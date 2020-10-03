Black Friday Deals Week Amazon Devices starting at $9.99.

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release

4.7 out of 5 stars 8,603 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "fire stick lite"
Fire TV Stick Lite
  • Our most affordable Fire TV Stick - Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
  • Press and ask Alexa - Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.
  • Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps - Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.
  • 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - With thousands included in your Prime membership.
  • Live TV - Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.
  • Free TV - Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.
  • Listen to music - Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.
Show more
Fire TV Stick Lite plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen on us. Terms and Conditions apply.

Technical details

Fire TV Stick Lite technical details

Fire TV Stick Lite technical details

Size

3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (86 x 30 x 13 mm)

Weight

1.1 oz (32.0 g)

Processor

Quad-core 1.7 GHz

Storage

8 GB internal

Wi-Fi

Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.

Voice support

Yes, with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (included) or the free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS).

Cloud storage

Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon

Ports

HDMI output, micro-USB for power only

Audio support

HDMI audio passthrough for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos

Video content formats supported

HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, Vp9

Output resolution supported

1080p and 720p up to 60 fps

System requirements

High-definition television with available HDMI input, internet connection via Wi-Fi, a power outlet.

TV compatibility

High-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 60/50 Hz.

Warranty and service

90-day Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV Stick Lite is subject to the terms found here.

Regional support

Note: Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.

Accessibility features

VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Text Banner consolidates onscreen text into a compact, customizable banner that appears on the screen. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Use Audio Description for verbal descriptions of what is happening on the screen, including physical actions, facial expressions and scene changes. Captions and audio descriptions are not available for all content. You can also listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones. Learn more about accessibility for Fire TV.

Included in the box

Fire TV Stick Lite, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender, 2 AAA batteries, Quick Start Guide.

Alexa Voice Remote Lite technical details

Size

38 x 142 x 16 mm

Weight

42.5 g (without batteries)

Batteries

2 AAA (included)

Technology

Bluetooth

Compatibility

Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen)
Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

We’ve made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)

Reducing CO2
Reducing CO2 products reduce their carbon footprint year after year. Certified by the Carbon Trust.

The Reducing CO2 label applies to products certified by the Carbon Trust, that are lowering their carbon emissions year after year for the full lifecycle of the product. The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 and introduced the world’s first carbon label in 2007. It produces its certifications to global leading and independently verified standards. The Carbon Trust has a mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.

Learn more about this certification

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
8,603 global ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Earthling1984
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for the right uses
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
227 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amanda Michelle
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy Momma: Amazon Fire Stick
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
137 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
J Muff
1.0 out of 5 stars Stuck on updates
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
112 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Taylor Allen John Anstrom
4.0 out of 5 stars My fault I didn't read the details
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
95 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
J. Morris
5.0 out of 5 stars Fire Stick - Should have done this years ago...
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
98 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
BostonMAC
4.0 out of 5 stars All good except one thing - no Xfinity app
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
89 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kindle Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Does not work with some Apps
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
80 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
DAF
5.0 out of 5 stars Love the Fire TV Stick
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV Stick LiteVerified Purchase
Read more
79 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

