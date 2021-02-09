Amazon.com

These are expensive devices. With that said, it places a high bar on what we expect these devices to do.



I didn't expect miracles, but I have significant floor space, and we NEED to reduce the time required to maintain this house. If I deep mop the entire floor, it will use the entire reservoir and then some. Filling up the reservoir takes a lot less time than cleaning the whole floor. Plus, because it can go under our furniture (we adjusted some shelves, but otherwise it was readily able to go under most of our furniture already), it cleans areas that we wouldn't clean most times. That is a great positive, but it couldn't get by without some negatives. And that came when around half of the reservoir was used to finish the floor. I didn't think anything about it at the time, but found out at the next mopping that the reservoir must be full to mop. It refused to do anything with half a tank. I even have a specific area that uses less than that (and I want it mopped more frequently), but that idea was a no go.



Setting up the zone was a little rough as well. Because our area is large enough to require more than a reservoir to clean (on the lightest cleaning settings), we found that the mop would start all over when we filled it up. For those with smaller areas, this is less likely to be an issue. We attempted to set the mop to ONLY map after that - but it still sprayed as it went about its business.



So our first mopping resulted in some REALLY clean areas - and some completely missed areas. The mapping should probably be done WITHOUT cleaning (says faster) to start. After the mapping is done, zones can be set up so that the mop can be directed to clean as required. Large areas make this quite necessary. After the mapping was done, we set up zones, and found that a much better way to mop = aside from the fact that a partially empty reservoir requires a complete refill - even if there is enough to complete another zone.



I haven't done much in terms of reusing the mop heads. I have a floor steamer, and I would pull the head off and throw them in the washer - then reuse. But for this mop head, it indicates that it is hand wash only. That is a serious drawback. Design wise, if the mop had a locking mechanism for velcro, the mop head could be safe for the washer. This makes the cost AND the waste of the mop significantly higher than it needs to be. Anything that made cleaning better so it could be reused would be beneficial.



They also indicate that you MUST use proprietary (read - expensive) cleaners. Online, many consumers indicate that they use much cheaper solutions with no problems.



Now for quirks I didn't see coming. The mop gave up in the middle of a cleaning. It said that it was too dark, and just canceled the cleaning. This means that, while the mop is quiet, it really doesn't like to clean in the dark. Since I don't want lights on by where people sleep, it does limit mopping at night (though the restriction is similar to the vacuum - though for entirely different reasons [Read Below for Vacuum review]). Also, it hates chairs. They do work around chairs, but not well. We just move all chairs from tables and areas that are more prone to dirt prior to cleaning. It isn't just slow, it takes like 10x the time when a chair is identified. And that means - it will still be that slow if the chair is moved. The mop doesn't really recognize that the chair has moved.



Considering all the issues , this mop is really short of my expectations. I would say 3 stars.



That said, the Vacuum is the more expensive of this bundle. And it does better. Ultimately, leaving this bundle as a 4-Star rating.



It is loud, but the base is on the opposite side of the house as the sleeping areas. So I don't have an issue running the vacuum in those areas while people are sleeping. Even with how loud the base is, it isn't an issue for us (though I can understand that it could be for some). The mapping took forever, though to be fair, we did it with a cleaning. I have to recommend that people do a MAPPING run before cleaning. It may even be best to clean before mapping (Counterintuitive right!)



Overall, it cleans well. It has some quirks where it will get stuck or run over some stuff that needs to be manually removed. Like (oddly enough) - how the vacuum can't go into the bathroom. It will see the floor mat and stop working. Other things I would expect are when an object is just the right size for the vacuum to pick up - but not fully suck up. It can get stuck in the roller. Then the vacuum waits for the user to clear everything to resume operation. I haven't had permanent damage to the rollers when this happens, but I am aware of the complaint from other users. We try and pick up ALL big objects prior to vacuuming.



Better yet, we try to encourage not having stuff on the floor to begin with. IF this seems like an impossibility, then these vacuums may not be for you. However, if you are organized and disciplined enough to have everything removed from the floor that shouldn't be vacuumed, it is good.



Even so, bigger toys that are a couple inches wide have been identified by the vacuum, but it stopped sucking it up and moved on quickly. Honestly, I was happy with the outcome. Overall, I like the vacuum. I haven't had to change the bag in the base yet, and I hope that it won't be too wasteful, but it really saves us a lot of time. And we are really happy with the results. It doesn't replace all vacuuming and cleaning, but it really does the 90% well.