This was a great purchase. I did a lot of research on robovacs within the budget I wanted to spend. Obviously everyone goes for the Roomba from iRobot. It’s the Band-aid of bandages, the Kleenex of tissues...the Qtip of cotton swabs? But having a more well known “name brand” is not always better.

I purchased the eufy because of its high suction level, because it was the thinnest robovac and would fit under more furniture compared to the thicker roomba or other models that would not. It also had great reviews.

I have a rag doll cat who sheds like crazy. To the point where i have to vacume everyday, except I work a lot and I don’t always have the time. I also have a parrot who enjoys throwing his food on the floor. So on my first use of my new eufy I followed it around. It sucked up everything without issue. My floors were clean. Of course I went with my hand held afterward to get into the places it couldn’t fit. It didn’t get stuck anywhere and it didn’t fall down my stairs. And the way it goes back to the dock when it is finished is great.

I had it run every day and I would clean it after every use. Cleaning it is really easy. Just empty the dust bin, remove and clean off the brushes etc....less than 5 minutes. You don’t have to do this every time, but I’m anal like that.

My floors were clean all the time. Almost like I didn’t have a cat shedding, messy bird problem.

After about 3 months I noticed that the eufy would sometimes do one room more than once and

Not do for example, my bedroom. And it would keep redoing the same place until either it had to recharge and went back to its base or I manually controlled it to go where it wasn’t going. Eventually I started manually controlling it almost all the time because it would just keep forgetting to go everywhere if I didn’t. It was kind of defeating the purpose of having a robovac in the first place. I wrote to Eufy about this and they informed me that it does not have a mapping feature (of course I knew this, but still expected it to do my whole 890 square foot condo) they were quite helpful and offered to send me free replacement brushes or the opportunity to return it for a refund. I asked if they would be coming out with a model that has a mapping feature and they told me yes, within the year but not sure when. So I opted to return mine and get the one with the mapping feature when it comes out. Please keep in mind I didn’t return it cause the product sucked. I returned it because I wanted that mapping feature. Their replies were always prompt and helpful and I was able to return it without a hitch and they even refunded me the fee it cost to ship it back.

All in all the robovac was great and Eufy is a great company and I will definitely order the next model robovac with the mapping feature.