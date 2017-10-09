Facebook Twitter Pinterest
[PD 30W Quick Charger] iClever 800A Peak 20000mAh Car Jump Starter, Power Delivery 30W USB Type-C Power Bank with Dual USB 3.0 Quick Charging for Nintendo Switch, MacBook 2015/ 2016, USB Type C Laptop

5.0 out of 5 stars 5 customer reviews
Price: $199.99
Sale: $99.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $100.00 (50%)
Buy 1, get a discount on selected products 3 Applicable Promotion(s)
In Stock.
In Stock.
Sold by Thousandshores Inc and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Yellow
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • [Powerful & Life Saver]: As one of the most powerful jump starters on the market, this portable 20000mAh car jump starter starts your vehicle 12V (up to 8L gas or 6.5L diesel engine) up to 40 times with 800A current heavy duty metal clamps and cables
  • [Power Delivery 30W Type C Input and Output]: The Type-C output reaches up to 30W that matches the original AC MacBook charger, so you can charge almost all devices including MacBook, Nintendo Switch and more
  • [Dual Quick Charging USB Ports]: Combining both Qualcomm’s quick charge 3.0 and iClever’s signature SmartID technology, the jump starter doubles up as a portable battery charger that recognizes your device’s charging capabilities, and charges at maximum efficiency
  • [Advanced Safety Technology]: The intelligent jumper clamp with 3 PIN detector needles can ensure maximum safety like polarity protection, over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, making it totally safe for anyone to use.
  • [Lifetime Support Guarantee]: Our friendly and reliable customer service will respond to you within 24 hours! You can purchase with confidence, with our 18 month replacement warranty, or 30 days money back guarantee and of course our lifetime support guarantee
See more product details
2 new from $99.99
$99.99 & FREE Shipping. In Stock. Sold by Thousandshores Inc and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Product Description

A must have for your glovebox
Life is about the journey, but that doesn't mean you want to be stuck in roadside shutdown when your car battery runs flat.
Equipped with 20000mAh capacity and peak current 800A(>0.5s)/600A (>1s)/400A (>3s),  this Car Jumper has a ablity to emergency restart all vehicles with 12V engines (up to 8.0L(T) petrol or 6.5L(T) diesel engine or 12V 10A lawnmower) for more than 40 times. Especially for adventure, outdoor, camping, travel.

 

PD 30W Type C Input and Output
Built in the newest USB-C Power Delivery technology that can charge all USB Type C device compatible with Nintendo Switch, iPhone 8/ 8 plus/ X (Original type C to lightning cable must be needed ), smart phones, tablets, laptops and more.
Recharge the 20000mAh power bank through the type c port just need 4-6 hours (compared with the standard 14 hours).

Dual USB Ports with Quick Charge & SmartID
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology: Ensures the fastest charging efficiency, 4x faster than conventional charger. Backward compatible with QC 1.0 and 2.0
SmartID Technology: Recognizes the electronic device and maximizes charging efficiency. Charging faster and save time .

 

Safety Intelligent Clamps
It features a 3-PIN detector needle on the jump starter jack that detects car battery voltage for maximum safety when starting your vehicle. 
For safe starting, the clamps are also engineered with high quality materials and have built in safeguards against short circuit, reverse connection, high temperature, surge voltage, overcharge and over discharge. 
Note: Normal clamps with EC5 connector can also work for this jump starter.

Specifications
- Battery Capacity: 20000mAh / 74Wh
- Start Current: 400A (over 3s)
- Peak Current: 800A (over 0.5s)
- Input: USB-C, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.5A, 15V/2A, 20V/2.25A
- (QC3.0 & SmartID) USB *2: 3.6-6.5V/3A, 6.5-9V/2A, 9-12V/1.5A
- PD 30W USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.5A, 15V/2A, 20V/2.25A
- DC 5.5*2.0 port, 12V/10A
- LED Flashlight: 1W, constant on/SOS/strobe
- Working Temperature: -20℃~60℃/-4℉~140℉
Note:
- When used consecutively for 4 times, allow the jump starter's system to cool down for 1-2 minutes before using it again.
Package Contents
1 x IC-JD31 Jump Starter
1 x Smart Clamps
1 x Cigarette Lighter Adapter
1 x USB Charging Cable
1 x AC Power Adapter
1 x User Manual

 

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 stars
5
5.0 out of 5 stars
Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsGreat to have for emergencys fantastic device
ByCedricon October 9, 2017
Color: Purple|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
5.0 out of 5 starsGood emergency tool, So glad I bought one.
ByChrissonon October 10, 2017
Color: Yellow|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
5.0 out of 5 starsGood enough to start my car
ByRinarisa DeFronzeon October 11, 2017
Color: Yellow|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
5.0 out of 5 starsI was very sceptical but this thing is very useful
ByAlanion October 11, 2017
Color: Yellow|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
5.0 out of 5 starsWow Amazed
ByWendellon October 10, 2017
Color: Yellow|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?

