iClimb Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair with Handle and Shoulder Strap (Beige)
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Beige
|Brand
|IClimb
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|21.65 x 20.8 x 24 inches
|Frame Material
|Aluminum
|Item Weight
|4.4 Pounds
- Unlike other similar chairs, this beach chair has extended back and seat fabric that prevent your skin from directly touching the cold frame, enjoy your leisure time without annoyance. Small improvement, big difference.
- Unlike other heavy chairs, this folding chair is ultralight only 4.4 lbs, won’t get tired while walking to the beach; Heavy duty, supports up to 264 lbs, Stable triangle frame; U-shape legs, do not sink in soft soil; Open and close in seconds; Low profile, seat height 10.2”, width 20.8”
- Compact and space saving, packed like one suitcase; only 20.8 × 21.65 × 3.15 inches when packed; Swivel back & leg support arc poles, comfortable and can be used as carry handle, easy to carry everywhere; Long adjustable shoulder strap, free your hands for other stuff
- Anti-rust, corrosion resistant aluminum alloy frame; Attractive 600D oxford fabric, tear resistant; Wood armrest to add more comfort, easy to get in and out of
- Lifetime warranty: We stand behind our products and offer a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.
Product Description
About iClimb
Founded by a bunch of young outdoor enthusiasts, iClimb aims to provide high quality, creative and affordable outdoor gear for worldwide users.
BREATHE OUTSIDE!
Perfect for beach, concert, picnic, RV travelling, tailgating, sports, camping and holiday car trips
- Extended back and seat fabric that prevent your skin from directly touching the cold frame
- Ultralight but heavy duty, only 4.4 lbs, supports up to 264 lbs
- Low profile, seat height 10.2”
- Compact, packed like one suitcase
- Carry handle, easy to carry everywhere
- Long adjustable shoulder strap, free your hands for other stuff
- Open and close in seconds
- Anti-rust, corrosion resistant aluminum alloy frame, rip-stop 600D oxford fabric
- Wood armrest to add more comfort
- U-shape legs, do not sink in soft soil
|
|
|
|
Wood armrest to add more comfort
|
Anti-rust, corrosion resistant aluminum alloy frame; U-shape legs, do not sink in soft soil
|
Rip-stop 600D oxford fabric
|iClimb Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair with Handle
|iClimb Heavy Duty Compact Camping Folding Mesh Chair with Side Table and Handle
|iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Folding Beach Chair with Large Feet, Black
|iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Folding Chair with Large Feet, Woodland Camo
|iClimb High Back Alu. Joints & Frame Chair Ultralight Compact with Large Feet
|Color
|Beige
|Navy
|Navy
|Black
|Woodland Camouflage
|Grey
|Seat Height
|10.2”
|10.2”
|17.3”
|13.8"
|13.8"
|15.7"
|Seat Width
|20.8”
|20.8”
|21”
|20.9"
|20.9"
|21.2"
|Weight
|4.4 lbs
|4.4 lbs
|11. 9 lbs
|2.1 lbs
|2.2 lbs
|3.2 lbs
|Weight Capacity
|264 lbs
|264 lbs
|264 lbs
|264 lbs
|264 lbs
|264 lbs
|Packed Size
|20.8" × 21.65" × 3.15"
|20.8" × 21.65" × 3.15"
|20.5" × 18.5" × 5. 9"
|14.56" × 5.1" × 5.1"
|14.56" × 5.1" × 5.1"
|18.1" × 5.1" × 3.9"
|Cup Holder
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Side Pocket
|✓
|✓
|Carry Bag
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bonus
|Carry Handle & Shoulder Strap
|Carry Handle & Shoulder Strap
|Carry Handle & Side Table
|Large Detachable Feet
|Large Detachable Feet
|Alu. Joints and Frame & Large Feet & Headrest
|iClimb Mini Solo Folding Table Ultralight Compact for Backpacking Camping
|iClimb Ultralight Compact Mini Beach Picnic Folding Table with Carry Bag
|iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Folding Table with Carry Bag, Black S
|iClimb Extendable Folding Table Large Tabletop Area Ultralight Compact, S
|iClimb Extendable Folding Table Large Tabletop Area Ultralight Compact, XL
|iClimb 4 People Lightweight Stable Aluminum Folding Square Table with Carry Bag
|Color
|Silver
|Wood Grain
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Silver
|Tabletop Area
|14.17" × 9.8"
|16.14" × 11.2"
|16.14" × 13.78"
|16.54" × 16.54"
|24.4" × 16.54"
|27.6” × 27.6”
|Height
|3.9"
|4.9"
|11.42"
|15"
|15"
|26.8”
|Packed Size
|15.7" × 5.5" × 1.38"
|16.14" × 3.15" × 2.76"
|15.75" × 5.9" × 2.76"
|17" × 4.33" × 4.33"
|17" × 4.33" × 4.33"
|30.5” × 8.7” × 4.3”
|Weight
|1 lbs
|1.5 lbs
|2.2 lbs
|3.09 lbs
|3.9 lbs
|7.5 lbs
|Weight Capacity
|33 lbs
|66 lbs
|66 lbs
|66 lbs
|66 lbs
|176 lbs
|Carry Bag
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bonus
|Hollow out tabletop & Polished upward desktop edge
|Unique hinged connection tabletop
|Unique hinged connection tabletop
|Mesh Net & Unique connecting design & Hollow out tabletop
|Mesh Net & Unique connecting design & Hollow out tabletop
|Mesh Net
4.5 out of 5
98 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
A very well made beach chair. Easy to fold/unfold. Packs small. Really light weight and the included strap makes it easy to carry. We bought two and just used ours on the beach for the last week. I'm 6’3” and 200 lbs and fit perfectly! My only negative comment is the sitting position is a bit too upright for me. This was easy to resolve by simply pushing the back rail a bit deeper into the sand. Worked a charm! This latter point is very subjective and will be different for different people, but wanted to make a note of it.
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
I did some research for a lightweight chairs - found these to be the lightest. They are sturdy and well constructed . I find the colors are very neutral which is nice for carrying around (not like those bright color beach chairs)
Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2021
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
I researched a lot before choosing this chair.
I needed a very lightweight, sturdy but not stiff chair due to my having a fused back. This has support to the lower back and the seat doesn’t sag. It’s very comfortable and perfect for so many different outdoor activities. So glad I chose this one !!
I needed a very lightweight, sturdy but not stiff chair due to my having a fused back. This has support to the lower back and the seat doesn’t sag. It’s very comfortable and perfect for so many different outdoor activities. So glad I chose this one !!
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
I bought them for my vacation rental because some big person keeps breaking them. These are new but, for the price, they appear very sturdy, stable and as comfortable as you can be close to the ground.
Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2020
Color: Beige - 2pcVerified Purchase
Light and sturdy, and they have an old school look which I like...
Reviewed in the United States on March 6, 2021
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Folds well and extremely light. Comfortable to sit in and get in and out of.
However the chair is narrow, so may how work for larger individuals.
However the chair is narrow, so may how work for larger individuals.
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
I like this chair. It’s light but sturdy. The carrying strap is perfect. I like a low-to-the-ground chair so I can stretch out my legs. I have sat in it for several hours at a time comfortably.
Reviewed in the United States on February 22, 2021
Color: Beige - 2pcVerified Purchase
These are super lightweight and very comfortable. They work great in the sand or on the grass. They don't recline, but that's not what I bought them for. We trek to some difficult to reach beach spots (for privacy) in central coast California and lugging a heavier, adjustable chair is just not feasible. These are perfect.
