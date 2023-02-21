Add to your order
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping. Details
100% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
77% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
87% positive over last 12 months
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging, Charcoal Grey
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|iRobot
|Model Name
|iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging See more
|Surface Recommendation
|Carpet
|Special Feature
|Pet Hair Pick Up
|Color
|Charcoal Grey
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- CLEAN SMARTER - Sleek, premium design complements your home décor; The Roomba 692 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant..Runtime : 90 minutes
- LOOSENS, LIFTS, AND SUCTIONS - The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
- LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE - Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.
- ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION - A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.
- SENSES AND ELIMINATES DIRT - Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, and cleans them more thoroughly.
- CLEAN FLOORS EVERYDAY - Provides a system of cleaning features and smart sensors that allow the robot to adjust to your unique home and deliver a daily clean.
- iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, and will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.
Customer ratings by feature
What's in the box
From the manufacturer
iRobot Roomba 692 Features
Clean smarter
The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, & debris with the app or voice assistant.
Loosens, Lifts, & Suctions
3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.
Adaptive Navigation
A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.
Getting smarter and smarter
Powered by iRobot OS, your robot vacuum is always getting new features through automatic software updates.
Cleans around your life
Learns from your cleaning habits to offer up customized schedules. Suggests extra cleanings when pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.
Senses & eliminates dirt
Patented Dirt Detect Technology helps your robot find the dirtier areas in your home, like high-traffic spots, & cleans them more thoroughly.
Cleans carpets & hard floors
Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets & hard floors.
Automatically Recharges
Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking & recharging.
Product Description
Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba 692 robot vacuum. The patented 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Dirt Detect sensors alert the Roomba robot vacuum to clean more thoroughly on concentrated areas of dirt. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.