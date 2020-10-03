Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release
|List Price
|$29.99
|With Deal:
|
$17.99
- Our most affordable Fire TV Stick - Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
- Press and ask Alexa - Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.
- Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps - Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.
- 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - With thousands included in your Prime membership.
- Live TV - Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.
- Free TV - Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.
- Listen to music - Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.
We want you to know
The included Alexa Voice Remote Lite does not have TV controls and will not control power and volume on your TV, soundbar, or receiver. If these features interest you, we recommend Fire TV Stick, which comes with Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls.
If you're interested in 4K streaming, we recommend Fire TV Stick 4K.
Compare Fire TV streaming devices
|Price
|From: $17.99
|From: $27.99
|From: $29.99
|From: $79.99
|Ratings
|(8,603)
|(13,280)
|(392,649)
|(24,133)
|Included remote
|Alexa Voice Remote Lite
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Remote with TV controls (power/volume buttons)
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Supported audio
|HDMI pass-through for Dolby Atmos Audio
|Dolby Atmos Audio
|Dolby Atmos Audio
|Dolby Atmos Audio
|Release year
|2020
|2020
|2018
|2019
|Best for
|Streaming essentials
|Streaming essentials plus TV control
|Vivid 4K Ultra HD streaming
|Hands-free voice control of entertainment
|Hands-free with Alexa
|✔️
|Picture quality
|Up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG
|Up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG
|Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Behind-the-TV design
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Quad-core processor
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Hexa-core
|Optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Full Ethernet support
Technical details
Fire TV Stick Lite technical details
|
Size
|
3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (86 x 30 x 13 mm)
|
Weight
|
1.1 oz (32.0 g)
|
Processor
|
Quad-core 1.7 GHz
|
Storage
|
8 GB internal
|
Wi-Fi
|
Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth
|
Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.
|
Voice support
|
Yes, with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (included) or the free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS).
|
Cloud storage
|
Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon
|
Ports
|
HDMI output, micro-USB for power only
|
Audio support
|
HDMI audio passthrough for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos
|
Video content formats supported
|
HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, Vp9
|
Output resolution supported
|
1080p and 720p up to 60 fps
|
System requirements
|
High-definition television with available HDMI input, internet connection via Wi-Fi, a power outlet.
|
TV compatibility
|
High-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 60/50 Hz.
|
Warranty and service
|
90-day Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV Stick Lite is subject to the terms found here.
|
Regional support
|
Note: Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.
|
Accessibility features
|
VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Text Banner consolidates onscreen text into a compact, customizable banner that appears on the screen. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Use Audio Description for verbal descriptions of what is happening on the screen, including physical actions, facial expressions and scene changes. Captions and audio descriptions are not available for all content. You can also listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones. Learn more about accessibility for Fire TV.
|
Included in the box
|
Fire TV Stick Lite, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender, 2 AAA batteries, Quick Start Guide.
Alexa Voice Remote Lite technical details
|
Size
|
38 x 142 x 16 mm
|
Weight
|
42.5 g (without batteries)
|
Batteries
|
2 AAA (included)
|
Technology
|
Bluetooth
|
Compatibility
|
Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen)
Climate Pledge Friendly
We've made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world.
PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)
The Reducing CO2 label applies to products certified by the Carbon Trust, that are lowering their carbon emissions year after year for the full lifecycle of the product. The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 and introduced the world’s first carbon label in 2007. It produces its certifications to global leading and independently verified standards. The Carbon Trust has a mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.
I bought this new lite version because I have a portable projector that I use with fire sticks. I usually used the old gen 1 fire stick, which again, was slow. This new firestick is super fast (equal to the Firestick 4k) and works great with my projector. While using the projector I have no TV or Volume to control with a remote; so, I didn't need those functions. My projector also only puts out 720. So again, no need for the 4k. If you want a Firestick that will last the longest, and provide the best picture, get the 4k stick. But, for some people, like for my uses, this lite version fits my needs perfectly.
I wasn't sure if I needed it but now I don't know what I would do without it.
It was super easy to connect to my TV and setup.
It plugged right in and then I was ready to watch my shows in under 10 minutes!
Suffice to say this will probably be never fixed as the App developers are either dead or millionaires and couldn't care less, and Sling will not know where the code is anyway. Amazon will deny the problem because no one there can understand what the users are saying
After this review, finally got to someone in support, that told me that despite this being the "2020" edition it is still a 1st Generation Fire Stick, not that he actually said that I had to parse that info from a 20 minute conversation.
To cut a long story short there are Apps this version does not support, good luck finding a list, as the Rep have to call who knows who to find out himself, he said the info in on their site somewhere but despite his protestations I cannot find it anywhere.
The limitations associated with this device should be emblazoned on the product page, as Amazon demands of all those who sell on their site.