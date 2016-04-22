Facebook Twitter Pinterest
jelbows "Small Clear" Ergonomic Gel Wrist Rest Arm Elbow Pads - Perfect Solution for Tennis Elbow Computer Gaming Carpal Tunnel Bursitis Arthritis Syndrome Relief by jelbows (2 pack)

4.1 out of 5 stars 146 customer reviews
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • ● BEST SUPPORT: Two non-slip medium soft gel pads provide the best support for wrists, arms, and elbows
  • ● PORTABLE DESIGN: Works well anywhere you need extra support - at work on a desk, on a armrest in your car or truck, on a countertop or workbench
  • ● HELPS WITH CTS: Helps alleviate the discomfort associated with carpal tunnel syndrome and other repetitive wrist strain complaints
  • ● MULTIPLE COLORS AVAILABLE: Multiple colors available to choose from - mix and match, buy two pair and work in comfort and style
  • ● EASY TO CLEAN: Just run under some warm water to wash or disinfect with rubbing alcohol
  • Gelepad 3x8 - Ultra Soft Gel Pad for Instant Comfort and Improved Ergonomic Sitting/Working for Elbow, Arm, Wrist – Armrest, Wrist Rest - Car Truck, Home, Office, Industrial
Product description

The jelbows Story Our story is simple, but we are sure you can relate: Three guys worked at a desktop all day and were always uncomfortable. Guy 1 said: “Ouch, my elbows are burning man!” Guy 2 replied: “Dude, I can’t feel the tips of my fingers - I don’t even know what I’m typing.” Guy 3 chimed: “My arms are sore and I haven’t even been to the gym yet.” They would consistently battle joint pain in their elbows, wrists, and arms from leaning on and contacting a hard desk all day. They routinely left the office with sore, red elbows and wrist pain commonly associated with repetitive work strain. This made for three really cranky men! For that reason, the jelbows gel elbow wrist pads were created. jelbows are the simple solution for common work discomfort. If you sit at a desk all day, these were made for you. jelbows are made from a soft gel-like material that takes the pressure off the pressure points in your wrists, elbows, and arms. This gives you the support needed for proper blood circulation to your joints. Using these wrist pads also benefits nerve health and helps alleviate the numbness and tingling associated with CTS and repetitive wrist syndrome. Go ahead and take them to work, to school, and even on a business trip. They will help keep your elbows, wrists, and arms pain-free. Because, working hard is painful enough!

Compare to similar items


jelbows "Small Clear" Ergonomic Gel Wrist Rest Arm Elbow Pads - Perfect Solution for Tennis Elbow Computer Gaming Carpal Tunnel Bursitis Arthritis Syndrome Relief by jelbows (2 pack)
ULTRAGEL® ANYWHERE, ANYTIME Arm/ Elbow/ Wrist Rest Gel Pads (4.5x8.5 , Black/Non-Slip )
SUMLINK Loving High Density Space Memory Cotton Mats Keyboard Pads Computer Wrist Elbow Pad Lying Sleeping Pad for Office Table Computer Desktop (7.9 x 23.6 Inch) (Grey)
Belkin WaveRest Gel Wrist Pad
ULTRAGEL "Gaming" Super Comfy Arm/Elbow/Wrist Rest Gel Pads for Keyboards (SLIM 5x12.5, Black)
LKHE Heart-shaped Translucence Silicone Wrist Rest Cool Hand Pillow Wrist Rest (Blue)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (146) 4 out of 5 stars (33) 4 out of 5 stars (79) 3 out of 5 stars (454) 4 out of 5 stars (26) 4 out of 5 stars (225)
Price $16.99 $23.35 $8.69 $6.35 $28.95 $6.55
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By jelbows44 COMFORT by CONFORMAX SUMLINK Amazon.com COMFORT by CONFORMAX LetGoShop
Color clear Black/Non-Slip Grey Black Black Blue
Item Dimensions 6 x 6 x 0.75 in 7 x 9 x 0.5 in 7.87 x 23.62 x 0.39 in 8.2 x 13 x 0.5 in 5 x 12.5 x 0.5 in 2 x 4 x 0.4 in
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsDon't Hesitate!!!
ByLaurie G.on April 22, 2016
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment| 11 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsjelbows are awesome for elbows
ByLutzieon March 27, 2017
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat!
ByKaren Donohoon May 4, 2016
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsSimple and effective
ByMRon March 13, 2016
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment| 4 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsThese really work!
ByCadance Reneneon August 30, 2016
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsI am very happy with the product
ByMeagan Pollockon July 20, 2016
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsA good solution if you sit with your elbows on a hard surface for long periods ...
ByGreg Gon July 1, 2017
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing relief for an RA sufferer.. Highly recommended!
ByT. Scotton July 7, 2017
Color: clear|Verified Purchase
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

