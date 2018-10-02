Add to your order

$149.99
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ Ro... has been added to your Cart
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

4.4 out of 5 stars 5,057 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Robotic Vacuums by eufy
Enhance your purchase

Brand Eufy
Color Black
Surface Recommendation Dual Action, Hard Floor, Carpet
Controller Type Remote Control
Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

About this item

  • Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body with an upgraded 1500Pa only cleans the areas you want.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with a consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a microwave.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 30, 13 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Product Description

Model：T2116

RoboVac 30

The Super-Slim and Powerful RoboVac

From eufy, the brand that lights up your life

• Smart technology and innovative design that make your life easier

• Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation

Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it's packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs.

Eliminate Vacuuming Chores

RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don't have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.

Improved Cleaning

Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave, and is only 2.85'' tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.

Cleans Further

A larger 0.6L dustbin allows RoboVac to pick up more dirt and dust to take full advantage of 100 minutes** of continuous cleaning and without the need for emptying in between.

Premium Components

The anti-scratch tempered glass cover provides a sleek look and superior protection for RoboVac, while the two filters and single high-performance filter achieve a better clean for your home.

For Optimal Use:

- Use on low-pile carpet, tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.

- Move cables out of the way to avoid entanglement.

Note:

*Compared to previous eufy RoboVac models.

**Standard suction mode (hardwood floors) provides approx. 100 minutes of cleaning. BoostIQ mode (carpeting) provides approximately 60 minutes of cleaning.

Max suction mode on medium-pile carpets provides approx. 50 minutes of cleaning.

2108 T2126 2118 2128 2130 T2109
RoboVac 30 Robovac 11S Max RoboVac 30C RoboVac 15C MAX RoboVac 30C MAX RoboVac 12
Max Suction Power 1500Pa 2000Pa 1500Pa 2000Pa 2000Pa 1500Pa
BoostIQ Technology 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen 2nd Gen
Dust Box Capacity 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L 0.6L
Noise Level 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB 55dB
Product Height 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in 2.85 in
Climbing Threshold 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in 0.63 in
Boundary Strips 13.2 ft - 13.2 ft 13.2 ft -
Coverage 1-year 1-year 1-year 1-year 1-year 2-year
Wi-Fi Compatible - - - -
Works with Amazon Alexa - - - -

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
eufy by Anker,BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (5057) 4.5 out of 5 stars (11814) 4.5 out of 5 stars (3896) 4.5 out of 5 stars (7607) 4.5 out of 5 stars (8210) 4.5 out of 5 stars (46843)
Price $149.99 $179.99 $199.99 $175.99 $169.99 $219.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Woot Woot EufyHome Woot Woot EufyHome
Item Dimensions 12.8 x 2.85 x 12.8 inches 12.79 x 12.79 x 2.85 inches 0.5 x 0.5 x 0.11 inches 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches
Item Weight 5.83 lbs 5.90 lbs 5.95 lbs 5.95 lbs 5.73 lbs 5.73 lbs
Runtime 100 minutes 100 minutes 100 minutes 100.0 minutes 100 minutes 100.0 minutes
Special Features BoostIQ, Powerful performance, slim(2.85”); 100 minute runtime BoostIQ, Wi-Fi Compatible, 1500Pa Strong-Suction, 2.85” super slim design BoostIQ, Wi-Fi Compatible, 2000Pa Strong-Suction, 2.85” super slim design BoostIQ, i-Fi Compatible, 2000Pa Strong-Suction BoostIQ, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”); 100 minute runtime; Quiet
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
5,057 global ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
17%
3 star
7%
2 star
4%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

RRS
4.0 out of 5 stars Watch out below: UPDATED
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Watch out below: UPDATED
By RRS on October 2, 2018
I really wanted to give this a great review. Simple to use, does a great job. So quiet you can run it at night.

However, the sensors are mediocre at best. After multiple successful uses, I decided to run it at night. Woke up the next morning to find it at the bottom of my stairs, and not at it's dock. Ran it during the day after a charge and everything seemed to be working well. When suddenly I hear it tumbling down the stairs again . This now happens with such frequency, that it's defeated the purpose as I have to constantly watch it.

I purchased this one specifically for the sensors. Just wish they were better, at actually detecting the stairs they were designed for.

If you don't have stairs, this is a great device. Battery life is great. Noise level is quieter than I expected. Not to mention after multiple falls down the stairs I can assure you the build quality is second to none. It's even taken multiple chunks out of my white enameled baseboards on it's tumbles, but this little bad boy just keeps going.

Unfortunately even with all those great things I couldn't be more disappointed.

Buy at your own risk. Or I'm sure you can find a decent baby gate while you're on Amazon site anyways to add to your purchase.

UPDATE
Eufy customer service is fantastic within hours of posting my review I heard from them as they were wanting to correct the problem. I shipped the defective unit back and had a replacement within days. I waited a while to update this review as I wanted to make sure these drop sensors and vacuum were working as designed. 2 weeks in and not one drop down the stairs! Much happier this time around. Definitely happy with my purchase

Thank you Eufy for a great product and great support.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
441 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
crkpilot
4.0 out of 5 stars ROBOVAC 30 vs 11+
Reviewed in the United States on August 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
371 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
N/A
5.0 out of 5 stars Great performance and better price
Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
252 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Eufy is euphorically awesome.
Reviewed in the United States on July 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
211 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Decent budget robotic vacuum, but the navigation could have been more efficient
Reviewed in India on December 29, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Tracey
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent robovac, great customer service
Reviewed in Canada on April 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
32 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Reviewtoo
5.0 out of 5 stars Does what you would expect, and more, for its value
Reviewed in Canada on April 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Emy
1.0 out of 5 stars After 4 months of use it isn't working as well
Reviewed in Canada on January 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Legally Red ♡
4.0 out of 5 stars A GREAT Robovac 🤖
Reviewed in Canada on November 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars A GREAT Robovac 🤖
Reviewed in Canada on November 25, 2020
I bought this Robovac to use in conjunction with my Ilife A4 Robot Vacuum. It's a great little gadget to have for extra help around the house. Since the body is thicker than the A4's, this vacuum has a tendency to stay stuck in areas that the A4 easily accessed and cleaned (mainly under certain tables and chairs). Nonetheless, this robot maneuvered it's way under my beds and literally pushed all the toys that were under my toddler's queen-sized bed. What really impressed me though is that it went through a very heavy baseball bat that I always keep under my bed and shoved it like it was nothing.

All in all, it's very good at keeping my floors clean and makes minimal noise compared to others. However, I would advise that before starting this Robovac, to have a quick look around the house to see if there are any small objects laying around (especially if you have kids or even pets), because once it's on, it's not messing around : it will make it's way through piles of legos and cars like you wouldn't believe.

If my review was helpful let me know by clicking on the ''Helpful'' button :) 👍🏻
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
7 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

