|Brand Name
|jelbows
|Item Weight
|6.4 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|6 x 6 x 0.8 inches
|Item model number
|BC77172
|Color
|clear
|Manufacturer Part Number
|j44clear
jelbows "Small Clear" Ergonomic Gel Wrist Rest Arm Elbow Pads - Perfect Solution for Tennis Elbow Computer Gaming Carpal Tunnel Bursitis Arthritis Syndrome Relief by jelbows (2 pack)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- ● BEST SUPPORT: Two non-slip medium soft gel pads provide the best support for wrists, arms, and elbows
- ● PORTABLE DESIGN: Works well anywhere you need extra support - at work on a desk, on a armrest in your car or truck, on a countertop or workbench
- ● HELPS WITH CTS: Helps alleviate the discomfort associated with carpal tunnel syndrome and other repetitive wrist strain complaints
- ● MULTIPLE COLORS AVAILABLE: Multiple colors available to choose from - mix and match, buy two pair and work in comfort and style
- ● EASY TO CLEAN: Just run under some warm water to wash or disinfect with rubbing alcohol
Product description
The jelbows Story Our story is simple, but we are sure you can relate: Three guys worked at a desktop all day and were always uncomfortable. Guy 1 said: “Ouch, my elbows are burning man!” Guy 2 replied: “Dude, I can’t feel the tips of my fingers - I don’t even know what I’m typing.” Guy 3 chimed: “My arms are sore and I haven’t even been to the gym yet.” They would consistently battle joint pain in their elbows, wrists, and arms from leaning on and contacting a hard desk all day. They routinely left the office with sore, red elbows and wrist pain commonly associated with repetitive work strain. This made for three really cranky men! For that reason, the jelbows gel elbow wrist pads were created. jelbows are the simple solution for common work discomfort. If you sit at a desk all day, these were made for you. jelbows are made from a soft gel-like material that takes the pressure off the pressure points in your wrists, elbows, and arms. This gives you the support needed for proper blood circulation to your joints. Using these wrist pads also benefits nerve health and helps alleviate the numbness and tingling associated with CTS and repetitive wrist syndrome. Go ahead and take them to work, to school, and even on a business trip. They will help keep your elbows, wrists, and arms pain-free. Because, working hard is painful enough!
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(146)
|(33)
|(79)
|(454)
|(26)
|(225)
|Price
|$16.99
|$23.35
|$8.69
|$6.35
|$28.95
|$6.55
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|jelbows44
|COMFORT by CONFORMAX
|SUMLINK
|Amazon.com
|COMFORT by CONFORMAX
|LetGoShop
|Color
|clear
|Black/Non-Slip
|Grey
|Black
|Black
|Blue
|Item Dimensions
|6 x 6 x 0.75 in
|7 x 9 x 0.5 in
|7.87 x 23.62 x 0.39 in
|8.2 x 13 x 0.5 in
|5 x 12.5 x 0.5 in
|2 x 4 x 0.4 in
