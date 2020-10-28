Skip to main content
.us
All
Select the department you want to search in
All Departments
Audible Books & Originals
Alexa Skills
Amazon Devices
Amazon Warehouse
Appliances
Apps & Games
Arts, Crafts & Sewing
Automotive Parts & Accessories
Baby
Beauty & Personal Care
Books
CDs & Vinyl
Cell Phones & Accessories
Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Women
Men
Girls
Boys
Baby
Under $10
Amazon Explore
Amazon Pantry
Collectibles & Fine Art
Computers
Courses
Credit and Payment Cards
Digital Educational Resources
Digital Music
Electronics
Garden & Outdoor
Gift Cards
Grocery & Gourmet Food
Handmade
Health, Household & Baby Care
Home & Business Services
Home & Kitchen
Industrial & Scientific
Just for Prime
Kindle Store
Luggage & Travel Gear
Magazine Subscriptions
Movies & TV
Musical Instruments
Office Products
Pet Supplies
Premium Beauty
Prime Video
Smart Home
Software
Sports & Outdoors
Subscription Boxes
Tools & Home Improvement
Toys & Games
Vehicles
Video Games
Hello, Sign in
Account & Lists
Account
Returns
& Orders
Try Prime
Cart
Hello
Select your address
Holiday Deals
Gift Cards
Best Sellers
Customer Service
New Releases
AmazonBasics
Whole Foods
Free Shipping
Registry
Sell
Coupons
#FoundItOnAmazon
Shopper Toolkit
Find a Gift
Disability Customer Support
Shop tech gifts
Your Lists
Gift Finder
Baby Registry
Wedding Registry
Amazon Gift Cards
Your Lists
Your Idea Lists
Your Friends
List help
Autoblog
Remember
Amazon has encountered an error. Please try again shortly.
Roadside Emergency Kits
Air Compressors
Bike Racks
Car Chargers
Car Vacuums
Car Wash Soaps
Dash Cams
Garage Organizers
GPS Devices
Phone Mounts
Radar Detectors
Road Trippin Essentials
Tools
Top 5 Best Selling Automotive Products - October 28
Winter Driving Accessories
There was a problem
Something went wrong and you cannot be removed from this list now. Please try again later.
There was a problem
Something went wrong and this person cannot be removed from this list now. Please try again later.
There was a problem
An error occurred, please try again in a moment
More
Print List
Top 5 Best Selling Automotive Products - October 28
Invite someone to
Link copied
VIEW ONLY
Anyone with a link can view your list without making edits
Hello, Your session has expired , Please
sign in
.
Amazon has encountered an error. Please try again shortly.
Copy link
Invite by email
Filters:
Unpurchased
Sorts:
Default
Priority (high to low)
Price (low to high)
Price (high to low)
Filter & Sort
Sort by
Default
Priority (high to low)
Sort by
Show
Unpurchased
Show
Go
There was a problem
An error occurred, please try again in a moment
Best Seller
in Automotive
An error occurred, please try again in a moment
Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blade, 18" - 2 Pack
4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5 stars
26,036
$31.99
$
31
.
99
Size : 18 inches
Style : 2-pack
7 Used & New
from
$29.43
Priority:
medium
0
Needs
1
has
0
Item added October 28, 2020
Add to Cart
Buying this gift elsewhere?
Buying this gift elsewhere?
Best Seller
in Back Cushions & Seat Cushions
An error occurred, please try again in a moment
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - Non-Slip Orthopedic Gel & Memory Foam Coccyx Cushion for Tailbone Pain - Office Chair Car Seat Cushion - Sciatica & Back Pain Relief
4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5 stars
25,542
$22.65
$
22
.
65
9 Used & New
from
$20.84
Priority:
medium
0
Needs
1
has
0
Item added October 28, 2020
Add to Cart
Buying this gift elsewhere?
Buying this gift elsewhere?
Best Seller
in Vacuums
An error occurred, please try again in a moment
Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner: High Power Corded Handheld Vacuum w/ 16 foot cable - 12V - Best Car & Auto Accessories Kit for Detailing and Cleaning Car Interior
4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5 stars
34,878
$34.99
$
34
.
99
Color : Black
2 Used & New
from
$34.99
Priority:
medium
0
Needs
1
has
0
Item added October 28, 2020
Add to Cart
Buying this gift elsewhere?
Buying this gift elsewhere?
Best Seller
in Snow Plow Attachments & Accessories
An error occurred, please try again in a moment
Hopkins 532 Mallory 26" Snow Brush with Foam Grip (Colors may vary)
4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5 stars
6,839
$8.28
$
8
.
28
Style : Snow Brush
16 Used & New
from
$4.90
Priority:
medium
0
Needs
1
has
0
Item added October 28, 2020
Add to Cart
Buying this gift elsewhere?
Buying this gift elsewhere?
End of list
To mark item as purchased enter your information below. The owner of this list won't know that the item was bought unless they try to buy it themselves.
Quantity to reserve
(
desired)
Please enter a valid quantity.
Reserved quantity cannot exceed desired quantity.
Cancel
Mark item as purchased
You've already saved "Top 5 Best Selling Automotive Products - October 28" to your Wish Lists.
Make a new copy
View this list
The owner of this list has added an item from another website. If you continue, you will be leaving Amazon.
Cancel
Continue
Month
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Day
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Year
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
Select "This is a gift" to:
Include a packing slip so the recipient knows who it's from.
Hide prices on the packing slip.
Add optional gift wrap.
Include a personalized gift message.
Keep the gift a surprise by concealing items that ship in only the manufacturer's original box.
There's a problem loading this menu right now.
Learn more about Amazon Prime.
Get free delivery with Amazon Prime
Prime members enjoy FREE Delivery and exclusive access to music, movies, TV shows, original audio series, and Kindle books.
>
Get started