The inCharge Ultra Portable Charging Keychain Cable USB to Lightning 10mm Thin Version Black
$13.99
- Never be caught without a charging cable ever again
- Using magnets, the inCharge cable is 1.5" when folded making it ultra portable
- Carry it on your keychain so you can always have it on hand
- Easy to use and a great pair with external battery packs
- Comes in 9 different colors, choose your favorite!
The inCharge is the smallest and most portable smartphone charging cable on the market today. With it's magnet clasp mechanism, it folds up to a length of only 1.5". Perfect size to carry on your keychain or keyring. You can take it anywhere and always be ready to charge your phone. All you have to do is unclasp it, plug it into your power source, plug in into your phone, and you are good to go. Goes great with any external battery pack so you are never caught with a dead smartphone ever again. Lightning connector is compatible with iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 6S/6S Plus, iPod Touch (5th generation), iPod Touch (6th generation), iPad (4th generation), iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro, iPad Mini (1st generation), iPad Mini (2nd generation), iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPod Nano (7th generation)
it means i can always have a charging cord with me and it is cute too!