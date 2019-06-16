Your gift recipient will enjoy:
Select membership duration
The best way to get hooked on listening.
Includes 1 monthly credit with member benefits for 3 months
Audible will send your gift recipient an email on the day you choose along with redemption instructions, or allow you to print and give it directly based on the option you select. The gift recipient can start their Audible membership right away. If the recipient is already an Audible member, they will get their credits all at once.
Frequently asked questions | Full Terms and Conditions