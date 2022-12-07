I'll start by saying that I did a ton of research before purchasing this product and I wish there was a review like mine out there so that I could pre-set my expectations. I would definitely buy this tracker again, but I would know going in that it has some limitations. I bought the tracker here on Amazon, and of course needed to purchase the subscription separately through Tractive, which I fully expected. Overall, the cost including subscription is much better than other comparable options.



Pros: Light weight, small, AMAZING BATTERY LIFE (we are still at 48% and it's been 2 weeks since last charge), awesome app and love the metrics its following so that I can keep track of my dog's wellbeing on a daily basis. The dog wearing the tracker is a stray/rescue that we have had for a few weeks and I didn't know if she was spayed or not... when we found out that she was on her lady time we immediately noticed an activity drop off via the tracker that has corresponded with the event so it was really nice to be able to see how it was effecting her overall wellbeing. (To all the spay/neuter warriors, not to worry she will be spayed at our earliest convenience.)

Cons: I live on 3/4 of an acre that is fully fenced, when I try to set my safe boundary it says that my boundary is too small... Okay, so I set the boundary to larger than the size of my yard at the minimum size, with the "safe zone" tight against the fence that my dog is jumping to escape, but even with this I'm not getting notifications when she crosses the barrier. I can clearly see her outside of the boundary that was set, but it's as if the system has a margin of error built in for the "drift" that occurs, so it doesn't send a notification every time she leaves until she is WAY outside of the boundary.

And now to the second con, and that is 'drift'. My dog is almost never where the tracker says she is. It can say she's in the front yard when she's actually out back or on the side out in the garden. I understand that the power saving mode isn't as accurate, but when you live in a neighborhood, don't expect to be notified the moment your dog leaves the zone because the wi-fi power saving mode is just not always accurate. See Photo. Light green line & shaded area is the minimum boundary it would let me set without triggering the "too small" notification. Blue dotted line is the wi-fi power saving area. Solid blue line is my actual fence line, blue dot is dog's supposed location, Red X is her actual location. From this discrepancy you can see how easily the dog can be marked in bounds but actually be out of bounds due to the 'drift' factor.



Overall I would still buy this tracker again because it gives some peace of mind. I am always home so easily able to also call for her on a regular basis and make sure I have tabs on her so the tracker is kind of secondary if I happen to catch her out of bounds and need to find her, but it would be nice to get more accurate notifications & positioning because she has left 3 times and I only got notifications once and that was after I already noticed and went looking for her.