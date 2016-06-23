- Save 20% on a Pocket Sized Collapsible Phone Stand when you purchase 1 or more iPhone X, 8, or 8 Plus Screen Protectors offered by TechMatte. Here's how (restrictions apply)
iPhone 8, 7, 6S, 6 Screen Protector Glass, amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 8, 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 [4.7"inch] 2017 2016, 2015 (2-Pack)
- Specifically designed for iPhone 8, 7, 6S, 6
- Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience
- Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity
- Highly durable, and scratch resistant - surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.
- Includes: 2x GLASS Screen Protector, Wet/Dry Wipes, Squeeze Card, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers
Product description
Introducing amFilm Tempered GLASS Screen Protectors for your iPhone 7 6 and 6S.
amFilm Premium GLASS Protectors are the latest in state-of-the-art screen protection technology. Highly durable and scratch resistant/chip resistant, this strong 9H (hardness level) protector will guarantee your cell phone the best protection against drops, bumps, scratches and normal wear and tear. Get all the protection without any bulk - amFilm Glass protectors are a mere .33mm thin making them ultra-light weight to allow for a 'delicate touch' style screen protector that promises not to interfere with the sensitivity of your touchscreen. To top it all off the amFilm GLASS protectors are designed to be 99.99% transparent to promote an optimal, natural, crystal clear viewing experience. Backed by our Easy To Install Guarantee - simply align the protector with your device and a simple swipe of your finger adheres the protector to your screen.
Please Note: Due to the curved-edge design of the iPhone 7, 6 and 6S, our screen protector is made to be a little smaller than the actual screen of your device. This is to prevent the protector from overlaying these curved edges which can lead to unwanted bubbling and peeling up around the edges.
Works with:
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S
NOT for iPhone 6 Plus or iPhone 6S Plus
Kit Contains:
2x GLASS Screen Protector, Wet/Dry Wipes, Squeeze Card, Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers
The product is one pack with two screen protectors enclosed
Color:
GLASS (Ultra-Clear)
Warranty:
30-Day Money Back Guarantee
Lifetime Warranty
Warranty applies to the purchased product. Restrictions may apply.
Of the two screen protectors, one came from a crack (probably occurred during packaging or shipping).
Comes with cleaning kits, "squeeze card", dust stickers.
I was going to return the product after I saw one of the protectors had a crack in it, but decided out of necessity to use the other screen protector for my phone.
From the looks of it, the protector is like a firm plexiglass; I applied some pressure (after seeing the crack) to see how it would bend, since I've seen other reviews of other screen protectors being entirely flexible. (See photos)
Packaging sucks, and for that reason this product gets 4 stars. The sleeves that the product comes in are thin and sheer. The protective box seems sturdy by itself, but to protect glass during shipping, not reliable. (See photo, I applied pressure to it and it twisted) Either this box needs to be upgraded, or the shipping and handling needs some work. My product came in a bubble envelope with a hole, so maybe the reason why the protector came cracked was because of that, who knows? The "squeeze card" was also bent and no, I had not used the product prior to the picture.
The phone is responsive to the touch, and works fine with the screen protector.
Until further notice, this protector seems to be decent for the price it is. Will report back if anything occurs, see photos and make your own judgment.
***EDIT: 7/5/2016
I DROPPED MY PHONE! I was in line at a burger joint, about to pay. I was holding my wallet and my phone in one hand, while trying to open my wallet with the other hand, and my phone dropped face down onto the floor. I'm 5'1, but I dropped it at about chest level. I was so scared to flip it over and see that my screen was cracked, BUT IT WASN'T! Only the glass screen protector cracked a bit in the corner (WILL INSERT PHOTOS WHEN I GET TO BF'S HOUSE), but other than that, my screen is completely fine. THANK GOD! I highly recommend this screen protector! It really does work, and I am ordering my boyfriend a pair, since he has an iPhone 6+.
On a side note, the company contacted me twice to ensure that I was satisfied with their product, at which point I told them my other screen came cracked. They apologized and sent me a replacement PAIR for free, and this was aside from my warranty. I originally wasn't going to say anything because it could've been the shipping company's fault, so I didn't want to make it an issue for the TechMatte company, but they were so caring and generous to send me another pair for free.
Moral of this review:
1) Don't take the chance of not having a screen protector!
2) This company has really good customer service and their product is amazing.
3) They have a very good warranty!
5/5 for good product, good customer service, and good warranty! Cheers!
This product promised premium quality be promising to not have bubbles or scratches, but when the screen protector came it had a huge scratch down the middle of one of the screen protectors. I figured that this would be ok since there are two of this product in the package, but when I put the non defected one on EXACTLY how the instructions say to, there were about 15 bubbles on the screen. I was able to get about 3 of them out using their card thing that is provided, but even after that my whole screen was filled with bubbles. I tried putting the scratched screen on just to see if I had made a mistake the first time or something, but the exact same thing happened to me again. I went over the instructions again to my self about 1,000 times, and I defiantly followed the instructions exactly. There are so many other good brands of screen protectors out there that are a lot cheaper and yet still have WAY better quality like the Mr. Shield 3-pack of screen protectors for $5.95. I am overall EXTREMELY disappointed in Amazon and will definitely not be ordering from them as often.
Mr. Shield Link:[3-PACK]-Mr Shield For iPhone 6 / iPhone 6S [Tempered Glass] Screen Protector with Lifetime Replacement Warranty
I will write more after a month or so. I go through screen protectors about once a year. That sounds odd but it’s true. I tend to carry phone in my teeth when carrying in groceries so corner usually gets cracked by my teeth or with my clumsiness it gets cracked with number of times I just drop the phone. This is first time trying this brand so curious to see how long it will last.