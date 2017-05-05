-
iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Conveniently schedule up to 7x per week, or just press CLEAN on the robot
- 3-Stage Cleaning System loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt
- Navigates under furniture and around clutter
- Cleans all floor types
- Contains a Lithium Ion battery and automatically recharges itself
From the manufacturer
iRobot Roomba 652 Vacuuming Robot
The Roomba 652 Vacuuming Robot provides a thorough clean, all at the push of a button. The patented, 3-Stage Cleaning System picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. Preset Roomba to clean when it’s convenient for you, so you can keep up with everyday mess.
What's in the Box
- Roomba 652 Robot Vacuum
- Home Base Charging Station
- Line Cord
- 1 Extra Filter
- Manufacturer's Warranty
- Owner's Guide and Documentation Package
|
|
|
|
Cleans all floor types
As it moves throughout your home, Roomba automatically adjusts to clean all floor types - including carpet, rugs, tile, hardwood, and laminate floors.
|
Loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt
The patented 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, pet hair and even large debris like cereal from your floors. The spinning side brush sweeps along wall edges and corners.
|
Cleans under and around furniture
A full suite of sensors and a low 3.6" profile design enable Roomba to vacuum where dirt and dust hide, navigating around furniture and under beds, sofas and other hard-to-reach places.
|
|
|
|
Automatically recharges itself
Roomba 652 runs for up to 60 minutes before automatically returning to its Home Base to recharge itself. Self-charging between cleanings means Roomba is always ready to clean!
|
Cleans on your schedule
Just press clean or set a schedule that's convenient for you. Roomba can be preset to clean up to seven times per week for cleaner floors, every day.
|
Why Authentic iRobot Accessories?
Protect Your Investment
When you purchase an iRobot product, you are making an investment in your home. Purchasing authentic iRobot products is the only way to ensure what you're buying is worthy of your investment.
Protect Your Robot's Performance
Accessories and replacement parts manufactured by 3rd parties may have a negative impact on product performance and can cause damage to your robot.
Protect Your Warranty
Always ensure that replacement parts such as batteries, filters, and brushes are Authentic iRobot Parts. Use of 3rd party replacement parts could void your robot's warranty.
Important Information
- Use of 3rd party replacement parts could void your robot's warranty.
Product description
The Roomba 652 vacuuming Robot provides a thorough clean, all at the push of a button. The patented, 3-stage cleaning system easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. Preset Roomba to clean when it's convenient for you, so you can keep up with everyday mess. Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inch tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
Fast forward to today. Roomba is back and it's more honey badger than tin man. Roomba no longer cares about door saddles - it plows over them like a running back. It can seek out its own docking station and settle in for a recharge. It still is great about getting into nooks and crannies to seek out and eliminate hair, dust and miscellaneous junk. Under the bed? Yep. around the bookshelves? Yep. You have to work at it to keep Roomba out of somewhere.
Frankly I was humiliated at just how much unidentifiable yuckiness the Roomba picked up. We thought we had a clean home but evidently we were one step removed from plague-era villages.
I am pleasantly surprised at how the sensor upgrades have improved the product. It used to be that Roomba had two travel speeds - ramming speed and complete stop. This led to scuff marks on walls and damaged veneers. This newer model(s) sense upcoming collisions and slows down, easing into them. Furniture and walls are left unblemished.
I ran the Roomba throughout the entire 2-bedroom apartment. After 5 hours of operation, 3 area rugs, multiple sills, an inordinate amount of extension cords and ethernet wires (I'm a geek) and lots of furniture the Roomba emerged triumphant. It never once hung up on an obstacle. It went where it wanted, when it wanted and our floors are all the cleaner because of it. The unit will normally stop after one hour of operation. That's plenty of time to clean most rooms. If you are especially dust-phobic, indulge your needs and press the clean button once more.
Our apartment was tangibly cleaner. Our allergies (it's prime allergy season here in New York) have lessened. The floor felt practically virginal. In homage to our current sensibilities let me specify that this means there is absolutely no whatsoever feeling of grit or impurity underfoot. The rooms smelled better. We even ended up with less clutter because we took a few minutes to put some accumulated junk away. We even managed to (OMG) donate or throw a few things away.
So what are the tradeoffs? This version is not "smart". It won't pair up with your Google,, Apple or Alexa appliances. You can manually schedule cleaning but it's like stoneage (1990's) clock radio config to set it up. Then again it's a few hundred dollars less than the higher end home products by iRobot. The higher end products will answer to your every whim via the major platforms.
Then again, I can't think of many occasions when I am sitting at my office and thinking to myself "hey, I should vacuum the floors at this very moment". Maybe you do - I'm not judging. If so, let down a couple of more c-notes and get yourself a super brainy version.
For the rest of us though, this device has what it takes to give you a (mostly) labor-free path to clean floors, reduced allergies and geekdom status.
Then Christmas happened in May. I was given the opportunity to try out this Roomba 652. Who's going to say no to that? I'd always thought the idea of a robot vacuum cleaner sounded lovely. To sit around and read and eat bonbons while my vacuum cleans the floors for me? Priceless. So Robby Roomba arrived and integrated himself well into the household. He's an easy care family member. Doesn't require health insurance, eats next to nothing (just an occasional charge), works in the buff so no clothing allowance necessary, does not show any interest in furthering his education (a huge relief because, let's face it, he's not the brightest member of the family) and, in general, only needs cleanings and periodic checkups.
Some day I will program Robby Roomba to work on a schedule although I almost prefer to be at home with him when he works because he has a tendency to get himself into trouble (getting stuck under furniture he miscalculated the height of is his biggest problem). Programming is fairly simple and would be more useful for those who are not retired (or semi-retired) like me and my husband and have to be out of the house at work regularly. But at the moment I just set this guy to work while I'm home with him. When I close him into the bedrooms he works his little heart out, spending a lot of time under the beds where I assume he chows down on dust bunnies. At least that must be the case, judging from the contents of the dust receptacle when I empty it.
This Roomba works well. It even avoids my sunken living room, since the sensor prevents it from falling off "cliffs". This, of course, means I must manually place it in that room for a floor cleaning. Mostly what I do is just get out one of my non-robotic vacuums and do the living room myself while Robby does the other floors. Between the two of us we get the floors dusted pretty well and it's nice having a partner to share the work.
A robotic vacuum is not the perfect answer to a perfectly clean house. I look at it as more of a maintenance vacuum cleaner to put to use between more thorough cleanings by someone with an actual human brain. And the owner of a Roomba isn't free and clear of a bit of prep work before putting the robot to work. I have to block any areas I don't want my Robby Roomba to go to, make sure there are no cords or wires lying around that he may think he needs to suck up, pick up any small articles, such as baskets, so he has a more open area to clean in, etc.
One caveat: If you are a Type A personality, don't watch your Roomba at work. It will drive you crazy. You will see that you could get the area it's working on completely vacuumed up with a manual vacuum in one tenth (or less) the time it takes your robot. Just focus on the fact that you're not the one having to do it and be grateful.
Being that I replaced my first Roomba with another is a sure sign that I really like these things. They work. They rarely get stuck. They get back to the charging station. The dust bin is easy to dump out. The bot itself is easy to clean out. I have tested others and they ended up donated to Good Will. They were too inferior to tolerate.
Comparing the two, the 652 feels quite a bit lighter. Not sure why (yet). Other than that, the spinning brush bits are interchangeable with the older model. Front roller is the same. Lots of stuff is the same.
To test it, I pulled the other Roomba off the charging station, plunked this new one in its place, waited for it to charge, then hit the "clean" button.
The new bot seemed to run longer than the old bot. That's probably why its dust bin was crammed full of stuff. Maybe it was the new brushes and new battery. Dunno. It did a great job.
This 652 model is super basic. There is one spare filter in the box and no spare brushes. My others came with more spare bits. Those were purchased at Costco. I think that all the "600 series" models are the same bot but with different amounts of spare bits and maybe some light walls too. So, this particular model is about as basic as you can get. This is not a problem as I've run the same brushes for years and only changed them out when they got so filthy from -something- that I didn't want to deal with them.
Summary - this is a great little vacuum bot -but you might want to consider a model with spare brushes because otherwise you'll wait a few days for new ones if the old ones get disgusting.
Most recent customer reviews
The Roomba is pretty much a plug and play device. The only snag is that you need to find space for it.Read more
See the Top Rated Vacuums in our Vacuum Reviews page. Or, see our lists of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, the Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, and the Best Vacuums for Carpets