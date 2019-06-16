Audible will send your gift recipient an email on the day you choose along with redemption instructions, or allow you to print and give it directly based on the option you select. The gift recipient can start their Audible membership right away. If the recipient is already an Audible member, they will get their credits all at once. Frequently asked questions | Full Terms and Conditions

The best way to get hooked on listening. Includes 1 monthly credit with member benefits for 3 months

What can I purchase as an Audible gift? Audible offers 1, 3, 6, and 12 month gift memberships. Recipients who are new to Audible have access to all member benefits for the duration of their gift and keep all purchased audiobooks permanently.

Can I send credits as a gift? Currently, credits cannot be used to send gift audiobooks.

Can I give a gift membership to someone who is already a member? Yes, however current members who receive a gift membership, will receive the credits of the gift all at once. For example, a 3-month gift membership to an existing member will add 3 credits to their account immediately. Their current membership plan will not be extended and they will still be charged as usual on their next bill date.

Does Audible accept Amazon gift certificates or gift cards? Currently, Audible cannot accept Amazon gift certificates or gift cards for payment.

Do gift membership credits expire? Gift membership credits remain active for a year from the date they are issued.

Do credits from a gift membership affect rollover limits? If gift membership credits are added to an existing Audible member's plan, they will not cause any existing credits to expire. Gift membership credits remain active for a year from the date they are issued.

Is there a limit to the number of gift memberships that can be purchased? No. However, there is a $1000 limit per single transaction. Once you have reached a transaction amount of $1000, you must complete it and begin another if you'd like to purchase more gift memberships.

How can I resend a gift email? If your recipient did not receive their gift email, first ask them to check their email spam folders. If they are still unable to locate the email, the purchaser will need to contact Audible Customer Service