from
$34.99
FREE delivery Tuesday, February 7
Or fastest delivery Monday, February 6. Order within 19 hrs 34 mins
In Stock.
Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs - Waterproof, GPS Location & Smart Activity Tracker, Unlimited Range (Midnight Blue)

3.9 out of 5 stars 2,583 ratings
$34.99
Style: Dog Tracker
Dog Tracker
Brand tractive

Brand tractive
Color Midnight Blue
Supported Application GPS
Supported Application GPS
Specific Uses For Product Active, Outdoor, Indoor

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • SUBSCRIPTION PLAN NEEDED - Monthly, 1 year, 2 year and 5 year plans available starting at $4.99 per month. Try risk free with a 30 day money back guarantee.
  • LIVE TRACKING & LOCATION HISTORY - Follow your furry friend's every step in real-time on your phone. See where your dog has been and what they've been up to with this dog GPS tracker.
  • VIRTUAL FENCE - Mark safe zones, like your garden, and know the moment your dog leaves one - and when they come back safely.
  • ALL-DAY ACTIVITY MONITORING - Track active time, rest and calories burned. Set fitness goals. Keep your buddy in great shape with a dog tracker collar attachment with GPS.
  • WORLDWIDE LOCATION TRACKING - Use your Tractive GPS pet collar attachment in over 150 countries. Manage all features via the free Tractive GPS app for a iOS and Android or in any browser.
  • SMALL, LIGHTWEIGHT & 100% WATERPROOF - Running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.
  • Included components: gps tracker, manual, usb cable

Compare with similar items


Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs - Waterproof, GPS Location & Smart Activity Tracker, Unlimited Range (Midnight Blue)
Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs - Waterproof, GPS Location & Smart Activity Tracker, Unlimited Range, Works with Any Collar (Coffee)
Whistle GO Explore GPS + Health + Fitness Dog Tracker Plus Health & Fitness Monitor, Waterproof, Safe Place Escape Alerts, Built-in Light, Fits on Dog Collar, for Dogs 25 lbs and up Grey
FitBark 2 Dog Activity Monitor | Health & Fitness Tracker for Dogs | Waterproof, Small & Leightweight (10 g) | Not a GPS Tracker
Fi Smart Dog Collar - GPS Dog Tracker and Activity & Fitness Monitor, Waterproof, LED Light, Escape Alerts, Nationwide Coverage (Small, Gray)
Whistle GPS + Health + Fitness - Smart Dog Collar, Waterproof Dog GPS Tracker Plus Health & Fitness Monitor, 24/7 Pet Tracker, 2 Rechargeable Batteries, Switch (Newest Model), (Black), M/L
Customer Rating 3.9 out of 5 stars (2583) 4.0 out of 5 stars (3251) 4.0 out of 5 stars (3528) 4.3 out of 5 stars (977) 2.5 out of 5 stars (62) 3.3 out of 5 stars (90)
Price $34.99 $34.99 $77.42 $69.95 $149.00 $199.95
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com FitBark Fi Dogs Amazon.com
Color Midnight Blue Beige Grey Black Gray Black M/L
Size Dog Tracker 3 Piece Set 1-Pack One Size Small Medium / Large
From the manufacturer

Tractive GPS Tracker
App screenshots
choose a subscription
Tractive GPS vs Microchips vs Bluetooth
    Product Description

    The Tractive GPS DOG tracker enables you to view your dog's location from anywhere, anytime. Track your furry friend in real time without any distance limit. Access the location history on your smartphone and enjoy more fun features together with your pet. After choosing a subscription plan, the Tractive GPS Dog will find your pet almost anywhere in the world using the best available mobile network. Simply attach the waterproof and lightweight tracker to your dog's collar and start tracking your pet using the free Tractive GPS app. It's time for new adventures!

    Customer reviews

    3.9 out of 5 stars
    3.9 out of 5
    2,583 global ratings
    5 star
    		56%
    4 star
    		14%
    3 star
    		10%
    2 star
    		5%
    1 star
    		15%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Wishes to remain anonymous
    4.0 out of 5 stars Best option out there, but has a couple of flaws
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 20, 2022
    Style: Dog TrackerVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Wishes to remain anonymous
    4.0 out of 5 stars Best option out there, but has a couple of flaws
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 20, 2022
    I'll start by saying that I did a ton of research before purchasing this product and I wish there was a review like mine out there so that I could pre-set my expectations. I would definitely buy this tracker again, but I would know going in that it has some limitations. I bought the tracker here on Amazon, and of course needed to purchase the subscription separately through Tractive, which I fully expected. Overall, the cost including subscription is much better than other comparable options.

    Pros: Light weight, small, AMAZING BATTERY LIFE (we are still at 48% and it's been 2 weeks since last charge), awesome app and love the metrics its following so that I can keep track of my dog's wellbeing on a daily basis. The dog wearing the tracker is a stray/rescue that we have had for a few weeks and I didn't know if she was spayed or not... when we found out that she was on her lady time we immediately noticed an activity drop off via the tracker that has corresponded with the event so it was really nice to be able to see how it was effecting her overall wellbeing. (To all the spay/neuter warriors, not to worry she will be spayed at our earliest convenience.)
    Cons: I live on 3/4 of an acre that is fully fenced, when I try to set my safe boundary it says that my boundary is too small... Okay, so I set the boundary to larger than the size of my yard at the minimum size, with the "safe zone" tight against the fence that my dog is jumping to escape, but even with this I'm not getting notifications when she crosses the barrier. I can clearly see her outside of the boundary that was set, but it's as if the system has a margin of error built in for the "drift" that occurs, so it doesn't send a notification every time she leaves until she is WAY outside of the boundary.
    And now to the second con, and that is 'drift'. My dog is almost never where the tracker says she is. It can say she's in the front yard when she's actually out back or on the side out in the garden. I understand that the power saving mode isn't as accurate, but when you live in a neighborhood, don't expect to be notified the moment your dog leaves the zone because the wi-fi power saving mode is just not always accurate. See Photo. Light green line & shaded area is the minimum boundary it would let me set without triggering the "too small" notification. Blue dotted line is the wi-fi power saving area. Solid blue line is my actual fence line, blue dot is dog's supposed location, Red X is her actual location. From this discrepancy you can see how easily the dog can be marked in bounds but actually be out of bounds due to the 'drift' factor.

    Overall I would still buy this tracker again because it gives some peace of mind. I am always home so easily able to also call for her on a regular basis and make sure I have tabs on her so the tracker is kind of secondary if I happen to catch her out of bounds and need to find her, but it would be nice to get more accurate notifications & positioning because she has left 3 times and I only got notifications once and that was after I already noticed and went looking for her.
    MJL
    4.0 out of 5 stars Works well enough. nice features
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 7, 2022
    Style: Dog TrackerVerified Purchase
    Jeff D
    4.0 out of 5 stars Does what I need it to do for a fraction of the cost of the other options
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 13, 2023
    Style: Dog TrackerVerified Purchase
