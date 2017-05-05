Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Ends in 20h 23m 32s
Deal has ended
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Amazon Prime members also enjoy:
  • Unlimited FREE One-Day and Two-Day delivery
  • 30-minute Early Access to top Lightning Deals
  • A Kindle book to borrow for free each month - with no due dates
  • Over a million songs and hundreds of playlists
Prime Exclusive Deal
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Cancel anytime
Already a member? Sign in
Adding to Cart Add to Cart failed. Retrying.. All retries have failed
This deal is sold out
This deal is in your Cart.
You have 0:00 left to check out
Waitlist is full
You're on the waitlist for this deal.
We'll notify you on the Amazon site, or you can turn on waitlist notifications in the Amazon App on your phone.
Learn more
This deal is now available for you.
You have left to add this to Cart.
You have already claimed this deal. See this order
Failed to claim the deal
Deal quantity is limited to 1 per customer
iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic... has been added to your Cart
Include

3 Year Asurion Floorcare Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.3 out of 5 stars (257)
  • Mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more

2 Year Asurion Floorcare Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.3 out of 5 stars (257)
  • Mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: Item has minor cosmetic damage to top, front or sides. Item has minor cosmetic damage on bottom or back. Lid has minor cosmetic damage. Minor cosmetic damage to the interior of the item. Item will come repackaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and .

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Include

2-Year Floor Care Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
  • Asurion Protection Plan, Formerly Canopy, product service plans you know and trust
Learn more

1-Year Floor Care Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
5 out of 5 stars (1)
  • Asurion Protection Plan, Formerly Canopy, product service plans you know and trust
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$399.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: stop&&shop
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

4.2 out of 5 stars 21 customer reviews
#1 New Releasein Robotic Vacuums
Price: $374.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
With Deal: $249.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $125.00 (33%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Conveniently schedule up to 7x per week, or just press CLEAN on the robot
  • 3-Stage Cleaning System loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt
  • Navigates under furniture and around clutter
  • Cleans all floor types
  • Contains a Lithium Ion battery and automatically recharges itself
2 new from $374.99 17 used from $265.66
This item’s packaging will indicate what is inside and cannot be hidden.
Find Products for your Home
Shop products for every room in your home from your Garage to your Kitchen. Shop Now

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save Big On Open-Box & Used Products: Buy "iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner” from Amazon Open-Box & Used and save 29% off the $374.99 list price. Product is eligible for Amazon's 30-day returns policy and Prime or FREE Shipping. See all offers from Amazon Open-Box & Used.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

The Roomba 652 vacuuming Robot provides a thorough clean, all at the push of a button. The patented, 3-stage cleaning system easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. Preset Roomba to clean when it's convenient for you, so you can keep up with everyday mess. Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inch tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare to similar items


This item iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (21) 4 out of 5 stars (13) 4 out of 5 stars (944) 4 out of 5 stars (61) 4 out of 5 stars (944) 4 out of 5 stars (405)
Price $374.99 $499.99 $881.63 $169.99 $139.98 $695.75
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com ECOVACS ROBOTICS ECOVACS ROBOTICS Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 13.4 x 13.4 x 3.62 in 13 x 13 x 3.6 in 13.9 x 13.9 x 3.6 in 13.9 x 13.9 x 3.27 in 13.9 x 13.9 x 3.27 in 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.6 in
Item Weight 7.9 lbs 8.4 lbs 8.7 lbs 9.7 lbs 9.7 lbs 8.6 lbs
Additional Features Powerful performance, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Scheduling 5x stronger power, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Ideal for pet hair, Wi-Fi connected 10x stronger power, Expanded entire level coverage, 120 minute runtime, Ideal for pet hair, Wi-Fi connected mopping function, Wi-Fi connected tangle-free suction for pet hair 5x stronger power, Expanded entire level coverage, 75 minute runtime, Ideal for pet hair, Wi-Fi connected
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsWhat a difference 12 years can make. This is a practical, affordable, tool that will make you feel (and appear) less disgusting
ByD. BrennanVINE VOICEon May 5, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment| 52 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsWorth having just for getting under beds.
ByOLTTOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICEon June 27, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
22 comments| 27 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsBasic Bot
ByTyler Forgeon April 30, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment| 18 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

See the Top Rated Vacuums in our Vacuum Reviews page. Or, see our lists of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, the Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, and the Best Vacuums for Carpets