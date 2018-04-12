Loading recommendations for this item...

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors

by iRobot
4.2 out of 5 stars 1,756 customer reviews
List Price: $699.00
Price: $549.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $150.00 (21%)
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. *(Compared to Roomba 600 Series and AeroVac System)
  • Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home, around objects, and under furniture.
  • Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don't.
  • Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.
  • High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.
  • Automatically recharges as needed, and then continues cleaning – until the job is done.
  • Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions.
From the manufacturer

Advanced Features

Roomba

iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home.

Roomba

Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and Power-Lifting Suction deliver 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance.

Roomba

Ideal for homes with pets. High-Efficiency Filter captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust as small as 10 microns.

Roomba

Clean & schedule anytime, from anywhere with the iRobot Home App. Customize cleaning, view Clean Map reports, and access support from your smartphone.

Roomba

Find the Robot Vacuum that Works for You

ROOMBA

Roomba i7+

ROOMBA

Roomba i7

ROOMBA

Roomba 960

ROOMBA

Roomba 890

ROOMBA

Roomba 690

ROOMBA

Roomba 675

Cleans carpet and hard floors
3-Stage Cleaning System
10X Suction* 10X Suction* 5X Suction* 5X Suction*
Dirt Detect technology
Advanced Dirt Detect Advanced Dirt Detect Advanced Dirt Detect Advanced Dirt Detect
iAdapt Navigation
+Imprint Smart Mapping +Imprint Smart Mapping + vSLAM Technology
Automatically Recharges
Recharge & Resume Recharge & Resume Recharge & Resume
Wi-Fi & Smart Home Connected
Virtual Wall included
High-Efficiency Filter
Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes
Cleaning reports
Clean or schedule by room
Automatic Dirt Disposal
roomba
Product description

The Roomba 960 robot vacuum seamlessly navigates room to room to clean an entire level of your home, recharging and resuming until the job is done. Roomba 960 loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt with up to 5x more air power and requires less maintenance. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.

Product information

Technical Specification

Installation Manual [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Compare with similar items


iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Strong Suction, 13 ft Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi Connectivity + Manufacturer's Warranty + Extra Sidebrush Extra Filter Bundle
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1756) 4 out of 5 stars (3807) 4 out of 5 stars (741) 4 out of 5 stars (663) 4 out of 5 stars (20) 4 out of 5 stars (52)
Price $549.00 $223.99 $299.99 $429.00 $549.00 $784.00
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 $10.99
Sold By Amazon.com EufyHome EufyHome ASV TRADING LLC E ZEE ELECTRONICS GⓄⓄD BAZAAR
Item Dimensions 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.6 in 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in 12.79 x 12.79 x 2.85 in 13 x 13 x 3.6 in 20 x 14 x 6 in 13.34 x 13.26 x 3.63 in
Item Weight 8.6 lbs 5.73 lbs 6 lbs 8.4 lbs 15 lbs 7.45 lbs
Runtime 75 minutes 100 minutes 100 minutes 90 minutes 75 minutes
Additional Features 5x stronger power, Expanded entire level coverage, 75 minute runtime, Ideal for pet hair, Wi-Fi connected BoostIQ, Powerful performance, slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”), 100 minute runtime 5x stronger power, Thorough coverage, 90 min runtime, Ideal for pet hair, Wi-Fi connected
1,756 customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5 stars

EricB
1.0 out of 5 stars960 and 980 not ready for primetime, save your money on a lesser model.
April 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
618 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Susan
3.0 out of 5 starsLong haired pets be prepared!
February 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
311 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
SW
1.0 out of 5 starsWorks only 4 out of 10 times. Has too many known defects. WAY overpriced compared to better performing competitors.
June 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
198 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

