iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop
- Mops and sweeps hard floors including hardwood, tile, and stone in kitchens, bathrooms, and other small spaces
- Gets into hard-to-reach places, including under and around toilets, into corners, and below cabinets
- Precision Jet Spray and Vibrating Cleaning Head tackle dirt and stains such as dried coffee and soda
- Automatically selects the correct cleaning mode based on Braava jet pad type, choose from wet mopping, damp sweeping and dry sweeping
- Won't harm or spray walls or furniture, and avoids stairs and riding up on rugs,Run Time: 20 minutes,Capacity (volume): .25 gallon,Cleaning Path Width: 7 inches
From the manufacturer
The Mopping Robot for Kitchens and Bathrooms
The iRobot Braava jet Mopping Robot tackles dirt and stains in hard-to-reach places, like under kitchen cabinets and around toilets. Just attach a Braava jet Cleaning Pad and the robot automatically selects wet mopping, damp sweeping, or dry sweeping. Braava jet is designed to clean hard floors including hardwood, tile, and stone.
What's in the Box
- Braava jet 240 Robot Mop
- Lithium Ion Battery
- Battery Charger
- 2 Wet Mopping Pads
- 2 Damp Sweeping Pads
- 2 Dry Sweeping Pads
- Manufacturer's Warranty
- Owner's Guide and Documentation Package
Cleans all hard floor types
The Braava jet robot mop is designed to mop and sweep all hard floor surfaces, including hardwood, tile, and stone.
Always follow manufacturer or installer instructions when cleaning your floors.
Tackles dirt and stains
Precision Jet Spray loosens dirt and stains. Before it sprays, Braava jet searches for obstacles in its path to help protect furniture, rugs, and walls.
Tested in wet mode on dried coffee and soda. Precision Jet Spray used only in Wet Mopping and Damp Sweeping Modes.
Gently scrubs floors
The robot mop's Vibrating Cleaning Head gently scrubs dirt and stains.
Vibrating Cleaning Head used only in Wet Mopping and Damp Sweeping Modes. Tested in wet mode on dried coffee and soda.
Navigates hard-to-reach places
Braava jet mops and sweeps small spaces, such as kitchens and bathrooms, with an efficient, systematic cleaning pattern.
With its square shape and compact size, Braava jet gets under and around toilets, into corners, and below cabinets.
Attach a pad and just press Clean
Braava jet automatically selects the correct cleaning method based on pad type. Simply attach the pad of your choice and press Clean on the robot.
Choose from Wet Mopping, Damp Sweeping, and Dry Sweeping pads.
Never touch the dirt
Eject and discard Braava jet cleaning pads at the push of a button, without ever having to touch grime or grit.
Just press the easy Pad Eject button and drop the pad into the trash.
Goes only where you want it to
Create an invisible boundary with the built-in Virtual Wall Mode to keep Braava jet in rooms without a door, such as kitchens and entryways.
Cleans with care
Braava jet remembers obstacles in its path and slows down to gently clean along furniture and walls. Plus, Braava jet avoids stairs and riding up on rugs.
|Wet Mopping Pad
|Damp Sweeping Pad
|Dry Sweeping Pad
|Number of Cleaning Passes
|Triple-pass
|Double-pass
|Single-pass
|Fresh Scent
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Water-Activated Cleaning Agent
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Recommended Floor Types
|Well-sealed floors
|Sealed floors
|All hard floors
|Best for
|Dirt & Stains
|Dirt & Dust
|Dirt, Dust, & Hair
Product description
The iRobot Braava jet Mopping Robot delivers fresh, clean floors every day. With its compact, smart design and iAdapt 2.0 Navigation system, Braava jet mops and sweeps hard-to-reach places, like under kitchen cabinets and around toilets. Just attach a Braava jet Cleaning Pad and the robot automatically customizes cleaning based on pad type. In wet mopping and damp sweeping modes, the Precision Jet Spray and Vibrating Cleaning Head tackle dirt and stains. In dry sweeping mode, Braava jet traps and locks away dust, dirt, and pet hair. Braava jet cleans hard floors, including hardwood, tile, and stone.
|
|
iRobot Braava 380t Robot Mop
|
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa
|
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 11+ (2nd Gen: Upgraded Bumper and Suction Inlet) High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Filter for Pet Fur, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|
ILIFE V5s Pro Robot Vacuum Mop Cleaner with Water Tank, Automatically Sweeping Scrubbing Mopping Floor Cleaning Robot
|
iRobot Scooba 450 Floor Scrubbing Robot
|Customer Rating
|(727)
|(1809)
|(1494)
|(3042)
|(1392)
|(293)
|Price
|$179.99
|$254.99
|$299.00
|$229.99
|$197.99
|$1,799.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|$33.80
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|EufyHome
|Avalon Direct
|Absolute Lifestyle
|Item Dimensions
|7 x 6.7 x 3.3 in
|8.5 x 9.6 x 3.1 in
|13 x 13 x 3.6 in
|12.8 x 12.8 x 3.35 in
|11.8 x 11.8 x 3 in
|14.4 x 14.4 x 3.6 in
|Item Weight
|3 lbs
|8.82 lbs
|7.8 lbs
|10.56 lbs
|4.9 lbs
|—
|Runtime
|—
|—
|60 minutes
|—
|—
|—
|Additional Features
|cordless, bagless
|bagless, Wet cleanup, pet hair
|Powerful performance, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Wi-Fi connected
|—
|Mopping, Pet hair care
|3 cleaning stages
Top customer reviews
First, this machine is amazing. It has given me back so much time that I was spending on floors and does a better job than I was doing before anyway. With 5 kids, this little guy (I call her "Monica") keeps floors clean and crumbs away 100% of the time. The best part is setting Monica down to clean before going to sleep (she goes beneath beds and dressers) and waking up to a sparkly clean floor.
Why can't I rate it 5 stars?
Because tonight (at 1am) it caught fire. I woke up in a panic to the smell of what can only be described as burning hair and melting rubber. I freaked for a second because the smell seemed to be coming from inside the mattress, but no. Monica had caught fire underneath my bed... With me sound asleep.
If it sounds like the stuff of nightmares, believe me it was worse than it sounds. There are scoarch marks on my floor, but really the only thing I can think about is the fact that sometimes I have her do a room while I go grocery shopping or sometimes I'll have her clean the kids room at night instead of mine.
I have contacted tech support without much response and will update my review according.
Tl;Dr - I would not recommend this product to anyone until its safety has been affirmed.
My history with iRobot products goes back to the very first Roomba model in 2002. I have had many of them over the years, and even had the very first iRobot mopping robot, the Scooba. The Scooba was pricy and too big to reach areas in the bathroom. The newest iRobot Braava seems to solve these problems. It takes a very different approach than the Scooba did.
Braava is tiny (kind of the size of a Mac mini) which means it has a much better chance of fitting in tiny areas between a toilet and sink. In my apartment, it easily fits on one side, but the other is still too close to the wall. It's also very short, so it fits under the lower kitchen cabinets and stove, which the Scooba never could.
My old Scooba had to be filled with a mixture of water and cleaning solution, and had a rubber roller and squeegee to clean. The Braava is more like a Swiffer(TM) Wetjet. You put some water in the unit, then slide in a cleaning pad that contains the cleaning solution. There are also dry pads that just sweep and don't use water.
You need to place the unit about a foot from each wall in the lower left of the room, then press a button to turn it on, then again to start it, and away it goes. Instead of the random-seeming "bump and go" action that a Roomba has, the Braava follows a pattern, zigging and zagging across the floor. The manual claims it will map out the room each time it is used, figuring out where the walls are. It seems much more intelligent than Roomba, though I still get a laugh when I see it bump in to a wall, then back up and pause, as if it's trying to figure out what just hit it. It covers the entire floor and hugs all the edges consistently in the three rooms I tested it in. When it bumped from kitchen floor to dining room carpet, it detected that and avoided spraying water and trying to mop there. Good job, iRobot. You can even power it up a special way to tell it "never go behind where you start" so if you want to clean just half of a large room, the unit will only clean what is in front of it. Clever.
The Braava will squirt water in front of it, then quietly move forward and backwards over the spot in a Y pattern. While it moves, another motor inside causes it to vibrate over the floor, likely giving it greater cleaning power than manually pushing a Swiffer around. The unit is fairly quiet when moving, but gets noisier when squirting water (another motor) or vibrating (another motor). It stills seems quieter than my Roomba 560.
The design is very nice. The packaging is about as good as I've seen for a non-Apple product. You get the Braava, a battery, battery charger, and a set of three types of cleaning pads (6 total). On the Braava, there is a handle that lifts up on the top for carrying it around, and also for getting to the rubberized plug where you put water in. I found I had to pour water in very slowly. There is also an eject button for removing the cleaning pad. You can just hold it over the trash can and pop it right out without ever touching the dirty pad.
You get a small battery and a wall charger. You put the battery in the charger and plug it in. A flashing orange light turns green when charged. It takes 1-2 hours to charge then you can put the batter in the back of the Braava and do a full cleaning cycle. The charger and battery are small (it's not like the huge packs that the Roomba needs).
The three types of cleaning pads include a dry pad (like an original Swiffer) which does not use water, a wet/dry (damp) one, and a wet one. You get two of each with the Braava. To test, I first swept my guest bathroom to get it as clean as I could with a broom and dust pan. Then I ran the Braava with a dry pad and it came out filthy full of hair and dirt my broom didn't get. Next I ran the wet pad and ended up with a much shinier (and clean smelling) bathroom. I do not know how this would compare to a Swiffer Wetjet, but I know putting in a pad, some water, and hitting a button is a much better use of my time. I enjoy watching TV while robots take care of the housework ;-)
My first unit arrived defective (likely damaged in shipment - it had a slight rattle, which were from small screws that got knocked out), but iRobot quickly sent me a replacement. I have always had great support from iRobot, and they have replaced many earlier model Roombas I had during the 1-year warranties. My replacement Braava had no issues and has been working just great since I received it.
The cleaning pads are $7.99 for a set of 10. Thus, the cost per cleaning is .79 cents. There is also a $20 set of 2 washable pads that you can re-use up to 50 times (.20 per use). The re-usable pads clean with water only since the cleaning solution is in the pads and you ONLY put in water in the Braava (no mixing of cleaning solution like you had to do with the Scooba).
For under $200, this device is great for lazy folks like me who may only "mop" when there is a spill. I now expect to regularly clean my kitchen and bathrooms (and by "I" I mean the Braava robot). At .79 per use (or .20 with the re-usable pads), it compares favorably to the current price of Swiffer Wetjet refills of .60 each on Amazon, plus the cost of the Wetjet cleaning solution. Heck, it might actually be cheaper than manual cleaning (less cost of electricity). As much as I hate "disposable cleaning pads" (think of the landfills!), I do like the convenience.
I am very happy with the Braava. I will update this review if that changes, but for right now, I'm glad to give it five stars.
The larger Braava isn't really a mop. They really shouldn't even call it that. You can put in a very, very small amount of water in the machine, but it doesn't even squirt out water. So, it only slightly dampens the cleaning cloth. It is more like a duster than is slightly dampened in 2 tiny spots. And it really did not pick up pet hair, like I need, so I returned it.
The Braava Jet squirts out water. You cannot add floor cleaner to the machine with the water, like you can with the Scooba, which kind of blows. However I just squirt a little iRobot cleaner, Pine Sol, or another "squirt and mop" type cleaner in front of the Jet as I am starting it. The machine will squirt water, then run the pad thru the floor cleaner and water and keep going. It works pretty well.
This machine, with the WASHABLE pads, really pick up a lot of dirt and hair. I have multiple pets, so there is dirt and plenty of pet hair on the floors and the Braava Jet, will pick up a lot of it. (The disposable pads that come with the Jet do not work nearly as well).
The Braava Jets are supposed to be for small rooms like bathroom, but since the Scooba and bigger Braava did not work well, I use my Jets in the office and living room too, which are pretty large. The washable pads really pick up the hair. (See the picture.) I use my Braava every day in one of the rooms, so I spray the dirt and hair off of the dirty pads every evening with the kitchen sink sprayer and let them dry out over night. I've been using them for months and they aren't wearing out, so they are definitely more cost effective than the disposable pads.
The only "issue" that I found with the Jet is that apparently, since it was made to use in small rooms like bathrooms, it will sometimes complete its cycle and stop even if there is still water in the machine, and the battery is still charged. I usually just pour a little more water in the machine and set it up to continue cleaning until the battery runs out. It's not a huge issue. Just something to be aware of.
Also, the Braava Jets require almost no cleaning. I wipe them down occasionally, but it is nothing compared to the nightmare cleaning that the Scooba required.