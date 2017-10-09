Emergency portable car jump starter battery is just a life saver. I always prefer to have this type of jump starter in my car. Once I finished night shift and my car did not start, then I realized the importance of this type of portable jump starter which instantly charge the car battery without any problem.

It came in the hard board packaging which is very secure. This product is very appealing and smart, I would say design wise it is well made. It is very compact and small in size, you can carry it anywhere without any issue.

Features wise, this is best portable jump starter I have seen so far. It has remarkable features. It has nice compass in the corner which can be very handy in emergencies. It comes with very bright LED flash light which has SOS and emergency light flashing features which can be life savers in case of emergencies.

It has standard two jumper cables’ connectors and can be attached without any hassle. It has simple ON/OFF switch and the the feature I love the most is that you can charge your mobile, tablet via USB output. I tested it by charging my mobile phone with it and I was little amazed because normally in the car it takes ages to charge but in 15 minutes it charged my phone more than 10% and it consumed only 3% battery which is very good and reasonable.

Overall this product is really good and I would not hesitate in recommending this item to anyone.