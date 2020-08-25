$59.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Wednesday, June 9 Details
In Stock.
$$59.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$59.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by iClimb Outdoors
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
iClimb Outdoors
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
iClimb Ultralight Low Bea... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Sporting Goods Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2767)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

iClimb Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair with Handle and Shoulder Strap (Beige)

4.5 out of 5 stars 98 ratings
Price: $59.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Coupon
Save an extra 10% when you apply this coupon.
Details
10% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
Beige

Enhance your purchase

Color Beige
Brand IClimb
Item Dimensions LxWxH 21.65 x 20.8 x 24 inches
Frame Material Aluminum
Item Weight 4.4 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Unlike other similar chairs, this beach chair has extended back and seat fabric that prevent your skin from directly touching the cold frame, enjoy your leisure time without annoyance. Small improvement, big difference.
  • Unlike other heavy chairs, this folding chair is ultralight only 4.4 lbs, won’t get tired while walking to the beach; Heavy duty, supports up to 264 lbs, Stable triangle frame; U-shape legs, do not sink in soft soil; Open and close in seconds; Low profile, seat height 10.2”, width 20.8”
  • Compact and space saving, packed like one suitcase; only 20.8 × 21.65 × 3.15 inches when packed; Swivel back & leg support arc poles, comfortable and can be used as carry handle, easy to carry everywhere; Long adjustable shoulder strap, free your hands for other stuff
  • Anti-rust, corrosion resistant aluminum alloy frame; Attractive 600D oxford fabric, tear resistant; Wood armrest to add more comfort, easy to get in and out of
  • Lifetime warranty: We stand behind our products and offer a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.

Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly

Amazon's Choice
$50.78
(2785)
Camping and Outdoor Subscription Boxes Camping and Outdoor Subscription Boxes

Make it a bundle
We found 9 bundles with this item:
iClimb Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair with Handle and Shoulder Strap (Beige)

Frequently bought together

  • iClimb Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair with Handle and Shoulder Strap (Beige)
  • +
  • iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Folding Table with Carry Bag, Two Size (Wood Grain - S)
Total price: $81.48
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  •   You have clipped this coupon.  
  • 5% OFF when you buy 2 items from iClimb store, 7% OFF for 4 items, 10% OFF for 6 items. Enjoy the best deal from iClimb! Enter code MKJQOZLP at checkout. Offered by iClimb Outdoors. See more products in this promotion
  • Save 10% on iClimb Light Compact Connecting Folding Table with Carry Bag, Hollow Out S when you purchase 1 or more Chair offered by iClimb Outdoors. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code LAJXNLAD. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on iClimb Ultralight Compact Folding Table Wood Grain Color when you purchase 1 or more Chair offered by iClimb Outdoors. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code MPDP6YKI. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Cot offered by iClimb Outdoors. Enter code 23VAV9IH at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on iClimb Backpacking Super Easy to Assemble Ultralight Compact Folding Cot when you purchase 1 or more Chair offered by iClimb Outdoors. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code 55VSHL4I. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on iClimb 3M Thinsulate Insulation Mummy Sleeping Bag with Compression Sack when you purchase 1 or more Camping Furniture offered by iClimb Outdoors. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code O5ZKZMGW. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on iClimb Oversize Heavy Duty Camping Folding Cot with Carry Bag and Side Pocket when you purchase 1 or more Chair offered by iClimb Outdoors. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code BI7CPOVX. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Table offered by iClimb Outdoors. Enter code GWE83DXB at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

beach chair
Read more
Read more
beach table
beach chair beach chair camping chair compact chair camping chair light chair
iClimb Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair with Handle iClimb Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair with Handle iClimb Heavy Duty Compact Camping Folding Mesh Chair with Side Table and Handle iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Folding Beach Chair with Large Feet, Black iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Folding Chair with Large Feet, Woodland Camo iClimb High Back Alu. Joints & Frame Chair Ultralight Compact with Large Feet
Color Beige Navy Navy Black Woodland Camouflage Grey
Seat Height 10.2” 10.2” 17.3” 13.8" 13.8" 15.7"
Seat Width 20.8” 20.8” 21” 20.9" 20.9" 21.2"
Weight 4.4 lbs 4.4 lbs 11. 9 lbs 2.1 lbs 2.2 lbs 3.2 lbs
Weight Capacity 264 lbs 264 lbs 264 lbs 264 lbs 264 lbs 264 lbs
Packed Size 20.8" × 21.65" × 3.15" 20.8" × 21.65" × 3.15" 20.5" × 18.5" × 5. 9" 14.56" × 5.1" × 5.1" 14.56" × 5.1" × 5.1" 18.1" × 5.1" × 3.9"
Cup Holder
Side Pocket
Carry Bag
Bonus Carry Handle & Shoulder Strap Carry Handle & Shoulder Strap Carry Handle & Side Table Large Detachable Feet Large Detachable Feet Alu. Joints and Frame & Large Feet & Headrest
Mini Solo table backpacking table backpacking table light table light table large camping table
iClimb Mini Solo Folding Table Ultralight Compact for Backpacking Camping iClimb Ultralight Compact Mini Beach Picnic Folding Table with Carry Bag iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Folding Table with Carry Bag, Black S iClimb Extendable Folding Table Large Tabletop Area Ultralight Compact, S iClimb Extendable Folding Table Large Tabletop Area Ultralight Compact, XL iClimb 4 People Lightweight Stable Aluminum Folding Square Table with Carry Bag
Color Silver Wood Grain Black Black Black Silver
Tabletop Area 14.17" × 9.8" 16.14" × 11.2" 16.14" × 13.78" 16.54" × 16.54" 24.4" × 16.54" 27.6” × 27.6”
Height 3.9" 4.9" 11.42" 15" 15" 26.8”
Packed Size 15.7" × 5.5" × 1.38" 16.14" × 3.15" × 2.76" 15.75" × 5.9" × 2.76" 17" × 4.33" × 4.33" 17" × 4.33" × 4.33" 30.5” × 8.7” × 4.3”
Weight 1 lbs 1.5 lbs 2.2 lbs 3.09 lbs 3.9 lbs 7.5 lbs
Weight Capacity 33 lbs 66 lbs 66 lbs 66 lbs 66 lbs 176 lbs
Carry Bag
Bonus Hollow out tabletop & Polished upward desktop edge Unique hinged connection tabletop Unique hinged connection tabletop Mesh Net & Unique connecting design & Hollow out tabletop Mesh Net & Unique connecting design & Hollow out tabletop Mesh Net
light compact cot camping cot sleeping mat sleeping bag sleeping bag blanket
iClimb Backpacking Super Easy to Assemble Ultralight Compact Folding Cot iClimb Easy Setup Oversize Heavy Duty Camping Folding Cot with Carry Bag iClimb Ultralight Compact Insulated Pro Air Sleeping Pad, Large Size iClimb 3M Thinsulate Insulation Wearable Mummy Sleeping Bag Ultralight Compact iClimb 3M Thinsulate Insulation Two Layer Mummy Sleeping Bag Ultralight Compact iClimb 3M Thinsulate Insulation Warm Camping Blanket Ultralight Compact

Product information

Color:Beige

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
98 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
19%
3 star
5%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Jim S.
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent, well made beach chair.
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
queenieqin
5.0 out of 5 stars Super lightweight and nicely constructed
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Super lightweight and nicely constructed
By queenieqin on July 20, 2020
I did some research for a lightweight chairs - found these to be the lightest. They are sturdy and well constructed . I find the colors are very neutral which is nice for carrying around (not like those bright color beach chairs)
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
msdee
5.0 out of 5 stars Good support and easy to carry
Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2021
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dan Eskridge
5.0 out of 5 stars Sturdy for big butts
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
James
5.0 out of 5 stars nice chairs
Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2020
Color: Beige - 2pcVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Maui Girl
5.0 out of 5 stars Light, Easy, and Narrow
Reviewed in the United States on March 6, 2021
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Candice
5.0 out of 5 stars A good deal!
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2020
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Frank Nunez
5.0 out of 5 stars A great chair!
Reviewed in the United States on February 22, 2021
Color: Beige - 2pcVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Highly rated by customers

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page