height 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in
Climbing Threshold 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in
Boundary Strips 6.6 ft - - - 13.2 fT 13.2 ft
Multi-Surface Cleaning Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

Product information

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Strong Suction, Touch-Control Panel, 6ft Boundary Strips, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Cleans Hard Floors
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pil, Black
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (122) 4 out of 5 stars (1555) 4 out of 5 stars (146) 4 out of 5 stars (16) 4 out of 5 stars (7124) 4 out of 5 stars (511)
Price $179.99 $298.99 $279.99 $319.99 $239.99 $249.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Woot EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in 12.79 x 12.79 x 2.85 in 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in 325 x 325 x 72.5 in 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in
Item Weight 5.95 lbs 6 lbs 6 lbs 5.95 lbs 5.73 lbs 9.4 lbs
Runtime 100 minutes 100 minutes 100 minutes 100 minutes 100 minutes 100 minutes
Additional Features BoostIQ, Wi-Fi Compatible, 1500Pa Strong-Suction, 2.85” super slim design BoostIQ, i-Fi Compatible, 2000Pa Strong-Suction BoostIQ, Powerful performance, slim(2.85”), 100 minute runtime
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
122 customer ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
20%
3 star
8%
2 star
5%
1 star
2%

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

dog hair dust bin pet hair battery life great job hardwood floors highly recommend robot vacuum smart enough charging station remote control entire floor easy to clean bin is full magnetic strips easy to use robotic vacuum boundary strip little robot great value

122 customer reviews

Josh Duncan
2.0 out of 5 starsAlmost there, but not quite right
March 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
LBravo
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat value for the price of these Eufy robotic vacuums
February 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
23 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Elliott Usvolk
1.0 out of 5 starsImpressed with 30, but not 35C... at all.
March 29, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

