iPhone 8, 7, 6S, 6 Screen Protector Glass, amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 8, 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 [4.7"inch] 2017 2016, 2015 (2-Pack)

4.2 out of 5 stars 28,891 customer reviews
Sold by TechMatte and Fulfilled by Amazon.

  • Specifically designed for iPhone 8, 7, 6S, 6
  • Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience
  • Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity
  • Highly durable, and scratch resistant - surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.
  • Includes: 2x GLASS Screen Protector, Wet/Dry Wipes, Squeeze Card, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers
In Stock. Sold by TechMatte and Fulfilled by Amazon.

iPhone 8, 7, 6S, 6 Screen Protector Glass, amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 8, 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 [4.7"inch] 2017 2016, 2015 (2-Pack)
iPhone 8 Plus, 7 Plus, 6S Plus, 6 Plus Screen Protector, amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, 6 Plus [5.5"inch] 2017, 2016, 2015 (2-Pack)
JETech 2-Pack iPhone 8 7 6s 6 Screen Protector Tempered Glass Film for Apple 4.7-Inch iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6
OMOTON 9H Hardness HD Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 8 Plus / iPhone 7 Plus, 2 Pack
iPhone 8 7 Screen Protector, Maxboost (2-Pack) Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7 / iPhone 6s 6 2017 2016 2015 Phone [Worry-Free Install] Compatible 3D Touch and most Cases
[3-PACK]-Mr Shield For iPhone 6 / iPhone 6S [Tempered Glass] Screen Protector with Lifetime Replacement Warranty
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (28890) 4 out of 5 stars (8883) 4 out of 5 stars (2182) 4 out of 5 stars (7209) 4 out of 5 stars (2084) 4 out of 5 stars (5172)
Price $6.99 $6.99 $6.99 $7.99 $7.79 $5.95
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By TechMatte TechMatte JEDirect OMOTON Mall power-innovation Mr.Shield
Compatible Phone Models Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7, 6S and 6 Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 7 Plus, 6S Plus, 6 Plus iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 inch iphone 7,iphone 7 unlock,iphone 8, iphone 6s,iphone 6s unlock, iphone 6,iphone 6 unlock, iphone 7 screen protector, iphone 7 glass screen protector Fit for iPhone 6 / iPhone 6S
Product description

Introducing amFilm Tempered GLASS Screen Protectors for your iPhone 7 6 and 6S.

amFilm Premium GLASS Protectors are the latest in state-of-the-art screen protection technology. Highly durable and scratch resistant/chip resistant, this strong 9H (hardness level) protector will guarantee your cell phone the best protection against drops, bumps, scratches and normal wear and tear. Get all the protection without any bulk - amFilm Glass protectors are a mere .33mm thin making them ultra-light weight to allow for a 'delicate touch' style screen protector that promises not to interfere with the sensitivity of your touchscreen. To top it all off the amFilm GLASS protectors are designed to be 99.99% transparent to promote an optimal, natural, crystal clear viewing experience. Backed by our Easy To Install Guarantee - simply align the protector with your device and a simple swipe of your finger adheres the protector to your screen.

Please Note: Due to the curved-edge design of the iPhone 7, 6 and 6S, our screen protector is made to be a little smaller than the actual screen of your device. This is to prevent the protector from overlaying these curved edges which can lead to unwanted bubbling and peeling up around the edges.

Works with:
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S
NOT for iPhone 6 Plus or iPhone 6S Plus

Kit Contains:
2x GLASS Screen Protector, Wet/Dry Wipes, Squeeze Card, Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers
The product is one pack with two screen protectors enclosed

Color:
GLASS (Ultra-Clear)

Warranty:
30-Day Money Back Guarantee
Lifetime Warranty
Warranty applies to the purchased product. Restrictions may apply.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Jessica Nguyen
5.0 out of 5 starsHONEST REVIEW
June 23, 2016
Verified Purchase
1,386 helpful votes
1,387 helpful votes
|
C. Edwards
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat value! Worth it!
November 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
1 helpful vote
|
0Comment
Cheryl Upchurch
1.0 out of 5 starsWARNING: PLEASE DO NOT BUY!!!!
November 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
1 helpful vote
|
0Comment
Kelly
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Product
November 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
1 helpful vote
|
0Comment
Qtchem
5.0 out of 5 starsHappy so far.
November 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
1 helpful vote
|
0Comment
