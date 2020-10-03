if you use some of the older Apps such as Sling Player this version will not work, spent over an hour with Support they sent replacements. Still do not work, there must have been some change in the "remote control" code which the developers of this version neglected to tell the App guys and never bothered to test completely.

Suffice to say this will probably be never fixed as the App developers are either dead or millionaires and couldn't care less, and Sling will not know where the code is anyway. Amazon will deny the problem because no one there can understand what the users are saying

After this review, finally got to someone in support, that told me that despite this being the "2020" edition it is still a 1st Generation Fire Stick, not that he actually said that I had to parse that info from a 20 minute conversation.

To cut a long story short there are Apps this version does not support, good luck finding a list, as the Rep have to call who knows who to find out himself, he said the info in on their site somewhere but despite his protestations I cannot find it anywhere.

The limitations associated with this device should be emblazoned on the product page, as Amazon demands of all those who sell on their site.