This fits your .

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

THE WORLD'S SMARTEST CLEANING ROBOTS JUST GOT SMARTER - iRobot OS powers your Roomba j7+ to clean the way you want it to. It avoids objects in its way, allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home; it also empties its bin so you don’t have to.

AVOIDS PET ACCIDENTS ON PURPOSE – WE GUARANTEE IT - Only iRobot brings you P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise). You can rely on your Roomba j7+ to avoid pet waste, or we’ll replace it for free. Additional terms and conditions apply – see iRobot for full details.

NO NEED TO PICK UP BEFORE YOU CLEAN - The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum uses iRobot OS Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

CLEANS WHEN & WHERE YOU WANT– Only iRobot brings you Imprint Smart Mapping allowing you to control & schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home. Plus customizable Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones allow you to tell them the exact area to avoid and clean.

MORE THOUGHTFUL THAN YOU THOUGHT - The Roomba j7+ takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligencce of iRobot OS. Learns your habits and your routines.

ATTACKS MESSES USING OUR POWERFUL, PROPRIETARY CLEANING SYSTEM - Powerful 3-Stage Cleaning System packs 10x the Power-Lifting Suction, an Edge-Sweeping Brush gets along walls and corners, and patented Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes flex to adjust to different floor types and don’t get tangled with pet hair. Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system.