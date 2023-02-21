Add to your order

Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
from
In Stock
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging, Charcoal Grey

4.4 out of 5 stars 26,586 ratings
-37% $189.00
List Price: $299.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Roomba 692
Enhance your purchase

Brand iRobot
Model Name iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging See more
Surface Recommendation Carpet
Special Feature Pet Hair Pick Up
Color Charcoal Grey

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • CLEAN SMARTER - Sleek, premium design complements your home décor; The Roomba 692 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant..Runtime : 90 minutes
  • LOOSENS, LIFTS, AND SUCTIONS - The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
  • LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE - Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.
  • ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION - A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.
  • SENSES AND ELIMINATES DIRT - Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, and cleans them more thoroughly.
  • CLEAN FLOORS EVERYDAY - Provides a system of cleaning features and smart sensors that allow the robot to adjust to your unique home and deliver a daily clean.
  • iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, and will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.

Customer ratings by feature

Battery life
4.0 4.0
Remote Control
3.9 3.9
For cleaning up hair
3.9 3.9
Suction power
3.8 3.8
See all reviews

What's in the box

  • Brush

    • From the manufacturer

    iRobot Roomba 692 Features

    roomba

    Clean smarter

    The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, & debris with the app or voice assistant.

    roomba

    Loosens, Lifts, & Suctions

    3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

    Roomba

    Adaptive Navigation

    A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.

    iRobot OS

    Getting smarter and smarter​

    Powered by iRobot OS, your robot vacuum is always getting new features through automatic software updates.

    roomba

    Cleans around your life

    Learns from your cleaning habits to offer up customized schedules. Suggests extra cleanings when pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.

    roomba

    Senses & eliminates dirt

    Patented Dirt Detect Technology helps your robot find the dirtier areas in your home, like high-traffic spots, & cleans them more thoroughly.

    roomba

    Cleans carpets & hard floors

    Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets & hard floors.

    roomba

    Automatically Recharges

    Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking & recharging.

    roomba
    comp

    Product Description

    Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba 692 robot vacuum. The patented 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Dirt Detect sensors alert the Roomba robot vacuum to clean more thoroughly on concentrated areas of dirt. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    If you'd like a copy of the manufacturer's warranty for a product found on Amazon.com, you can contact the manufacturer directly or visit their website for more information. Manufacturer's warranties may not apply in all cases, depending on factors like the use of the product, where the product was purchased, or who you purchased the product from. Please review the warranty carefully, and contact the manufacturer if you have any questions.

    Product guides and documents

    User Guide (PDF)
    User Manual (PDF)