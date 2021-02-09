Amazon.com

Add to your order
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle - Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Precision Jet Spray, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Multiple Rooms
|Brand
|iRobot
|Model Name
|iRobot® Roomba® s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava jet® m6 (6102) Robot Mop bundle
|Surface Recommendation
|Hard Floor
|Special Feature
|Smart Mapping
|Color
|Black
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF - Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the s9 to empty itself for up to 60 days..Runtime : 120 minutes
- DEEPEST CLEAN - With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. Automatically increases suction to clean even deeper with power boost technology.
- DETAILED POWERFUL CLEAN - PerfectEdge Technology with advanced sensors and a specially designed Corner Brush optimize cleaning deep into corners and along edges. Ideal for homes with pets. 30% wider Dual Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair.
- THE ULTIMATE ROBOT MOP - The Braava jet m6 robot mops like you would. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.
- MOPPING THAT FITS SEAMLESSLY INTO YOUR LIFE - Ideal for multiple rooms and larger spaces. Navigates around objects and under furniture. Cleans finished hard floors including hardwood, tile and stone.
- GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS - With vSLAM navigation, the s9 and Braava jet m6 learn the layout of your home and build personal Smart Maps, enabling them to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.
- VACUUM OR MOP MESSES IN THE MOMENT - A simple request to your voice assistant or via the iRobot Home app enables the s9 or Braava jet m6 to clean messes for you, right when they happen — immediately clean that spot and consider it done.
From the manufacturer
The New & Exclusive s9+ & m6 Bundle
s9+ & m6 Bundle Advanced Features
Cleans up after you, & itself
Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the s9+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Our Deepest Clean
With 40x the suction power, the Superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris & pet hair from deep within your carpets.
Dirt has nowhere to hide
PerfectEdge Technology with advanced sensors & a specially designed Corner Brush optimize cleaning deep into corners & along edges.
Next level navigation
With cutting-edge vSLAM navigation, Roomba s9+ & Braava jet m6 intelligently map & clean an entire level of your home.
The Ultimate Robot Mop
Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes & kitchen grease. Maximized-Edge Design gets into corners & along edges.
Take mopping off your list
intelligently knows which mode to use based on pad type. Braava jet m6 robot mop uses electrostatic force to sweep & wicking fibers to mop.
Fits seamlessly into your life
Ideal for multiple rooms & larger spaces. Navigates around objects & under furniture. Cleans finished hard floors including hardwood, tile & stone.
Powered by iRobot OS
iRobot OS raises the bar - delivering an intuitive cleaning experience tailored to your needs and preferences.
Clean messes in the moment
The m6 & s9+ can target specific areas within your rooms, like in front of the couch or under a table.
A clean unique to you
Learns from your cleaning habits to offer up customized schedules. Suggests extra cleanings when pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.
Complete control of your clean
With Imprint Smart Mapping, your robots know your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans & when.
Steer clear of objects
You can tell your robots to stay away from certain areas or objects with customizable Keep Out Zones.
The dream team of clean
With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum & Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence.
Clean without lifting a finger
Through the iRobot Home app or your Alexa or Google voice assistant, simply tell your robot when & where you want it to clean.
Always getting smarter
Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, & access to our latest advancements in the future.
Smart Charge & Resume
Patented Smart Charge & Resume enables your robot to intelligently recharge for the amount of time needed to continue cleaning & get the job done.
Product Description
The Dream Team of Clean. With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving your floors a comprehensive clean with just a command to your voice assistant or in the app. With breakthrough Imprint Technology, we’re building a world where robots intelligently communicate with each other and the rest of your connected home. Because our goal is not just to create a home that’s smarter–it’s to create a home that takes care of itself. Our newest most advanced bundle. The world's best robot vacuum paired with the ultimate robot mop.
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2021
I didn't expect miracles, but I have significant floor space, and we NEED to reduce the time required to maintain this house. If I deep mop the entire floor, it will use the entire reservoir and then some. Filling up the reservoir takes a lot less time than cleaning the whole floor. Plus, because it can go under our furniture (we adjusted some shelves, but otherwise it was readily able to go under most of our furniture already), it cleans areas that we wouldn't clean most times. That is a great positive, but it couldn't get by without some negatives. And that came when around half of the reservoir was used to finish the floor. I didn't think anything about it at the time, but found out at the next mopping that the reservoir must be full to mop. It refused to do anything with half a tank. I even have a specific area that uses less than that (and I want it mopped more frequently), but that idea was a no go.
Setting up the zone was a little rough as well. Because our area is large enough to require more than a reservoir to clean (on the lightest cleaning settings), we found that the mop would start all over when we filled it up. For those with smaller areas, this is less likely to be an issue. We attempted to set the mop to ONLY map after that - but it still sprayed as it went about its business.
So our first mopping resulted in some REALLY clean areas - and some completely missed areas. The mapping should probably be done WITHOUT cleaning (says faster) to start. After the mapping is done, zones can be set up so that the mop can be directed to clean as required. Large areas make this quite necessary. After the mapping was done, we set up zones, and found that a much better way to mop = aside from the fact that a partially empty reservoir requires a complete refill - even if there is enough to complete another zone.
I haven't done much in terms of reusing the mop heads. I have a floor steamer, and I would pull the head off and throw them in the washer - then reuse. But for this mop head, it indicates that it is hand wash only. That is a serious drawback. Design wise, if the mop had a locking mechanism for velcro, the mop head could be safe for the washer. This makes the cost AND the waste of the mop significantly higher than it needs to be. Anything that made cleaning better so it could be reused would be beneficial.
They also indicate that you MUST use proprietary (read - expensive) cleaners. Online, many consumers indicate that they use much cheaper solutions with no problems.
Now for quirks I didn't see coming. The mop gave up in the middle of a cleaning. It said that it was too dark, and just canceled the cleaning. This means that, while the mop is quiet, it really doesn't like to clean in the dark. Since I don't want lights on by where people sleep, it does limit mopping at night (though the restriction is similar to the vacuum - though for entirely different reasons [Read Below for Vacuum review]). Also, it hates chairs. They do work around chairs, but not well. We just move all chairs from tables and areas that are more prone to dirt prior to cleaning. It isn't just slow, it takes like 10x the time when a chair is identified. And that means - it will still be that slow if the chair is moved. The mop doesn't really recognize that the chair has moved.
Considering all the issues , this mop is really short of my expectations. I would say 3 stars.
That said, the Vacuum is the more expensive of this bundle. And it does better. Ultimately, leaving this bundle as a 4-Star rating.
It is loud, but the base is on the opposite side of the house as the sleeping areas. So I don't have an issue running the vacuum in those areas while people are sleeping. Even with how loud the base is, it isn't an issue for us (though I can understand that it could be for some). The mapping took forever, though to be fair, we did it with a cleaning. I have to recommend that people do a MAPPING run before cleaning. It may even be best to clean before mapping (Counterintuitive right!)
Overall, it cleans well. It has some quirks where it will get stuck or run over some stuff that needs to be manually removed. Like (oddly enough) - how the vacuum can't go into the bathroom. It will see the floor mat and stop working. Other things I would expect are when an object is just the right size for the vacuum to pick up - but not fully suck up. It can get stuck in the roller. Then the vacuum waits for the user to clear everything to resume operation. I haven't had permanent damage to the rollers when this happens, but I am aware of the complaint from other users. We try and pick up ALL big objects prior to vacuuming.
Better yet, we try to encourage not having stuff on the floor to begin with. IF this seems like an impossibility, then these vacuums may not be for you. However, if you are organized and disciplined enough to have everything removed from the floor that shouldn't be vacuumed, it is good.
Even so, bigger toys that are a couple inches wide have been identified by the vacuum, but it stopped sucking it up and moved on quickly. Honestly, I was happy with the outcome. Overall, I like the vacuum. I haven't had to change the bag in the base yet, and I hope that it won't be too wasteful, but it really saves us a lot of time. And we are really happy with the results. It doesn't replace all vacuuming and cleaning, but it really does the 90% well.
Where I came from: I've had a couple Neato vacuums for the past 8 years and got tired of having to replace batteries every few months and the constant getting stuck. I even replaced the control boards a couple times over the years. Sometimes it was getting stuck under or behind something and other times there was no reason for it. I went with Neato initially because it used logical back and forth rows to vacuum a room which was more efficient than the roomba's random appearing motion. With the advances that Roomba has made, it was time to give them a shot.
As a technology geek, the software features attracted me as much as the hardware features. Auto mapping of a house, drawing exclusion zones, defining specific rooms or areas with names for use with home automation appeared to be great. I also love that the completion of vacuuming can trigger the mopping schedule.
When I got the vacuum & mop, I did their auto-mapping of the house which turned out to be quite accurate. It did get stuck behind couches during this so was a bit cumbersome to monitor but after two runs with each, I had the bottom floor mapped out. The software guesses where rooms begin/end. This was pretty accurate and I only had to adjust a few things to get it just right. I created exclusion zones for behind the couches that it would get stuck or tangled up in cords to prevent that from happening and then linked it to my Amazon Alexa account.
Next, I defined two small areas just to mess with people's heads. I called these two small areas, one in my kitchen and one in the family room, "this spot" and "that spot". I will stand in the kitchen in the area I defined as "this spot", which is also in front of the Echo Show, and state "Alexa, ask roomba to vacuum this spot", as I point down. This is just for show, of course, since the pointing and camera integration with echo is well beyond its level of capability. The vacuum will come out of its dock, make its way to the kitchen and vacuum that little area I defined and go back to the base. For the finale, I say "Alexa, ask roomba to vacuum that spot" as I point in the Family Room at the area I defined as "that spot". Again, the vacuum comes out of its base and diligently vacuums "that spot". People are impressed. ;)
The vacuum works much better than the neato. The neato didn't have an edge brush so left the edges of rooms a bit dirty over time. The roomba edge brush works really well. As the vacuum transitions from hardwood floors to carpet, the suction motor intelligently ramps up to ensure it cleans carpets as effectively as on bare floors. Impressive! It also no longer makes what appears to be random movements but rather vacuums a room in rows just like the Neato did. Neato! The last pass through a room is around the edge with the edge brush to ensure very little is left on edges and in corners. And when it returns to the base station, it's sooo nice to not have to empty the vacuum every time as it empties itself now. I haven't been notified to change the bag in the base station yet which is nice as well.
The mop is a different story. I read reviews where it was said that it didn't clean very well and didn't spray very evenly and was useless. So I was pleasantly surprised that it met all of my expectations. The level of cleaning is adjustable in the app based on how dirty you feel it is, which controls the amount of passes over an area and amount of cleaning fluid it uses. I have mine on the medium setting which works just fine for me in the kitchen to keep spots off the floor. When it runs out of fluid, it returns to the base station and notifies me in the app. Once refilled, it will pick back up where it left off to complete the cleaning job.
How mine is set up:
I defined my cleaning job to vacuum every room in the house, except one. After it vacuums, the braava jet is triggered to mop the kitchen. If I need the entryway mopped, I trigger it to clean that area manually using the app or by using Alexa to have it done. The photo attached shows the report after the vacuuming portion is done. There is a second, similar report for the mopping. The report shows my 'Keep out' zones by couches in my living room and the back door. The boxes it didn't clean scattered about are from furniture it had to go around.
Improvements that could be made:
1. The level of cleaning on both the vacuum and mop are global settings meaning you set it and then all activities are using those settings. It would be nice to be able to adjust it by room or defined area. My kitchen needs more attention than my hallway with the mop.
2. I expected the braava jet to remind me to change pads, but it does not. I am currently using the single use pads and have never been told to change it even after a couple weeks of use. It does detect what kind of pad is being used so it is capable to doing this.
3. The noise level is higher than my Neato was. Not just from the vacuuming sound but rather from a vibration type sound. I wish it just sounded like a vacuum.
El envío internacional fue excelente. A pesar del monto $$$ todo llegó en excelentes condiciones. En caja sellada y todo.
Sobre el producto:
En general, tienes que despejar toda el área antes de que empiecen a trabajar para mejores y más óptimos resultados. Este paquete lo compré hace 11 meses. Aquí mi reseña desde México.
Aspiradora
a) Se limpia después de ti y de sí mismo: 10/10 Definitivamente nos quita un peso de encima de estar limpiando diario o hasta por más tiempo, ya que aspira y barre por ti. No deja sucio, aspira bien la alfombra y cada rincón, además, en pequeños relieves (aprox 2 cm), aunque se tarda, logra pasarlos y limpiar toda la casa. Se auto-limpia al succionar la suciedad a su contenedor en la torre después de cada limpieza y esto hace que te olvides y no pierdas tiempo en eso. No sustituye una limpieza profunda.
b) Limpieza más profunda: con 40 veces la potencia de succión* con sistema de limpieza superior de 3 etapas: 10/10 Efectivamente tiene 3 tipos de aspirado, silencioso a intenso, el silencioso no es molesto y el intenso un poco pero semi-torelable, si aspira bien. Tengo un gato de mascota y al principio se espantaba, pero ya se acostumbró sobretodo al modo intenso.
c) DETALLADO POTENTE LIMPIEZA: 10/10 Efectivamente quita todo rastro de pelos de gato en el suelo. También succiona cabellos y cosas pequeñas (clips, grapas, etc)
d) Ideal para múltiples habitaciones y espacios más grandes. Navega alrededor de objetos y debajo de muebles: Efectivamente navega en todo el espacio, limpia debajo y alrededor de muebles sin dañarlos. (Tú lo configuras)
Tiene botón de autolimpieza, mapas favoritos, programación de limpieza, historial (detecta errores y manda reporte), te manda mensajes si algo anda mal (si no has limpiado cepillos, mantto, etc) y configuración personalizada.
Contras:
Software mapa y delimitaciones. 3/7 veces se atonta y no sigue el orden de limpieza, cuando esto pasa, al final medio limpia pero no en orden. A veces medio limpia. A veces de plano no jala, pero tiene un sistema que detecta fallas y manda la alerta de mejorar y supongo que algo reparan porque después ya funciona bien, pero tiene fallas de lectura constantes. Considerando el precio que pagas esto es un serio problema a resolver ASAP. Calificación: 7/10
Pila: 5/10 No se mantiene cargada si desconectas el aparato. Lo compré en 2021 y la pila ya está empezando a durar menos. (Suena a broma pero es real)
Mejoras:
Los Filtros. 7/10 Duran un tiempo por lo menos si los 60 días, pero lo malo es cuando llega el momento de comprarlos. Tanto el de la aspiradora como el de la torre. Una mejora ideal sería que sacaran filtros lavables para la aspiradora y la torre. Además de que se contamina mucho menos.
El ruido al aspirar: Aspira muy bien, pero el modo intenso hace ruido medio molesto. Sería una maravilla cuando el modo intenso aspire igual pero sin tanto ruido.
Software mapa: Sería ideal que uno pudiera ver en tiempo real en dónde está el robot limpiado y por dónde ya pasó (y no hasta que termina de limpiar). También poder activar modo manual para decirle por donde pasar a limpiar.
Batería y conexión a luz: Si no está conectado, se le va la pila al robot. Así que lo tienes que tener consumiendo energía todo el tiempo aún si no lo estas usando y eso desgasta la pila. O desconectarlo, pero tener que volver a conectarlo con tiempo o esperar a que se cargue para poder ponerlo a limpiar. Eso te hace perder mucho tiempo que no deberías perder por el precio que pagaste. Debería tener un modo donde después de usar, la pila se recargue y se mantenga cargada y ya una vez cargada, deje de consumir luz y cuando se le indique que despierte y esté listo para su siguiente limpieza.
Color: Hubiera sido mejor encontrarlo en color blanco.
Trapeador:
a) La mejor mopa robot: las mopas robot Braava jet m6 como lo harías. Puedes decirle dónde y cuándo limpiar, y Precision Jet Spray ayuda a hacer frente a los líos pegajosos y la grasa de la cocina.
La mejor, dudosamente. Es buena, cumple con lo más básico necesario que es trapear pero pues hasta cierto punto si no lavas o cambias el trapito por habitación, lo que hace es arrastrar o pasear el polvo por todo el espacio.
Para una limpieza "aceptable" tienes que pasarlo 2 veces por la misma habitación y cambiarle el trapo o lavarlo antes de la segunda trapeada. Lo que a lo mejor te evita el desgaste físico de andar empujando el trapo, pero de la enjuagada del trapo no te salvas, salvo que compres más trapos lavables (recomendable) porque así sólo los metes a la lavadora y ya, pero pues tienes que andar al pendiente de que termine de limpiar cada área para cambiarle el bendito trapo -.- Para un limpieza diaria o relativamente frecuentes pues ahí 2/2. No sustituye una trapeada profunda.
Los trapos lavables son algo bueno. Eso se los aplaudo.
Software funciona muy bien. Detecta varios espacios y los mapea. Al no poder pasar escalones, cuando lo pongo en un espacio tiene su propio mapa y favoritos. Lo mismo si lo cambio de espacio. Eso funciona muy bien.
Contras: 0/10 No le puedes echar limpiador de piso ni nada al contenedor de agua. Te venden un liquidito de quién sabe qué, que es lo único que le puedes echar. Si le echas pinol o aceites escenciales no funciona.
5/10 Si el contenedor de agua no está lleno al tope el trapeador no jala. Tienes que estar llenándolo todo el tiempo aunque sólo quieras que limpie una manchita.
