To benefit from Wi-Fi 6, you'll need a Wi-Fi 6-compatible router (like the eero 6), but Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also compatible with earlier wifi routers. For Alexa Home Theater audio, you'll need to pair the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with compatible Echo speakers. Learn more about device compatibility.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content. Dolby Atmos is available on select Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ titles when connected to compatible equipment.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
- Our most powerful streaming stick - 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
- Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 - Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.
- Cinematic experience - Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- Endless entertainment - Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Live and free TV - Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- Do more with your smart home - View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.
- Game on - Fluid gameplay and fast-rendering graphics with a 750Mhz GPU. Access popular games with a Luna cloud gaming subscription.
Simple to set up and use
Every day is an earth day
You don’t have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here’s how:
Materials
50% post-consumer recycled plastics in streaming media player.
80% recycled aluminum in streaming media player.
20% post-consumer recycled plastics in the remote.
Device Packaging
97% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
Energy Efficiency
This product was designed for energy efficiency, earning the ENERGY STAR certification.
Low Power Mode
To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it goes to sleep. Learn more here.
Part with Purpose
There may come a time when you want to trade in or recycle your device. Explore options with Amazon Second Chance.
Compare Fire TV streaming devices
|Price
|From: $29.99
|From: $24.99
|From: $31.99
|From: $34.99
|From: $124.99
|Ratings
|(38,593)
|(357,296)
|(225,080)
|(113,336)
|(2,691)
|Best for
|Essential streaming under $30
|HD streaming with convenient TV controls
|Cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision support
|High performance 4K streaming with Wi-Fi 6 support
|Ultimate 4K streaming with hands-free voice control
|Supports 1080p Full HD
|Supports 4K Ultra HD & Dolby Vision (HDR for ultravivid picture quality)
|Live View Picture-in-Picture
|Hands-free with Alexa
|Connect & control your devices (cable box, game console, webcam, etc)
|Wifi support & connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5
|Wi-Fi 5
|Wi-Fi 5
|Wi-Fi 6
|Wi-Fi 6E + Ethernet port
|Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Memory
|1 GB
|1 GB
|1.5 GB
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Audio support
|HDMI passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Processor
|Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
|Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
|Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
|Quad-core CPU 1.8GHz, GPU 750MHz
|Octa-core 4x 2.2GHz 4x 2.0GHz, GPU 800MHz
Technical details
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
|
Size
|
99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (only housing) | 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (including the connector)
|
Weight
|
48.4 g
|
Processor
|
Quad-core 1.8GHz MT8696
|
GPU
|
IMG GE9215, 750MHz
|
Storage
|
8 GB
|
Wifi
|
MT7921LS. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6) networks.
|
Bluetooth
|
Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.
|
Voice support
|
Yes, with the Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS)
|
IR device control with included Alexa Voice Remote
|
The included Alexa Voice Remote can control Fire TV Stick 4K Max and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.
|
Cloud storage
|
Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon
|
Ports
|
HDMI ARC output, micro USB for power only
|
Audio support
|
Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1. Dolby Atmos is available on select Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ titles when connected to compatible equipment.
|
4K Support
|
To watch movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD, you need a compatible Ultra HD TV. All services may not be available in 4K/HDR. Certain services are subject to change at any time, may not be available in all areas, or in 4K/HDR, and may require separate subscriptions. Learn more about services.
|
Content formats supported
|
Video: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9, AV1 Audio: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC), Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP
|
Output resolution supported
|
2160p, 1080p and 720p up to 60 fps
|
System requirements
|
High-definition television with available high-speed HDMI input, high-speed internet connection via Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi 6 router needed for Wi-Fi 6 support. Auto-Low Latency Mode is included in the HDMI 2.1 standard.
|
TV compatibility
|
TV must support minimum HDCP requirements for protected content playback. Compatible with 1) 4K UHD TVs with HDMI capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2 or 2) high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz. Learn more about high-definition.
|
Warranty and service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 2-year and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV is subject to the terms found here.
|
Content availability
|
Certain apps and services are subject to change or withdrawal at any time, may not be available in all areas and languages, and may require separate subscriptions.
|
Accessibility features
|
VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Captions are not available for all content. You can also listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones. Learn more about compatibility.
|
Included in the box
|
Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen), USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender cable for Fire TV Stick 4K Max, 2 AAA batteries, Quick Start Guide
|
Software Security Updates
|
This device receives guaranteed software security updates until at least four years after the device is last available for purchase as a new unit on our websites. Learn more about these software security updates. If you already own a Fire TV, visit Manage Your Content and Devices for information specific to your device.
Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen)
|
Size
|
38 mm x 142 mm x 16 mm
|
Weight
|
43.4 g (without batteries)
|
Batteries
|
2 AAA (included)
|
Technology
|
Bluetooth
|
Compatibility
|
Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max