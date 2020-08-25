A very well made beach chair. Easy to fold/unfold. Packs small. Really light weight and the included strap makes it easy to carry. We bought two and just used ours on the beach for the last week. I'm 6’3” and 200 lbs and fit perfectly! My only negative comment is the sitting position is a bit too upright for me. This was easy to resolve by simply pushing the back rail a bit deeper into the sand. Worked a charm! This latter point is very subjective and will be different for different people, but wanted to make a note of it.