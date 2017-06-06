Facebook Twitter Pinterest
iRobot Braava jet 240 Rob... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:

3 Year Asurion Floorcare Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.1 out of 5 stars (533)
  • Covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and coverage begins at the end of the manufacturer's labor warranty. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Learn more

2 Year Asurion Floorcare Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.1 out of 5 stars (533)
  • Covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and coverage begins at the end of the manufacturer's labor warranty. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Learn more
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Item will come in original packaging.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$179.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: E ZEE ELECTRONICS
Add to Cart
$198.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: vizdeals
Add to Cart
$199.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: iRobot Store
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

3 Year Asurion Floorcare Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
out of 5 stars 533
$33.29
  • Covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and coverage begins at the end of the manufacturer's labor warranty. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Learn more

iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop

3.8 out of 5 stars 727 customer reviews
List Price: $199.00
Price: $179.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $19.01 (10%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
B240
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Mops and sweeps hard floors including hardwood, tile, and stone in kitchens, bathrooms, and other small spaces
  • Gets into hard-to-reach places, including under and around toilets, into corners, and below cabinets
  • Precision Jet Spray and Vibrating Cleaning Head tackle dirt and stains such as dried coffee and soda
  • Automatically selects the correct cleaning mode based on Braava jet pad type, choose from wet mopping, damp sweeping and dry sweeping
  • Won't harm or spray walls or furniture, and avoids stairs and riding up on rugs,Run Time: 20 minutes,Capacity (volume): .25 gallon,Cleaning Path Width: 7 inches
17 new from $179.00 4 used from $139.99
Packaging may reveal contents. Choose Conceal Package at checkout.
Mother's Day gifts in Home Gift Guide
Find gift inspiration for mom including essentials for cooks & bakers, supplies for gardening and crafts, smart gadgets to save her time, practical gifts for around the house, and more. Sponsored by iRobot Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop
  • +
  • iRobot Braava jet Wet Mopping Pads - 10 pack
  • +
  • iRobot Braava jet Damp Sweeping Pads - 10 pack
Total price: $194.98
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Size: B240
  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop" and save 29% off the $199.00 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Wet Mopping Pad Damp Sweeping Pad Dry Sweeping Pad
Number of Cleaning Passes Triple-pass Double-pass Single-pass
Fresh Scent Yes Yes Yes
Water-Activated Cleaning Agent Yes Yes No
Recommended Floor Types Well-sealed floors Sealed floors All hard floors
Best for Dirt & Stains Dirt & Dust Dirt, Dust, & Hair

Product description

Size:B240

The iRobot Braava jet Mopping Robot delivers fresh, clean floors every day. With its compact, smart design and iAdapt 2.0 Navigation system, Braava jet mops and sweeps hard-to-reach places, like under kitchen cabinets and around toilets. Just attach a Braava jet Cleaning Pad and the robot automatically customizes cleaning based on pad type. In wet mopping and damp sweeping modes, the Precision Jet Spray and Vibrating Cleaning Head tackle dirt and stains. In dry sweeping mode, Braava jet traps and locks away dust, dirt, and pet hair. Braava jet cleans hard floors, including hardwood, tile, and stone.

Product information

Size:B240

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop
iRobot Braava 380t Robot Mop
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 11+ (2nd Gen: Upgraded Bumper and Suction Inlet) High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Filter for Pet Fur, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
ILIFE V5s Pro Robot Vacuum Mop Cleaner with Water Tank, Automatically Sweeping Scrubbing Mopping Floor Cleaning Robot
iRobot Scooba 450 Floor Scrubbing Robot
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (727) 4 out of 5 stars (1809) 4 out of 5 stars (1494) 4 out of 5 stars (3042) 4 out of 5 stars (1392) 3 out of 5 stars (293)
Price $179.99 $254.99 $299.00 $229.99 $197.99 $1,799.00
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping $33.80
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com EufyHome Avalon Direct Absolute Lifestyle
Item Dimensions 7 x 6.7 x 3.3 in 8.5 x 9.6 x 3.1 in 13 x 13 x 3.6 in 12.8 x 12.8 x 3.35 in 11.8 x 11.8 x 3 in 14.4 x 14.4 x 3.6 in
Item Weight 3 lbs 8.82 lbs 7.8 lbs 10.56 lbs 4.9 lbs
Runtime 60 minutes
Additional Features cordless, bagless bagless, Wet cleanup, pet hair Powerful performance, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Wi-Fi connected Mopping, Pet hair care 3 cleaning stages
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

floor floors cleaning pads mopping kitchen wet roomba pad bathroom tile area dry cleans dirt dirty machine vacuum guy damp

Top customer reviews

C. Dotson
1.0 out of 5 starsMy Braava Jet Caught Fire
June 6, 2017
Size: B240|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| 712 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Allen C. Huffman
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsFrom a former Scooba owner - it's like a robotic Swiffer Wetjet.
March 23, 2016
Size: B240|Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
Comment| 1,079 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Bett Sundermeyer
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks better than the Scooba or bigger Braava
October 20, 2016
Size: B240
Read more
review image
Comment| 205 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: jet clean, cleaning robots, smart home technologies, stair vacuum, stair vacuums, bathroom floors tile

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.