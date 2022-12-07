Add to your order
Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs - Waterproof, GPS Location & Smart Activity Tracker, Unlimited Range (Midnight Blue)
|Brand
|tractive
|Special Feature
|Waterproof
|Color
|Midnight Blue
|Supported Application
|GPS
|Specific Uses For Product
|Active, Outdoor, Indoor
About this item
- SUBSCRIPTION PLAN NEEDED - Monthly, 1 year, 2 year and 5 year plans available starting at $4.99 per month. Try risk free with a 30 day money back guarantee.
- LIVE TRACKING & LOCATION HISTORY - Follow your furry friend's every step in real-time on your phone. See where your dog has been and what they've been up to with this dog GPS tracker.
- VIRTUAL FENCE - Mark safe zones, like your garden, and know the moment your dog leaves one - and when they come back safely.
- ALL-DAY ACTIVITY MONITORING - Track active time, rest and calories burned. Set fitness goals. Keep your buddy in great shape with a dog tracker collar attachment with GPS.
- WORLDWIDE LOCATION TRACKING - Use your Tractive GPS pet collar attachment in over 150 countries. Manage all features via the free Tractive GPS app for a iOS and Android or in any browser.
- SMALL, LIGHTWEIGHT & 100% WATERPROOF - Running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.
- Included components: gps tracker, manual, usb cable
Important information
Directions
Adults 18 years and older: Charge device and download free Tractive app on your mobile device to walk through setup and subscription plan selection and activation.
Product Description
The Tractive GPS DOG tracker enables you to view your dog's location from anywhere, anytime. Track your furry friend in real time without any distance limit. Access the location history on your smartphone and enjoy more fun features together with your pet. After choosing a subscription plan, the Tractive GPS Dog will find your pet almost anywhere in the world using the best available mobile network. Simply attach the waterproof and lightweight tracker to your dog's collar and start tracking your pet using the free Tractive GPS app. It's time for new adventures!
Customer reviews
3.9 out of 5
2,583 global ratings
Best option out there, but has a couple of flawsI'll start by saying that I did a ton of research before purchasing this product and I wish there was a review like mine out there so that I could pre-set my expectations. I would definitely buy this tracker again, but I would know going in that it has some limitations. I bought the tracker here on Amazon, and of course needed to purchase the subscription separately through Tractive, which I fully expected. Overall, the cost including subscription is much better than other comparable options.Pros: Light weight, small, AMAZING BATTERY LIFE (we are still at 48% and it's been 2 weeks since last charge), awesome app and love the metrics its following so that I can keep track of my dog's wellbeing on a daily basis. The dog wearing the tracker is a stray/rescue that we have had for a few weeks and I didn't know if she was spayed or not... when we found out that she was on her lady time we immediately noticed an activity drop off via the tracker that has corresponded with the event so it was really nice to be able to see how it was effecting her overall wellbeing. (To all the spay/neuter warriors, not to worry she will be spayed at our earliest convenience.)Cons: I live on 3/4 of an acre that is fully fenced, when I try to set my safe boundary it says that my boundary is too small... Okay, so I set the boundary to larger than the size of my yard at the minimum size, with the "safe zone" tight against the fence that my dog is jumping to escape, but even with this I'm not getting notifications when she crosses the barrier. I can clearly see her outside of the boundary that was set, but it's as if the system has a margin of error built in for the "drift" that occurs, so it doesn't send a notification every time she leaves until she is WAY outside of the boundary.And now to the second con, and that is 'drift'. My dog is almost never where the tracker says she is. It can say she's in the front yard when she's actually out back or on the side out in the garden. I understand that the power saving mode isn't as accurate, but when you live in a neighborhood, don't expect to be notified the moment your dog leaves the zone because the wi-fi power saving mode is just not always accurate. See Photo. Light green line & shaded area is the minimum boundary it would let me set without triggering the "too small" notification. Blue dotted line is the wi-fi power saving area. Solid blue line is my actual fence line, blue dot is dog's supposed location, Red X is her actual location. From this discrepancy you can see how easily the dog can be marked in bounds but actually be out of bounds due to the 'drift' factor.Overall I would still buy this tracker again because it gives some peace of mind. I am always home so easily able to also call for her on a regular basis and make sure I have tabs on her so the tracker is kind of secondary if I happen to catch her out of bounds and need to find her, but it would be nice to get more accurate notifications & positioning because she has left 3 times and I only got notifications once and that was after I already noticed and went looking for her.
I've had this tracker on my dog for just over a week. Our dog is a rescue who's only been with us for about a month. He has run off twice, which has caused a huge amount of stress for my 8 year old son. We found him both times and he happily hopped back in the car, but we decided maybe we should get a more high-tech solution in case it happens again. I originally had an AirTag on him, which is cheap, looks nice, and has a year long battery, but it doesn't actually work that well for finding a dog that's run off.
This tracker is fairly compact and seems to hold onto the collar pretty well. I am doubtful that the attachment method will hold up over time since it's fairly thin rubber and it seems like it will wear out after several cycles of removing the tracker to recharge the battery, but we'll see I guess.
removing the tracker is pretty easy, as is re-attaching it. charging is also simple, although it requires a special charging cable (I think to preserve the weather-proof nature of the enclosure).
After 8 days of use the tracker was at 52%. My dog spends a lot of his time in and around the house, and thus within range of our wifi router, so that saves on battery usage.
One downside of the battery saving feature is that the other cool feature, the wellness data, is not available until the tracker reconnects to its cellular signal. Since we take him for a few walks a day, this is ok, but if I'm at work and I want to see how active he's been while I am gone, I have to wait until I get home and take him for a walk to see it. Another issue I ran into is that twice this week the app has not been able to locate the tracker while it's in the "power saving zone". I know my wifi was on and working, so I'm not sure what the glitch was. The issue was resolved by leaving the "power saving zone" and going for a walk, which I guess means if my dog ran away from the house, I would know, and that's the point.
The wellness data is neat, and I find myself looking at it a lot, but at the end of the day I'm not sure how useful it really is. If you are relying on an app to tell you if your dog is getting an appropriate amount of exercise every day, then your dog probably needs more exercise.
The accuracy of the tracker is pretty good. It's usually within a few feet, but it occasionally shows our walks being about 50 yards off from our actual path. Not a huge deal, but if you are in an urban area, that could easily be enough to make location of a dog more difficult.
The price isn't too bad, considering this thing uses cellular technology to work.
This tracker is fairly compact and seems to hold onto the collar pretty well. I am doubtful that the attachment method will hold up over time since it's fairly thin rubber and it seems like it will wear out after several cycles of removing the tracker to recharge the battery, but we'll see I guess.
removing the tracker is pretty easy, as is re-attaching it. charging is also simple, although it requires a special charging cable (I think to preserve the weather-proof nature of the enclosure).
After 8 days of use the tracker was at 52%. My dog spends a lot of his time in and around the house, and thus within range of our wifi router, so that saves on battery usage.
One downside of the battery saving feature is that the other cool feature, the wellness data, is not available until the tracker reconnects to its cellular signal. Since we take him for a few walks a day, this is ok, but if I'm at work and I want to see how active he's been while I am gone, I have to wait until I get home and take him for a walk to see it. Another issue I ran into is that twice this week the app has not been able to locate the tracker while it's in the "power saving zone". I know my wifi was on and working, so I'm not sure what the glitch was. The issue was resolved by leaving the "power saving zone" and going for a walk, which I guess means if my dog ran away from the house, I would know, and that's the point.
The wellness data is neat, and I find myself looking at it a lot, but at the end of the day I'm not sure how useful it really is. If you are relying on an app to tell you if your dog is getting an appropriate amount of exercise every day, then your dog probably needs more exercise.
The accuracy of the tracker is pretty good. It's usually within a few feet, but it occasionally shows our walks being about 50 yards off from our actual path. Not a huge deal, but if you are in an urban area, that could easily be enough to make location of a dog more difficult.
The price isn't too bad, considering this thing uses cellular technology to work.
UPDATE 1/24 - My dog is very active and sure enough it came off last night and the app shows the last known area but not connecting. I lost it. I need to buy a new one. If you use this and have a very active dog make sure it's really secure to the collar - ORIGINAL REVIEW - I often walk my German Shepard in a state forest off leash. She often will take off after a deer and be gone for 10-20 minutes. Ultimately she comes back but if it takes a while, it can be nerve-wracking. I can only imagine what my world would look like if I came out of the woods without her. This device allows me to see where she is and where she's heading. Occasionally on the app when I hit the go live button it does take a while to go live. But it will eventually connect. Also, I noticed some of the reviews say it's not very accurate. If you're looking for pinpoint accuracy I don't think this is the right choice for you. Lastly, one occasion the strap was loose and the unit started to dangle. If you're dog is outdoors a lot, plays often with other dogs there is a risk with the current rubber straps. I suppose if it did fall off completely you could use the app to track where it fell off. The app is very easy to use and intuitive. It's just what I need for my use case. Even with the subscription this is still a fraction of the cost of the other options.