iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste & cords, Empties itself for 60 days, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Graphite

4.3 out of 5 stars 4,171 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand IRobot
Model Name Roomba j7
Surface Recommendation Carpet
Special Feature Bag
Color Graphite

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • THE WORLD'S SMARTEST CLEANING ROBOTS JUST GOT SMARTER - iRobot OS powers your Roomba j7+ to clean the way you want it to. It avoids objects in its way, allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home; it also empties its bin so you don’t have to.
  • AVOIDS PET ACCIDENTS ON PURPOSE – WE GUARANTEE IT - Only iRobot brings you P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise). You can rely on your Roomba j7+ to avoid pet waste, or we’ll replace it for free. Additional terms and conditions apply – see iRobot for full details.
  • NO NEED TO PICK UP BEFORE YOU CLEAN - The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum uses iRobot OS Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
  • CLEANS WHEN & WHERE YOU WANT– Only iRobot brings you Imprint Smart Mapping allowing you to control & schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home. Plus customizable Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones allow you to tell them the exact area to avoid and clean.
  • MORE THOUGHTFUL THAN YOU THOUGHT - The Roomba j7+ takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligencce of iRobot OS. Learns your habits and your routines.
  • ATTACKS MESSES USING OUR POWERFUL, PROPRIETARY CLEANING SYSTEM - Powerful 3-Stage Cleaning System packs 10x the Power-Lifting Suction, an Edge-Sweeping Brush gets along walls and corners, and patented Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes flex to adjust to different floor types and don’t get tangled with pet hair. Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system.
  • AUTOMATICALLY EMPTIES ITS BIN ON ITS OWN WITH ENCLOSED BAG SYSTEM - You can forget about vacuuming for months because it empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with enclosed bags. Dust stays out of sight and your hands stay clean.

Customer ratings by feature

For cleaning up hair
4.0 4.0
Suction power
3.7 3.7
For deep cleaning
3.5 3.5
Noise level
3.5 3.5
See all reviews
What's in the box

  • 1 Roomba® j7 Robot Vacuum
  • 1 Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal
  • 2 Dirt Disposal Bags
  • 1 North American Line Cord
  • 1 Extra High-Efficiency Filter
  • 1 Extra Corner Brush (black)

    • From the manufacturer

    Pet waste avoidance

    Identifies obstacles

    PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.

    Self-Emptying

    Empties on its own

    Roomba empties into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with an enclosed bag. That means no mess or cloud of dust when you empty it.

    Alexa

    Vacuums messes in the moment

    Simply use the iRobot Home App or your voice assistant to tell Roomba to immediately clean that spot and consider it done.

    Powerful suction

    10x Power Lifting Suction*

    10x the Power-Lifting Suction & Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that pull in dirt, debris, & pet hair from wherever it hides.

    Navigates in neat rows

    Smart Recharge & Resume

    Smart Recharge and Resume allows your robot to intelligently recharge for the amount of time needed to continue cleaning and get the job done.

    iRobot OS

    Powered by iRobot OS

    iRobot OS raises the bar - delivering an intuitive cleaning experience tailored to your needs and preferences.

    Clean while away

    Clean when you're away

    Uses geolocation services on your phone to understand when you’re out of the house and get the cleaning done while you're away.

    Dirt Detect

    Goes where it's needed

    Reactive Sensor Technology tells j7 where it cannot pass, which means less getting stuck. Dirt Detect focuses on the dirtier spots of your home.

    Roomba Comp Chart

    Compare with similar items


    iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste & cords, Empties itself for 60 days, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Graphite
    iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair, Black
    iRobot® Roomba® j7 (7150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum - Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste & cords, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
    iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 60 days, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Black
    iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 60 Days, Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets
    iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Black (Renewed)
    Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (4171) 3.9 out of 5 stars (5161) 4.3 out of 5 stars (912) 4.4 out of 5 stars (12818) 4.2 out of 5 stars (1753) 4.2 out of 5 stars (780)
    Price $579.99 $799.00 $349.00 $649.99 $511.98 $549.99
    Sold By bookshop2 Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com SAVEABIZ Amazon.com
    Color Graphite Black Graphite Black Cool Charcoal (Black)
    Item Dimensions 13.34 x 13.3 x 3.4 inches 12.25 x 12.25 x 3.5 inches 13.34 x 13.3 x 3.4 inches 13.34 x 13.34 x 3.63 inches 13.34 x 13.26 x 3.63 inches 13.34 x 13.26 x 3.63 inches
    Item Weight 7.50 lbs 8.20 lbs 7.50 lbs 7.44 lbs 24.56 lbs
    Special Features Bag iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair, Black 10x Suction, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Ideal for Pet Hair, Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Carpets & Hard Floors, Recharges & Resumes Smart Mapping, Self-Emptying, Scheduling, Room-By-Room Navigation, Pet Hair Pick Up, Logical Navigation, Motorized Brush Roll, Dirt Detection Sensor, Edge Cleaning
    Product Description

    The world's smartest cleaning robots just got smarter…and that's Genius. The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with Genius technology is thoughtfully designed with you and your specific needs in mind. It avoids objects in its way (including pet waste), it allows for automatic multiple cleanings a day, it empties its bin so you don’t have to and is ready to start cleaning the moment you open the box! It does all of the work, so that you don’t have to!

