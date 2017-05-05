The older I get, the less I like to clean. Now if I can't see the dirt, I tend to pretend it's not there. (And with these old eyes, it's easy enough not to see it.) That's especially true for the area under the beds, which I happen to know intellectually is populated by dust bunnies, but if I don't look, well, you know...



Then Christmas happened in May. I was given the opportunity to try out this Roomba 652. Who's going to say no to that? I'd always thought the idea of a robot vacuum cleaner sounded lovely. To sit around and read and eat bonbons while my vacuum cleans the floors for me? Priceless. So Robby Roomba arrived and integrated himself well into the household. He's an easy care family member. Doesn't require health insurance, eats next to nothing (just an occasional charge), works in the buff so no clothing allowance necessary, does not show any interest in furthering his education (a huge relief because, let's face it, he's not the brightest member of the family) and, in general, only needs cleanings and periodic checkups.



Some day I will program Robby Roomba to work on a schedule although I almost prefer to be at home with him when he works because he has a tendency to get himself into trouble (getting stuck under furniture he miscalculated the height of is his biggest problem). Programming is fairly simple and would be more useful for those who are not retired (or semi-retired) like me and my husband and have to be out of the house at work regularly. But at the moment I just set this guy to work while I'm home with him. When I close him into the bedrooms he works his little heart out, spending a lot of time under the beds where I assume he chows down on dust bunnies. At least that must be the case, judging from the contents of the dust receptacle when I empty it.



This Roomba works well. It even avoids my sunken living room, since the sensor prevents it from falling off "cliffs". This, of course, means I must manually place it in that room for a floor cleaning. Mostly what I do is just get out one of my non-robotic vacuums and do the living room myself while Robby does the other floors. Between the two of us we get the floors dusted pretty well and it's nice having a partner to share the work.



A robotic vacuum is not the perfect answer to a perfectly clean house. I look at it as more of a maintenance vacuum cleaner to put to use between more thorough cleanings by someone with an actual human brain. And the owner of a Roomba isn't free and clear of a bit of prep work before putting the robot to work. I have to block any areas I don't want my Robby Roomba to go to, make sure there are no cords or wires lying around that he may think he needs to suck up, pick up any small articles, such as baskets, so he has a more open area to clean in, etc.



One caveat: If you are a Type A personality, don't watch your Roomba at work. It will drive you crazy. You will see that you could get the area it's working on completely vacuumed up with a manual vacuum in one tenth (or less) the time it takes your robot. Just focus on the fact that you're not the one having to do it and be grateful.