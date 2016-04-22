Color:clear

The jelbows Story Our story is simple, but we are sure you can relate: Three guys worked at a desktop all day and were always uncomfortable. Guy 1 said: “Ouch, my elbows are burning man!” Guy 2 replied: “Dude, I can’t feel the tips of my fingers - I don’t even know what I’m typing.” Guy 3 chimed: “My arms are sore and I haven’t even been to the gym yet.” They would consistently battle joint pain in their elbows, wrists, and arms from leaning on and contacting a hard desk all day. They routinely left the office with sore, red elbows and wrist pain commonly associated with repetitive work strain. This made for three really cranky men! For that reason, the jelbows gel elbow wrist pads were created. jelbows are the simple solution for common work discomfort. If you sit at a desk all day, these were made for you. jelbows are made from a soft gel-like material that takes the pressure off the pressure points in your wrists, elbows, and arms. This gives you the support needed for proper blood circulation to your joints. Using these wrist pads also benefits nerve health and helps alleviate the numbness and tingling associated with CTS and repetitive wrist syndrome. Go ahead and take them to work, to school, and even on a business trip. They will help keep your elbows, wrists, and arms pain-free. Because, working hard is painful enough!