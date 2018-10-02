- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
|Brand
|Eufy
|Color
|Black
|Surface Recommendation
|Dual Action, Hard Floor, Carpet
|Controller Type
|Remote Control
|Battery Cell Composition
|Lithium Ion
About this item
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body with an upgraded 1500Pa only cleans the areas you want.
- BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
- A Quiet Clean: A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with a consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a microwave.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
- What You Get: RoboVac 30, 13 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Product Description
Pure Power Puck
RoboVac 11S sucks up dirt and dust with 1500Pa of suction for a spotless clean you can see and feel.
Non-Stop Cleaning
Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess.
Zero Attention Needed
RoboVac uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.
Stays Within Borders
Specialized dual-Hall Sensors detect Boundary Strips to ensure RoboVac only cleans the areas you want.
Triple-Filter System
RoboVac combines a dual-layer filter and one high-performance filter to acheive a clean home.
Automatic Cleaning
Multiple cleaning modes and a pre-set vacuuming time ensure an effortless, through clean while you do other things or nothing at all
Endurance Cleaning
RoboVac cleans up to 100 mins* per charge, so you get to enjoy a completely clean home from a single charge.
Large Dustbox
A large 0.6L dustbox holds more dirt per clean to reduce the frequency of emptying.
Model：T2116
RoboVac 30
The Super-Slim and Powerful RoboVac
From eufy, the brand that lights up your life
• Smart technology and innovative design that make your life easier
• Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation
Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine
RoboVac may be super-slim, but it's packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.
Eliminate Vacuuming Chores
RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don't have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.
Improved Cleaning
Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave, and is only 2.85'' tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.
Cleans Further
A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.
Premium Components
The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the two filters and single high-performance filter achieve a better clean for your home.
For Optimal Use:
- Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.
- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement.
*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.
**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.
Max suction mode on medium-pile carpets provides approx. 50 minutes of cleaning.
|RoboVac 30
|Robovac 11S Max
|RoboVac 30C
|RoboVac 15C MAX
|RoboVac 30C MAX
|RoboVac 12
|Max Suction Power
|1500Pa
|2000Pa
|1500Pa
|2000Pa
|2000Pa
|1500Pa
|BoostIQ Technology
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|2nd Gen
|Dust Box Capacity
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|0.6L
|Noise Level
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|55dB
|Product Height
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|2.85 in
|Climbing Threshold
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|0.63 in
|Boundary Strips
|13.2 ft
|-
|13.2 ft
|13.2 ft
|1-year
|1-year
|1-year
|1-year
|1-year
|2-year
|Wi-Fi Compatible
|✓
|✓
|Works with Amazon Alexa
|✓
|✓
However, the sensors are mediocre at best. After multiple successful uses, I decided to run it at night. Woke up the next morning to find it at the bottom of my stairs, and not at it's dock. Ran it during the day after a charge and everything seemed to be working well. When suddenly I hear it tumbling down the stairs again . This now happens with such frequency, that it's defeated the purpose as I have to constantly watch it.
I purchased this one specifically for the sensors. Just wish they were better, at actually detecting the stairs they were designed for.
If you don't have stairs, this is a great device. Battery life is great. Noise level is quieter than I expected. Not to mention after multiple falls down the stairs I can assure you the build quality is second to none. It's even taken multiple chunks out of my white enameled baseboards on it's tumbles, but this little bad boy just keeps going.
Unfortunately even with all those great things I couldn't be more disappointed.
Buy at your own risk. Or I'm sure you can find a decent baby gate while you're on Amazon site anyways to add to your purchase.
UPDATE
Eufy customer service is fantastic within hours of posting my review I heard from them as they were wanting to correct the problem. I shipped the defective unit back and had a replacement within days. I waited a while to update this review as I wanted to make sure these drop sensors and vacuum were working as designed. 2 weeks in and not one drop down the stairs! Much happier this time around. Definitely happy with my purchase
Thank you Eufy for a great product and great support.
The Robovac 30 is not without problems. The battery could be better. However, I'm willing to accept the battery life when I can buy four Robovac 30s for the price of one Samsung or two Robovac 30s and spare parts for the price of one Roomba 980.
I'm happy with this unit and will happily buy another one.
I cannot stand vacuuming. Along comes Eufy, and after doing much research, I decided to snag it; I absolutely LOVE this vacuum! It has already vacuumed my entire 1900 sq foot house without an issue, and transitions between carpet and hardwood with ease. It’s super quiet, and fits under some of my furniture which is a bonus. Since I have mostly carpet in my house, with full sucking power I get about an hour out of each charge. Eufy finds its way home, charges for about 5 hours, and then it’s off to the races again. You can also schedule times you want it to clean too; there’s nothing better than coming home to a clean house after a long day.
For the upstairs, I close the door to each room I want it to vacuum, and give it between 10-12 minutes per room. I open the door, and there is beautifully, vacuumed carpet awaiting. And let me just say too, this thing WORKS. I keep a clean house, but I was shocked how much debris, hair and dust this little guy sucked up from my floors. This is technology at its finest, and I am a happy camper. The boundary strips are a great addition too.
Do yourself a favor: buy a Eufy. You won’t regret it.
2. The slim profile makes cleaning under furniture very easy.
3. Extremely silent, and does a very good job of cleaning the floor. The remote is extremely handy.
4. Being a budget vacuum, I did not expect this product to have any advanced navigation capabilities. The spot and edge cleaning modes are useful. However, a simple back and forth cleaning mode would have made this a more efficient product. The random/auto nagivation is simply too primitive. We have learnt to combine the 'auto' and 'spot' cleaning modes with the remote to complete the task of cleaning quickly. There's at least one budget robotic vacuum out there that supports multiple automatic cleaning modes (zig-zag/back and forth, spiral and polygon, besides spot and edge). Perhaps Eufy can take a leaf out of their book.
5. It seems to be able to detect light colored obstacles easily, and is able to navigate around them without collision; but it is blind to dark colored objects, and routinely bumps against them. However, the impact is not worrisome.
6. The boundary strips are a terrible idea. A virtual wall (available from other budget vacuum makers) is a much better option.
Update after nearly 4 months of regular usage:
We found that simply running the device in 'auto' mode is sufficient for most purposes. We let it run for 10-15 minutes in each room, and it does an excellent job.
Besides emptying the dust bin every two or three days, one has to remember to clean the filters at least twice a month.
Wish list:
- I still wish the product had a zig-zag cleaning mode like the iLife V series, but I don't miss it as much as I did when I first wrote this review.
- I wish there was a way to time the auto mode. The only option available is the single room mode in which the device runs for 30 minutes. Given that it takes only 15 minutes or so to clean a small to medium sized room, a shorter duration program would have come in very handy.
I purchased the eufy because of its high suction level, because it was the thinnest robovac and would fit under more furniture compared to the thicker roomba or other models that would not. It also had great reviews.
I have a rag doll cat who sheds like crazy. To the point where i have to vacume everyday, except I work a lot and I don’t always have the time. I also have a parrot who enjoys throwing his food on the floor. So on my first use of my new eufy I followed it around. It sucked up everything without issue. My floors were clean. Of course I went with my hand held afterward to get into the places it couldn’t fit. It didn’t get stuck anywhere and it didn’t fall down my stairs. And the way it goes back to the dock when it is finished is great.
I had it run every day and I would clean it after every use. Cleaning it is really easy. Just empty the dust bin, remove and clean off the brushes etc....less than 5 minutes. You don’t have to do this every time, but I’m anal like that.
My floors were clean all the time. Almost like I didn’t have a cat shedding, messy bird problem.
After about 3 months I noticed that the eufy would sometimes do one room more than once and
Not do for example, my bedroom. And it would keep redoing the same place until either it had to recharge and went back to its base or I manually controlled it to go where it wasn’t going. Eventually I started manually controlling it almost all the time because it would just keep forgetting to go everywhere if I didn’t. It was kind of defeating the purpose of having a robovac in the first place. I wrote to Eufy about this and they informed me that it does not have a mapping feature (of course I knew this, but still expected it to do my whole 890 square foot condo) they were quite helpful and offered to send me free replacement brushes or the opportunity to return it for a refund. I asked if they would be coming out with a model that has a mapping feature and they told me yes, within the year but not sure when. So I opted to return mine and get the one with the mapping feature when it comes out. Please keep in mind I didn’t return it cause the product sucked. I returned it because I wanted that mapping feature. Their replies were always prompt and helpful and I was able to return it without a hitch and they even refunded me the fee it cost to ship it back.
All in all the robovac was great and Eufy is a great company and I will definitely order the next model robovac with the mapping feature.
Is very good at getting edges and navigates under the table and chairs and around chair legs with ease.
Gets a majority of dust and dirt. Used it before bed and emptied fully packed canister then used it immediately after to see what's leftover. Only filled up about a quarter of canister. So definitely gets most of area on one charge, I'd have to say about 80%
Didn't realize how much a daily vaccum would keep everything else clean, like baseboards, radiator, and low shelves. Just less dust to fly around onto things I guess.
Bathroom rugs now look nice all the time, instead of having sock lint and hair.
Is very quiet unless going over edges, then it makes a plastic clanging noise.
UPDATE: have had for almost a year and a half, seems to collect just as much stuff per charge and run just as long (just over an hour). Been replacing filters every 4 months. I use it once a day.
Cons: as mentioned before, it wastes a decent amount of battery and time repeating areas.
If it runs out of battery and charges, it doesn't finish where it left off.
I bought this product on September 18, 2018 - it worked so well, it was so helpful with my busy life. Now it takes a lot longer to clean my carpet and it doesn't clean half as good as it used to when I bought it.
I wish I could get a refund for this.
Good product - but it's life is very limited. 4 months for this price?
As much as I loved it, I am very disappointed in this product now.
All in all, it's very good at keeping my floors clean and makes minimal noise compared to others. However, I would advise that before starting this Robovac, to have a quick look around the house to see if there are any small objects laying around (especially if you have kids or even pets), because once it's on, it's not messing around : it will make it's way through piles of legos and cars like you wouldn't believe.
If my review was helpful let me know by clicking on the ''Helpful'' button :) 👍🏻
