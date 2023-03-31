App buttons may vary.

To benefit from Wi-Fi 6, you'll need a Wi-Fi 6-compatible router (like the eero 6), but Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also compatible with earlier wifi routers. For Alexa Home Theater audio, you'll need to pair the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with compatible Echo speakers. Learn more about device compatibility.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content. Dolby Atmos is available on select Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ titles when connected to compatible equipment.