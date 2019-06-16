Your gift recipient will enjoy:

  • An unmatched selection of audiobooks performed by world-class talent.
  • 3 titles for each month of their gift membership: 1 audiobook + 2 Audible Originals.
  • 30% off any additional audiobooks.
  • Anywhere, anytime listening with the free Audible app.
  • Free and easy audiobook exchanges.
  • An Audible book library they'll own forever.


Learn more about Audible

Select membership duration

The best way to get hooked on listening.
Includes 1 monthly credit with member benefits for 3 months

Audible will send your gift recipient an email on the day you choose along with redemption instructions, or allow you to print and give it directly based on the option you select. The gift recipient can start their Audible membership right away. If the recipient is already an Audible member, they will get their credits all at once.
Frequently asked questions | Full Terms and Conditions

What can I purchase as an Audible gift?
Can I send credits as a gift?
Can I give a gift membership to someone who is already a member?
Does Audible accept Amazon gift certificates or gift cards?
Do gift membership credits expire?
Do credits from a gift membership affect rollover limits?
Is there a limit to the number of gift memberships that can be purchased?
How can I resend a gift email?
How can I reprint a gift membership card?

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.