iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance. *(Compared to Roomba 600 Series and AeroVac System)
- Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home, around objects, and under furniture.
- Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don't.
- Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.
- High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.
- Automatically recharges as needed, and then continues cleaning – until the job is done.
- Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions.
From the manufacturer
Advanced Features
iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home.
Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and Power-Lifting Suction deliver 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance.
Ideal for homes with pets. High-Efficiency Filter captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust as small as 10 microns.
Clean & schedule anytime, from anywhere with the iRobot Home App. Customize cleaning, view Clean Map reports, and access support from your smartphone.
Find the Robot Vacuum that Works for You
|
Roomba i7+
|
Roomba i7
|
Roomba 960
|
Roomba 890
|
Roomba 690
|
Roomba 675
|
Cleans carpet and hard floors
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|
3-Stage Cleaning System
|10X Suction*
|10X Suction*
|5X Suction*
|5X Suction*
|✓
|✓
|
Dirt Detect technology
|Advanced Dirt Detect
|Advanced Dirt Detect
|Advanced Dirt Detect
|Advanced Dirt Detect
|✓
|✓
|
iAdapt Navigation
|+Imprint Smart Mapping
|+Imprint Smart Mapping
|+ vSLAM Technology
|✓
|✓
|✓
|
Automatically Recharges
|Recharge & Resume
|Recharge & Resume
|Recharge & Resume
|✓
|✓
|✓
|
Wi-Fi & Smart Home Connected
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|
Virtual Wall included
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|—
|
High-Efficiency Filter
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|—
|—
|
Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|—
|—
|
Cleaning reports
|✓
|✓
|✓
|—
|—
|—
|
Clean or schedule by room
|✓
|✓
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
Automatic Dirt Disposal
|✓
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Why Authorized Resellers and Authentic Accessories?
When you purchase an iRobot product, you are making an investment in your home. Purchasing Authentic iRobot products from Authorized Resellers is the only way to ensure what you're buying is worthy of your investment. Products purchased from an Unauthorized Reseller will not be covered or serviced by iRobot. For additional details, please view the PDF links in the technical specifications section.
Disclaimers:
- (IBR Labs, 8/16/2018)
- Patent # US6956348B2
- *Compared to Roomba 600 & 700 Series Robots.
Product description
The Roomba 960 robot vacuum seamlessly navigates room to room to clean an entire level of your home, recharging and resuming until the job is done. Roomba 960 loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt with up to 5x more air power and requires less maintenance. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.
Compare with similar items
|
|
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
|
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Strong Suction, 13 ft Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets
|
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
|
iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi Connectivity + Manufacturer's Warranty + Extra Sidebrush Extra Filter Bundle
|
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
|Customer Rating
|(1756)
|(3807)
|(741)
|(663)
|(20)
|(52)
|Price
|$549.00
|$223.99
|$299.99
|$429.00
|$549.00
|$784.00
|Item Dimensions
|13.8 x 13.8 x 3.6 in
|12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 in
|12.79 x 12.79 x 2.85 in
|13 x 13 x 3.6 in
|20 x 14 x 6 in
|13.34 x 13.26 x 3.63 in
|Item Weight
|8.6 lbs
|5.73 lbs
|6 lbs
|8.4 lbs
|15 lbs
|7.45 lbs
|Runtime
|75 minutes
|100 minutes
|100 minutes
|90 minutes
|75 minutes
|—
|Additional Features
|5x stronger power, Expanded entire level coverage, 75 minute runtime, Ideal for pet hair, Wi-Fi connected
|BoostIQ, Powerful performance, slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”), 100 minute runtime
|—
|5x stronger power, Thorough coverage, 90 min runtime, Ideal for pet hair, Wi-Fi connected
|—
|—
Showing 1-8 of 1,756 reviews
In addition, the 980 is supposed to have a much stronger motor and perform several times better...this in fact does not seem to be the case. Instead, the motor goes into "turbo" mode which basically appears to mean it gets noisier, and nothing more. Based on these issue, I would strongly recommend that you do not spend the money on either the 960 or 980 if your primary reason for purchase is the "return to charger" function.
1) we noticed clumps of dog hair being left behind, so we have to follow around and pick up balls of fur, so started trying to figure that out.
2) we have to empty the bin at least twice during a full cleaning (guess we are dirtier than most as this is new carpet with roomba from day one). We do live in the country.
3) the rollers get hair wrapped around the ends and when I say wrapped, it’s a lot. I have a handful after clearing the rollers. I cleaned the rollers yesterday before running it, I had to clean them again this morning for example and you must remove them to clean out the ends.
So my bottom line is that paying more for the pet friendly version may not be necessary. So if you want to save a few $’s a different model may suffice. And yes I’d be happy to test future models as we can truly give it the pet test!
Turns out, in a majority of instances, this robot won't be able to complete a simple vacuuming job on it's own, without some intervention from me. Looking at the history of job's in the app, I've counted that over the last 3 months, the success rate of the vacuum starting, cleaning, and returning to charge is about 40%. Which i think is unacceptable for such a costly unit, and poorer than my 6-year old Neato.
The most frequent reasons this Roomba won't complete it's jobs are:
1) It won't start because it indicates it's bin is full. Except, the bin is actually empty. Apparently there's a known issue where the dust sensors on the robot get clouded with, um, dust - and therefore *think* the bin is full but it's actually empty. There's a work-around that iRobot puts on it's support forums which involves cleaning sensors on the bin and the robot quite frequently in order for the machine to work. But needed to worry about work-arounds is unacceptable on a brand new, supposedly latest tech vacuum. My 6-year old Neato wins on this one.
2) It'll get stuck in random places - even on an open floor. Not on any objects or barriers - it just get's trapped into some corner or chair and won't be able to figure out how to get out. And there's no consistent pattern to where it'll get stuck, so I can't even use a wall barrier to limit the Roomba's path (not that the wall barrier works well either!). Again, my 6-year old Neato does a better job on this.
3) Probably most frustratingly, it will complete its vacuuming job - but won't be able to return to it's dock to charge. See attached video. It sees the dock, moves toward it, but can't latch on and charge itself. And it'll keep trying until the battery completely drains. As a result, whenever I really need to quickly start the vacuum, it's sitting there - pretty and dead. My 6-year old Neato has almost never missed docking itself!
Quite honestly, there's more hype than substance with Roombas. My house as two levels, and for the second level I have bought a Neato Botvac D3 Wifi Connected. It has practically all the features (incl. wifi / maps etc.) that this Roomba has, but for half the price and twice the performance.
I really regret buying this Roomba and wish I could return it for a refund.