*I paid for this item in full, at my expense. I didn't receive this for free or at a discounted price.

Of the two screen protectors, one came from a crack (probably occurred during packaging or shipping).

Comes with cleaning kits, "squeeze card", dust stickers.

I was going to return the product after I saw one of the protectors had a crack in it, but decided out of necessity to use the other screen protector for my phone.

From the looks of it, the protector is like a firm plexiglass; I applied some pressure (after seeing the crack) to see how it would bend, since I've seen other reviews of other screen protectors being entirely flexible. (See photos)

Packaging sucks, and for that reason this product gets 4 stars. The sleeves that the product comes in are thin and sheer. The protective box seems sturdy by itself, but to protect glass during shipping, not reliable. (See photo, I applied pressure to it and it twisted) Either this box needs to be upgraded, or the shipping and handling needs some work. My product came in a bubble envelope with a hole, so maybe the reason why the protector came cracked was because of that, who knows? The "squeeze card" was also bent and no, I had not used the product prior to the picture.

The phone is responsive to the touch, and works fine with the screen protector.

Until further notice, this protector seems to be decent for the price it is. Will report back if anything occurs, see photos and make your own judgment.



***EDIT: 7/5/2016

I DROPPED MY PHONE! I was in line at a burger joint, about to pay. I was holding my wallet and my phone in one hand, while trying to open my wallet with the other hand, and my phone dropped face down onto the floor. I'm 5'1, but I dropped it at about chest level. I was so scared to flip it over and see that my screen was cracked, BUT IT WASN'T! Only the glass screen protector cracked a bit in the corner (WILL INSERT PHOTOS WHEN I GET TO BF'S HOUSE), but other than that, my screen is completely fine. THANK GOD! I highly recommend this screen protector! It really does work, and I am ordering my boyfriend a pair, since he has an iPhone 6+.

On a side note, the company contacted me twice to ensure that I was satisfied with their product, at which point I told them my other screen came cracked. They apologized and sent me a replacement PAIR for free, and this was aside from my warranty. I originally wasn't going to say anything because it could've been the shipping company's fault, so I didn't want to make it an issue for the TechMatte company, but they were so caring and generous to send me another pair for free.

Moral of this review:

1) Don't take the chance of not having a screen protector!

2) This company has really good customer service and their product is amazing.

3) They have a very good warranty!

5/5 for good product, good customer service, and good warranty! Cheers!